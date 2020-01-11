With the introduction of the new streaming platform Disney+, viewers are being introduced to classic Disney Channel shows like That's So Raven all over again. Watching the comedy that aired from 2003 to 2007 in 2020, it's clear to viewers how amazing Raven Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol's on-screen chemistry was back then. Since they basically grew up together, fans often wonder if Raven Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol are still friends years after That's So Raven went off the air. I'm here to give you the good news: Raven and Van der Pol seem to be closer than ever.

They are so close, in fact, that Disney Channel even created a spin-off of the OG show called Raven's Home, which premiered in July 2017 and is now airing its third season. But it's not just on screen that Raven and Van der Pol get along, the two are super supportive of each other and remain on good terms.

Van der Pol gushed over her relationship with Raven during a September 2019 interview on the Today Show. “Raven and I have always really respected each other's talent, and that goes a long way," she said. "And if somebody can make you better in your job, and you can make them better, I mean, you better stick together. Am I right?”

Their social media posts are on point, too. Like when Van der Pol was Raven's No. 1 fan after she released new music.

Or when she shared a candid moment of the two enjoying each other's company.

Can't forget about the time they visited the Friends pop-up with their Raven's Home kids and belted out the theme song.

Van der Pol and Symoné even walked the red carpet together at the Lion King premiere in July 2019.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Prior to rekindling their onscreen relationship on Raven's Home, Raven dished on their lasting friendship and how they never lost touch.

"We are still close today, we chilled after the show ended," Raven told Buzzfeed in August 2017. "It was funny because, like, I’m this person: I don’t text you every day, I might not call you every day, you might hear from me maybe once a month. But that’s because I’m workin’, that’s ’cause I’m talking to my momma half the time, and she understood that.”

Raven added: "So we always had tabs on each other, so I moved here [to NYC] and she called me and was like, ‘You’re moving to New York?!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ She’s like, ‘I’m already here!’ So we had our moment there, we went out a couple times, but we’ve always taken care of each other on our off time.”

It makes sense that when the pair reunited on Raven's Home, it was like no time at all had passed at all. Thanks to their enduring friendship, their on-screen chemistry is just as amazing in 2020 as it was in 2003, if not better.