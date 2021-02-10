Try your best to make like a Brit and keep calm, but Prince William and Kate Middleton might reportedly have a fourth child sometime soon. “Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Feb. 9. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

It apparently took Kate a minute to get William on board with her reported plans for Baby Number Four. “It took a while for Kate to convince William, though,” source reportedly noted to Us Weekly. “He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

Queen Elizabeth is also reportedly gung-ho about possibly having another great grandkid. The source reportedly told Us Weekly that she was apparently "overjoyed" when Kate and Will apparently hinted at their plans to grow their family to her.

“She adores her great-grandchildren," the source reportedly said of the queen. "She’s slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy.”

For Kate, the reported decision to try for another child was apparently inspired by her own relationship with her sister Pippa Middleton. Per the source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly, Pippa and Kate are apparently "extremely close" and Kate wants her daughter Charlotte to have a similar relationship in her life. “She wants Charlotte to have the same enjoyable experience — to grow up with a little a sister to confide in and look out for," the source reportedly told Us Weekly.

Kate and William already share Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. According to the source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly, Kate has apparently been eating a "nutrient-rich" diet to prepare her body for potentially having a fourth.

Exciting!