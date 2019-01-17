They're royal, they're famous, they're in love, they're beloved across the planet, and they're beautiful... but are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle happy? Given the recent media hoopla surrounding their baby and all of the unnecessary attention on Meghan's alleged "feud" with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the two definitely have plenty of reasons to be stressed.

And, to a certain extent, the stress of being in the spotlight really is getting to them. In fact, a source recently revealed to Us Weekly that Prince Harry “feels powerless” about the negative attention surrounding his wife. As for Meghan, a face reader recently told Cosmopolitan that the mother-to-be looks "anxious" in her most recent royal portrait. (Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on these allegations but did not hear back in time for publication.) So... yeah, it's safe to say that things aren't all peaches and rainbows for Meghan and Harry right now.

That being said, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight to deliver some fantastic news about the adorable royal couple. Apparently, when the cameras are away, the two are actually in a great place.

Nicholl told the publication, "Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment." Yay! Time for us all to rejoice!!

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What's the cause of their happiness amidst all of this outside stress? Their baby, of course! Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Meghan is so excited that she's actually been telling her friends that this is "this is the most exciting [time]" and "the happiest period in her life." She even went on to note, "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy."

Currently, she explained that the two are focused on moving out of Kensington Palace and into their new home where they will raise their baby. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby," she told the publication. "They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The announcement of Meghan's pregnancy was made via social media by Kensington Palace in a statement released on Oct. 15, 2018 that said:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honestly, I know I don't personally know Harry and Meghan but I think anyone who's seen their many photos together can agree that the two seem to be totally in love. I'm so happy that they're getting to start their family and I'm even more happy that starting this family is giving them a chance to get away from the stress of being under the public eye.

Congrats to the happy couple and here's to wishing them a lifetime of this sort of happiness.