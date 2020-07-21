They seem to be moving things along pretty quickly, but are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan getting engaged soon? It doesn't look like it. Well, at least not according to Peter's Mom Barbra (AKA Barb) Weber. During a July 17 interview with Life & Style, Barb said her son is apparently in "no rush" to tie pop the question to Kelley.

Don't worry, Kelley is on the same page. During a July 14 interview with Entertainment Tonight she did alongside Peter, she explained: "We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time. We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

For now, Barb says Peter and Kelley are reportedly trying to get past the whole get-to-know-each-other phase of their relationship. “They’re going to do this day by day,” Barb explained. “Now, basically, it’s just enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other more. When the day comes, I’ll let you know!”

That being said, it seems as though the get-to-know-each-other phase is going extremely well. So much so that Barb said they are “madly in love with each other.” Yes, you read that correctly. Madly! In! Love!

"They’re very compatible and the most important [thing], I think, in any relationship is to really have fun with each other and they definitely do have fun with each other," Barb gushed.

Actually, they're apparently so in love that Barb is seeing a whole new side to her son. She told Life & Style that she's “never seen [her] son like this before, ever” while in a relationship. “To me, that’s just the greatest gift — to see him so involved and so in love and so happy,” she shared. “He’s just over the moon and he always tells me that she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him.”

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peter, himself, echoed a similar sentiment during that July 14 Entertainment Tonight interview, he gushed: "With Kelley, it literally sounds so cliché — I can just be myself. She truly gets me. She's my biggest fan and she supports me and she's always there for me. I know I have my partner in crime forever."

Dawwwwwwwww.