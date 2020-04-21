On April 21, K-Pop fans discovered a shocking rumor taking over the Twitterverse: MONSTA X’s Kihyun and WJSN’s Bona were reportedly dating. Although the stars are labelmates under Starship Entertainment, fans didn't see the news coming at all. Some fans believed it right away, while others were more skeptical, since not everything they see online actually turns out to be true. Shortly after word got around, Starship released a statement to set the record straight. If you're wondering whether MONSTA X’s Kihyun and WJSN’s Bona are really dating, here's what you need to know.

The rumor began after Sports Chosun reported Kihyun and Bona have been dating for the past five years. According to the publication, they became friends as trainees under Starship before their relationship turned romantic. Sports Chosun also reported the stars recently went on a trip to Jeju Island together with friends. Even though neither stars nor their label had confirmed the news, fans gushed over the possibility of their favorite celebrities being together. On Twitter, many fans shared sweet messages to Kihyun and Bona, telling them they'll support their relationship if it was actually real.

"KIHYUN AND BONA DESERVE LOVE AND DESERVE TO BE HAPPY LOVING EACH OTHER AND IF THIS IS CONFIRMED Y’ALL BETTER LEAVE THEM ALONE AND SUPPORT THEM," one fan tweeted.

"Kihyun and Bona deserve all the love and happiness in the world. I wish them nothing but the best! Please continue to support them," another fan wrote.

If the report was accurate, fans also couldn't get over how Kihyun and Bona managed to keep their relationship under wraps for five years.

A few hours after Sports Chosun shared their report, Starship confirmed the rumor wasn't true after all. "Kihyun and Bona are just a senior and junior of the same agency. It is not true that they dated for five years or went on a trip together," the agency said, according to Soompi.

Fans who didn't believe the rumors in the first place basically told everyone else, "I told you so."

Meanwhile, others went through a roller-coaster of emotions celebrating the initial report and then feeling like clowns because they were wrong.

With everything cleared up, fans can go back to supporting their faves as usual. Monbebes certainly have a look to look forward to since Monsta X will drop their new album Fantasia X on May 11.