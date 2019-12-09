The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel isn't really the most honest show title. I mean, there's no question Midge Maisel is marvelous, but that "Mrs." part has been a massive question mark ever since the series' first episode. With Season 3 having just been released on Friday, Dec. 6, and Midge's relationship with her ex-husband more complicated than ever, the perennial question remains: Are Midge and Joel done for good on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or could they reignite their romance later on down the road? Thankfully, Michael Zegen, who plays Joel on the show, is happy to share his thoughts on Joel and Midge's will-they-won't-they vibe.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Although Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Joel very explicitly ended things in Season 1 after Joel's affair came to light, their relationship has been back and forth a lot, with Season 3 being one of the wildest rollercoaster rides. In the Season 2 finale, Midge ended things with her fiancé Benjamin (Zachary Levi) and slept with Joel before heading out on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). In Season 3, the pair threw audiences for another loop when they drunkenly got remarried in Las Vegas. Though they both considered the quickie wedding to be a mistake once they sobered up, their actions revealed Joel and Midge may miss their married life on some level. Despite any sort of connection they may still have, though, Zegen thinks the two should stay separated — at least for now.

"I think, for right now, they kind of need to do their own thing," Zegen says. "I don’t even know if that’s what you’re going to see, but that’s my personal opinion. I think they need to focus on themselves; I think they need to figure out their paths."

Amazon

As Zegen points out, Midge's path is pretty clear, whereas Joel's is still a bit uncertain. While Midge has been making a name for herself as a stand-up comedian, Joel's passion project for Season 3 became opening up a nightclub in Chinatown. While Zegen admits Joel is still trying to find his true calling — his version of Midge's comedy career — he says he thinks "this club is a step in the right direction."

While it is yet to be seen if the club will be a success, it did already bring a new love interest into Joel's life. In Season 3, Joel began a relationship with Mei (Stephanie Hsu), a mysterious woman involved with a secret Chinese gambling ring in the club's basement. While Joel and Mei are still dating by the end of the season, when Susie asked Joel to handle Midge's finances in the future, she also dropped a bombshell by saying she knows he still loves Midge, laying the groundwork for the exes to possibly come together once again.

That was just one remark, though. As of Season 3, Joel seemed happy with Mei, and Midge's friendship with Lenny Bruce definitely seemed to be finally building to a romance. As Zegen said, it feels like Joel and Midge are best on their own paths for the time being, but they do always seem to find their way back to one another.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 is on Amazon Prime Video now.