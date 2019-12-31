Um, wait a minute. Are Manny MUA and James Charles hooking up? If you've heard the rumors that the two YouTube beauty stars are more than friends, Manny is here to set the record straight once and for all. In a Dec. 30 video entitled, "Finally Addressing The Rumors About Me," Manny got real about all of the many rumors about him from the past year, including the one about him getting it on with James.

The particular rumor was apparently a popular one. Manny noted that when he asked fans which rumors they'd like him to clarify for the video, he was "shocked" to find out that "20 percent of them" asked if he was "hooking up [with] or f*cking or with in some way, shape, or form James Charles." So... is he? I'm sorry to any fans out there who'd love to see these two beauty gurus together, but Manny shot down the rumor.

"I can assure you guys me and James are not f*cking," Manny explained. "We are not dating. We are not together. We are not any item, in any way, shape or form... We are friends. We have not hooked up."

While he most definitely does not owe anyone an explanation about why he's chosen not to hook up with someone, Manny was still kind enough to give fans some clarity on why things are strictly platonic between him and James. "We're just not each other's type," he shared. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for James for comment on the rumor and did not hear back in time for publication.)

After making it clear that they're absolutely not an item, Manny took a little trip down memory lane and told his viewers how him and James went from enemies to friends. Remember when James posted this shady tweet at Manny?

Well, Manny doesn't even remember the exact tweet, but he sure remembers the beef. "I cannot remember exactly what it was but he completely shaded me on Twitter before we even really knew each other or anything like that and I was like, 'this little c*ck sucker' and I didn't like him for a long time because of it," he recalled.

Eventually, the two were able to "squash" their beef. "He apologized," Manny said of their reconciliation. "He was like, 'Yo, I'm so sorry, that's not what I think of you... I was just a dumb kid who was in a not great place.'" Luckily for any of their shared fans, Manny was totally here for the apology. "I forgave him and, you know, now we're at such a cool spot and I love hanging out with James and we do see each other pretty often actually — more often than we used to."

At this point, Manny is happy with where his relationship with James is at. "It makes me really happy that we squashed our beef and now we're friends," he concluded. "I'll say we're actually pretty close, too. Like, we talk pretty often. I'm just happy that we got to be at the spot we are now with our relationship and that does not include f*cking."

In conclusion, these two are most definitely not hooking up but they seem to genuinely be close friends who've gone through the ringer together.