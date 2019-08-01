Back in 2018, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans saw Kourtney Kardashian freak out after finding out that her ex, Scott Disick, had introduced their three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick — to his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Obviously, Kourtney wasn't thrilled about that development back in 2018, but a lot can happen in a year. So are Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie friends? Allow me to investigate.

From the looks of things, all that drama seems to be water under the bridge now, because it looks like the Kardashian fam has welcomed Richie into their lives. I mean, the 20-year-old model had been spending a ton of time with Kylie Jenner lately (she was one of the lucky seven squad members tapped to attend the epic Kylie Skin trip to Turks and Caicos) and that's got to mean something right?

As for Kardashian's personal feelings, she seems to be making it a habit to vacay together with Disick, Richie, and all the kiddos. There was that trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in December 2018 — you know, the one where Disick posted the now-iconic photo of all three of them poolside, then captioned it: "What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY."

Of course, Disick sat between the two women, and the pic didn't exactly show the trio interacting, so who knows what was really going on behind the scenes.

Later that same month, Richie joined Disick and Kardashian on another family trip, this time in Aspen, Colorado.

Even so, according to E! News, it took a very long time for Kourtney and the rest of the Kar-Jenner fam to accept Richie into the family.

"Once more time passed and [the Kardashian-Jenner's] got to know her better, they understood why her and Scott are a great match and ended up loving her as a person," a source told the outlet. "They consider her part of the family now and it's an amazing dynamic."

Cool, cool. But while it looks like Kardashian may have finally accepted that Richie and Disick are serious, she's still not interested in having a close relationship with her, according to a report by E! News. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Kourtney is only interested in co-parenting with Scott and their dynamic with the kids," the source explained to E! News. "Kourtney likes to do activities with the kids with Scott only and doesn't usually love to have Sofia around. She is fine now with Sofia being with the kids when she is with Scott, but doesn't feel they need to all do group things together."

She will, however, pose for photos with Richie (peep the third photo in the gallery below from Scott Disick's 36th birthday party in May), so they must be pretty OK with each other.

OK, but what about Sofia's blossoming relationship with Kylie Jenner? How does Kardashian feel about that?

"Kourtney is thrilled that Kylie has found a bond with Sofia," a source told E!. "She thinks it's great for Kylie and loves that everyone can get along and spend time together. She has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension like there was a year ago." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

OK, so maybe Richie and Kardashian aren't total besties yet, but hey, at least they are trying, right?

Baby steps, people. Baby steps.