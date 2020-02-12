By now, you've probably heard that the iconic Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire is being rebooted on Disney+ featuring most of the original cast. The news of the reboot thrilled fans, since Lizzie McGuire meant so much to them as teens because they saw themselves and their friends in the sweet, sometimes-awkward friendship between Lizzie and Gordo. The actors who played them, Hilary Duff and Adam Lamberg, basically grew up together on the show, which ran from 2001 to 2004. Now that it's been 16 years since the show ended, you might wonder if Hilary Duff and Adam Lamberg are still friends. So, here's the deal.

After Lizzie McGuire ended, the cast went their separate ways. Duff went on to star in other movies and TV shows, like Gossip Girl and Younger. She also honed her singing skills and launched an impressive music career. Lamberg took on a few acting roles (like 2005's When Do We Eat?, and 2008's Beautiful Loser) before pursuing higher education, graduating from UC Berkley with a bachelor's degree in Geography in 2008.

Considering the former co-stars spent three years filming together, it's natural for fans to hope they found time to see one another post-Lizzie despite their busy schedules. But, as it turns out, that just wasn't the case — but not because of any bad blood.

Lamberg actually explained why the cast wasn't super close while filming, and it makes sense. In January 2014, Lamberg admitted he wasn't the best at keeping in touch with his former co-stars during a Q&A session on his tumblr account.

"Not really, I was older than most of the other kids on the show so we actually got a long [sic] but kept it just co worker like. Not like let's hang out all the time," he said. (He was 16, while Duff was just 13 when they started filming Lizzie McGuire.) "And I'm actually kinda bad at staying in touch with people in general so.."

That's probably why I couldn't find any hangout sessions between Duff and Lamberg prior to Nov. 20, 2019 — the day Disney officially announced Lamberg rejoined the cast to reprise his role as Lizzie's BFF Gordo in the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Even though 16 years went by, it looked like no time had passed between the co-stars. They seem pretty cool and comfy with each other in this promotional photo on Duff's Instagram.

Duff and Lamberg were both all smiles upon reuniting in the announcement video, too.

Disney on YouTube

"Wait, wait. Fam's not complete without me," Lamberg said to a grinning Duff. "This is what dreams are made of," Lamberg finished.

While Duff and Lamberg may not have been super tight all of these years, it seems like they're happy to work with each other again.

Hopefully, through the Lizzie McGuire reboot, fans will get the chance to see some off-screen hangout sessions between them now that they're both adults — because that's what dreams are made of.