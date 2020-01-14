Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso came of age on the Disney Channel, which their fellow Disney Channel alumna Selena Gomez once said was like the world's biggest high school. Along with cast member Miley Cyrus, Osment and Musso starred on the hit show Hannah Montana. Sadly, the show ended in January 2011, but, much like high school, they formed a life-long bond with each other (and all of their fans at home). If you sometimes find yourself wondering if Emily Osment and Mitchel Musso are still friends, here's an update that'll make all Hannah Montana fans smile.

Musso and Osment keep in pretty regular contact on social media, which fans love to see. On Mar. 16, 2016, Musso and Osment shared a sweet Twitter exchange. It all started when Musso tweeted a touching message to his castmates. "I love these people and that will never change,@MileyCyrus, @EmilyOsment, @DukeofEarles, @ImNotMoises, @billyraycyrus this is why I'm here," he wrote.

Osment tweeted back, "Aww I love you," to which Musso replied, "I love you too."

Then, on the tenth anniversary of Hannah Montana on Mar. 24, 2016, Musso and Osment both posted sentimental messages about the show that brought them together.

Osment shared a throwback photo of herself, Cyrus, and Musso on Instagram. In the caption, she thanked fans for watching the show and jokingly praised Musso's fashion sense.

"Thank you to everyone who stuck with us all these years, we couldn't have done it without you, and hopefully Mitch still has his "STOP" belt buckle-because fashion," she wrote, before sharing the former cast members also reached out to one another that morning. "So nice to hear from both of these cutie pies this morning and I'm sure I'll see you both soon. Big, big love. ❤️ #tbt."

Musso's message was much shorter, but just as sweet. In a now-deleted Instagram post he wrote, "When I think of family I think of you girls. Thank you for always being my best and always having my back."

Don't read too much into Musso deleting the post, though. There's no need to worry. Musso actually doesn't have any posts dated prior to Jan. 10, 2018 on his page at all, so he appears to have scrubbed his account for a reason unrelated to Osment.

Anyway, he shared a heart-warming photo of the trio next to a heart emoji on Twitter, too. That post still stands.

Musso and Osment, like many friends, have a history of pulling each others' leg on social media. In September 2017, Osment roasted Musso after he made a special tribute to her and Cyrus on Twitter. Quoting a lyric from Post Malone's "White Iverson," he wrote, "When I started ballin' I was young. 'Love these women,'" next to a throwback photo of his former castmates during their time on Hannah Montana.

"I wasn't aware you ever started," Osment shot back. Musso jokingly replied, "I just wanted to look cool in front of my friends on Twitter."

Osment, got the last word, joking, "You have friends?" Brutal, but some friends joke by trolling each other, and that definitely seems to be the case here.

On Jan. 12, 2018, Osment and Musso had the in-person reunion Hannah Montana fans so desperately wanted. The pair met up with co-stars Moisés Arias and Jason Earles and snapped some memorable photos.

Musso must've had a really great time. He shared the cute, nostalgia-inducing pictures from that night over the course of two days on Instagram. He even made a special tribute to Osment, captioning the photo: "New screensaver 2 who dis?"

Osment also shared one of the group photos on her Instagram account. "Twice in one week! 2018 has brought a lot of old friends back into my life and I am so grateful for the comfort of those who have known me so long. Love these boys," she wrote.

Osment and Musso have a lot of shared history together, since having become friends both on-and-off set 14 years ago. While the two haven't posted about each other in a little over a year, that doesn't really mean much. Not everything has to go on social media. The love they've showed each other on social media in the past is more than enough to indicate Osment and Musso's friendship is solid AF, even if they don't see each other every day.