They may not be engaged, but are Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph living together? The two shared all of the deets about their living situation during their appearance on After the Final Rose. And let's just say it's very promising.

Any true fans who were keeping up this season know that Randolph and her family are from California. And Randolph is extremely close to her family, so moving away from them is probably a no-go on her end. On the other hand, Underwood is from Colorado. Needless to say, this poses an obvious LDR problem.

But don't worry! It looks like the couple has it all figured out. While they're not living together, Underwood has moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Randolph.

"The plan right now is I moved down here," Underwood told Chris Harrison during his appearance on After the Final Rose. "We're going to be traveling a lot this next year and we're going to be spending a lot of time together. It's a big step in our relationship as well. We've had the conversations, but we're not gonna rush anything."

And just because they're not living together, don't think that they're barely seeing each other. "We're still gonna be together every single day," Randolph added to Harrison.

extratv on YouTube

When the topic of engagement came up, Underwood and Randolph admitted that they have talked about it but they're both on the same page about taking it slow. All in all, it seems like the couple has slowed things down just as Randolph had hoped and the more relaxed pace is going well for them.

That being said, they did take one major step yesterday by finally becoming Instagram official!

Randolph adorably captioned a mirror selfie of the two of them:

I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”... I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ps. you still give me butterflies 🦋

Underwood captioned his with an equally adorable:

Whatever I write will never fully articulate the feelings I have for you. You are the most incredible person whom I have ever met, you have the kindest soul and the sweetest heart. You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my life. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead... I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life... together... forever. I love you @cassierandolph

Congrats to the happy couple!