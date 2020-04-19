Harry Potter fans, listen up, because there's a magical new job that's made just for you. You can apply for this Harry Potter dream job to make $1,000 — and all you'll have to do is marathon every Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movie. Here are the details on the incredible opportunity to ditch the Muggle world and head for Hogwarts.

The education media outlet EDsmart is currently advertising a job position for movie lovers to get paid to watch Harry Potter. They're seeking devoted fans who also have an active, outgoing social media personality to live-tweet or live stream their movie marathon experience while tagging @getedsmart and/or #getedsmart. You'll also need to be 18 years old or older, eligible to work in the United States, and an active social media user.

You can apply to the position by heading to EDsmart and filling out an application, which includes space to write approximately 200 words on why you are one of the five magical Potter fans they seek. You'll want to describe why your personality is a good fit for the gig, as well as where you show off your magical personality on social media. The deadline for the application is May 15.

If you get the gig, all you'll need to do is watch the movies and post it on your social media platform or live stream. After the movie is over, you'll need to rank each movie and post it online. You'll be paid $1,000 to watch a total of 10 movies — eight Harry Potter films and two Fantastic Beasts films — which comes out to around 25 hours of screen time in total.

Shutterstock

You'll also get a free Harry Potter Marathon Survival Kit, which includes Harry Potter branded Butterbeer Caramel Corn, jelly beans and other candies, a Gryffindor snuggie, a tumbler, and a $100 GrubHub gift card. In total, the Harry Potter movie watching kit has an approximate retail value of $155. To top it all off, you'll be given the complete complete 8-film Blu-Ray collection of Harry Potter so you can look forward to many more magical marathons to come. TBH, it doesn't get much better than this for a diehard Harry Potter fan, so head over to EDsmart.org and fill out the application before May 15 for your chance to turn your fandom into cash.