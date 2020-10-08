Get ready, because it's once again time to party like it's the 19th century. AppleTV+ has released the Dickinson Season 2 premiere date and teaser, and it looks like Emily is ready to take on the world.

Dickinson follows rebellious teenage poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld, who also produces the series) as she fights against the constraints society puts on her as a young woman in the 1850s in Massachusetts. But, just like Emily herself, the show pushes against the boundaries of its setting, featuring modern dialogue, house parties with lots of twerking, and rapper Wiz Khalifa playing the personification of death.

AppleTV+ announced that Dickinson will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The first three episodes of the season will drop that day, with subsequent episodes premiering each Friday after that.

According to a statement from AppleTV+, "In the second season, Emily Dickinson is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play."

The first teaser trailer for Season 2 shows Dickinson and her friends holding some kind of witchy gathering to set their intentions for the year, a moment that would look right at home in the feed of any Instagram influencer.

You can check out the spooky sneak peek trailer below:

In addition to Steinfeld, the Season 2 cast includes Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wiz Khalifa. Season 2 will also introduce new guest stars including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, Will Pullen as Nobody, as well as recurring guest stars Finn Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as Ship.

The announcement of Dickinson's Season 2 premiere comes along with the news that the series has also been picked up for a third season. Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alena Smith celebrated the news on Twitter:

If you haven't caught up on Season 1 of Dickinson on AppleTV+, now's the time before Season 2 drops next year.