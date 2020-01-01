January may be one of the chilliest months of the year, but Applebee's boozy new sip is here to help you embrace the winter cold. Applebee's January Vodka Rum Frostbite is the chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month, and it's a refreshing beverage that'll transport you right to that tropical getaway you've been dreamin' about. It's time to kick off 2020 with a drink deal.

For the entire month of January, Applebee's is offering customers the Vodka Rum Frostbite for just $1. Summer won't feel so far away when you're sippin' the new cocktail, which is a tasty blend of rum, vodka, blue curacao, creamy coconut, and pineapple. Served in a 10-ounce mug on the rocks, the beverage has unique blue and white swirls and is described by the brand as "a tropical rum at heart...[with] vodka for good measure." Since the availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, you'll want to search on Applebee's store locator to see if the restaurant closest to you is offering the deal. And remember, since the Vodka Rum Frostbite is an alcoholic beverage, you'll need to be 21 years old or over to enjoy the wintery toast.

While swinging by your local spot in January, you'll want to take advantage of Applebee's All You Can Eat Offer, which now comes with Boneless Wings to celebrate the start of the decade. That means you can feast on All You Can Eat Boneless Wings tossed in Classic Hot Buffalo Sauce and served with ranch dressing, Riblets that are slow cooked and served either in Honey BBQ sauce, or battered and fried golden brown Shrimp. You can even mix and match the three options so that your meal is exactly how you'd like it — and to top things off, you'll be served tasty sides of Classic Fries and Cole Slaw with your initial plate, and fries with every plate thereafter. The bargain deal starts at $12.99, depending on the chain's location. With tropical drinks and mouthwatering bites, it's time to grab your friends and get ready for a feast at Applebee's.