With Labor Day right around the corner, it's just about time to say goodbye to summer. And while I'm never good with goodbyes, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar is softening the blow by offering a really, really fantastic drink deal. Seriously — if you haven't already made plans to go out for Applebee's $1 ADIOS Drink for September 2019, it's the perfect way to bid summer adieu.

You might be asking, "What exactly is the ADIOS Drink?" You definitely aren't the only one wondering. I wasn't familiar with the mysterious cocktail until I learned it's an Applebee's original creation. According to the brand, the beverage blends vodka, rum, tequila, and gin, mixed with the sweet flavors of blue curaçao, sweet and sour, and the citrusy notes of Sierra Mist. It's basically a Long Island Iced Tea, if you think about it, but it's a bright blue, tropical AF mix, and served in a hefty 10-ounce mug.

Your next question might be, "All of that alcohol only goes for a dollar?" And if that's the case, you heard that loud and clear. Go out for ADIOS drinks with your old college besties, your work pals, or even your parents. They're a great way to kiss the warm weather goodbye, while welcoming in a season full of foliage, tailgates, and apple picking. TBH, I could go for one of these delectable sips right about now.

Courtesy of Applebee's

In the press release, Patrick Kirk, the Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee's, said he's excited to see what fans think of the new drink, and hopes it gives them a reason to stay cheerful despite the summer ending.

According to the press release, Kirk said:

Guests are going to really love our refreshing, vibrant $1 ADIOS. Say goodbye or hello with our take on this special drink that’s packed with spirits and gives you a reason to kick back and enjoy.

Before you get your heart set on getting yourself an ADIOS drink, however, definitely give your neighborhood Applebee's a call to ensure they're serving them. According to the brand, price, participation, and availability of the specialty drink may vary. And I simply wouldn't want to risk you getting your heart broken.

Also, keep in mind that Applebee's only serves alcohol to guests who are 21 years and older, and must be able to present a valid, government-issued I.D. If you're under age or if you misplaced your license, you'll be SOL. Also, make sure to bring a designated driver with you — these drinks are strong, and the chain wants its customers to stay safe.

To honor the end-of-summer Labor Day holiday, according to the brand, Applebee’s is also offering its Quesadilla Burger and Whiskey Bacon Burger for $7.99 with endless fries. A specialty burger, an endless amount of fries, and an ADIOS Drink? I'm so there.

Whether you're spending Labor Day with your friends or family, I strongly suggest kissing summer adios with Applebee's dollar ADIOS drinks. Cheers to the end of a solid summer season... and don't forget to welcome fall with open arms.