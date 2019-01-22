It looks like paper cash and plastic credit cards are becoming a thing of the past, guys. If you use Apple Pay, then I'm sure you know what I mean. If you haven't hopped on the Apple Pay bandwagon yet, allow me to explain. When used correctly, the convenient Apple feature lets you make in-store purchases by hovering your phone over a card reader. It's basically like having a virtual wallet that you can whip out wherever Apple Pay is accepted. Thankfully, Apple Pay is coming to more retailers in 2019 — which means it'll be even easier to make payments at some of your favorite stores and restaurants.

Speaking of restaurants, get this: Apple announced on Jan. 22 that Taco Bell will be accepting Apple Pay in 2019. Yes, that means it'll be even more convenient to grab your favorite taco whenever you're craving it. According to the tech giant, over 7,000 Taco Bell locations will be accepting Apple Pay within the next few months — but that's not the only fast food chain that's being added to list. Per Apple, over 2,200 Jack in the Box locations will also be accepting Apple Pay this year — so grab your phone and get hungry.

Taco Bell and Jack in the Box aren't the only new companies that are planning on adding Apple Pay to their registers in 2019. As of Jan. 22, Target is also rolling out the payment feature — which means your shopping trips are about to get even more convenient. According to Apple, Target stores across the United States should see Apple Pay "in the coming weeks."

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services, talked about the convenient payment method in Apple's press release. She said,

Whether customers are buying everyday household items, groceries, snacks for a road trip or grabbing a quick meal, Apple Pay is the easiest way to pay in stores, while also being secure and faster than using a credit or debit card at the register. We’re thrilled even more customers will be able to pay at their favorite stores and restaurants using the Apple devices that are always with them.

If you have in iPhone or an Apple Watch and haven't used Apple Pay yet, don't fret; it's super easy to do. But in order to use Apple Pay, you'll have to add a credit or debit card to your Wallet. In order to do so, open your Wallet app and tap on the blue "+" button. Then, follow the app's instructions on how to add your card's information. You can either scan your card until the information loads, or you can add your card manually. Once your card is loaded, your bank might have to verify it — and then, you can use Apple Pay.

As I previously mentioned, using Apple Pay is simple. If you're at a register that accepts it, all you have to do is open your Apple Wallet, choose a card, and hover the top of your phone over the card reader. Once the payment registers, you'll be all set.

So, what are you waiting for? Set your Wallet up so you can use Apple Pay when it's available at Taco Bell. Buying a Crunchwrap Supreme never sounded so convenient.