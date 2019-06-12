During the '90s, there was no other girl group that could touch the Spice Girls. Not only did the British singers rule the pop charts across the globe, but they also achieved cult cinema superstardom with the release of their zany 1997 musical comedy Spice World. Unfortunately the Spice Girls broke up before ever making another movie, but that is about to change. Another Spice Girls movie is coming in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, and all five of the girl group's members are involved in creating it.

There will be one big difference in this new movie from Spice World, though. The new project is coming from Paramount Animation, meaning that it will be an animated movie rather than live-action. But aside from that, the movie in early development right now is reuniting all five of the Spice Girls and it will feature classic songs from the group as well as some new songs. All other details about the new movie are being kept under wraps, but apparently the idea from the movie came from the Spice Girls and they are very involved in its production.

The new movie announcement comes during the Spice Girls' European reunion tour. The Spice Girls famously disbanded in the late '90s after Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) left the group. They briefly reunited in the late 2000s, but it only lasted a few years before a second breakup. In 2016, Ginger, Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), and Scary Spice (Melanie Brown) reunited as three-fifths of the original Spice Girls. Then last year, Sporty Spice (Melanie Chisholm) joined them to announce a 2019 reunion tour. The month-long tour ran from May to June with performances in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Only Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) sat out of the reunion, but fans should find it reassuring that Beckham is a part of this upcoming movie.

The new Spice Girls movie also comes with some serious power behind the camera. The film will be produced by Simon Fuller, who managed the group during the height of Spice Girls mania. Notably, Fuller's brother Kim Fuller penned the script for Spice World.

And the new movie is being written by the screenwriting team of Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith. McCullah and Smith are the masterminds behind some of the most beloved girl power movies of the past two decades, including Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, She's the Man, Ella Enchanted, and The House Bunny. The duo are also hard at work writing the upcoming Legally Blonde 3. With a resumé of titles like that, it is no wonder why McCullah and Smith were the perfect choice to bring a new Spice Girls movie to life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming Spice Girls movie is part of a new slate of feature films that will come from Paramount Animation beginning in 2020. This does not give fans much of an idea of when to expect the movie to hit theaters, except that it could be released in 2020 at the earliest but may take a few more years. We will just have to keep rewatching Spice World until then.