Unlike Alexis Rose's relationship timeline with that Saudi prince she had a three-month-long affair with, Annie Murphy and Menno Versteeg's relationship timeline is a little more obscure. By that, I mean there isn't a ton of information out there on when, exactly, the pair first met or how long they've been together in total. From what I can tell, it seems as though the two have been together for a very, very long time.

I say that, for starters, because they've been married almost a decade and that in and of itself is a very, very long time. But! Also, in a September 2020 interview with Elle during which they discussed the genesis of the now iconic A Little Bit Alexis theme song from Schitt's Creek, Versteeg's Hollerado band mate Nick Boyd made it seem like they all go wayyyyy back with Murphy. "Menno and I were in a band [Hollerado] together for years and years," he told Elle. "We were all friends growing up and Annie would sometimes come with us on tour, so we’ve been making music and hanging out together as pals for literally 20 years."

So, OK, based on that, I would guess that they've at least been friends for 20 years? The two are both from Ottowa, so the whole "lifelong friends" story does check out in that regard.

Outside of that, here's what I do know for sure about the hilarious couple:

Sometime in 2010: She helped write "Good Day at the Races." In that same interview with Elle, Versteeg gave some insight on what their relationship was like before Murphy was on Schitt's Creek. "When you're married to someone who's in a band, it's a very specific type of relationship," he told Elle. "For the first half of Hollerado’s career, Annie was a struggling actress — she would get the odd commercial or bit part here and there, but she had a lot of time off. So she would often come on tour with the band, and that would involve sometimes coming onstage to sing with us. We ended up writing songs together — she wrote half the lyrics to one of the more well-known Hollerado songs, Good Day At The Races."

August 2011: They got married. Murphy and Versteeg tied the knot in August 2011. I know this because I dove real deep on her Instagram and found a picture she posted from their wedding day in honor of their anniversary on Aug. 21, 2017. Alongside the picture she wrote: "Boyfriendz 4 lyfe six years and a day ago." Per my calculations, that means they got married Aug. 20, 2011. Being late on their anniversary post seems to be a trend for Murphy, who again posted a day late in 2018 when she shared a picture of them clinking two beer bottles together. "Happy belated anniversary, @mennovers. I looked it up, and 7 years isn’t actually copper and wool - it’s two muscly German tourists NAMED Koper and Wöl dressed in identical outfits taking pictures on a ferry," she wrote. "You’re welcome. ❤️" To be fair, Versteeg isn't always punctual with the anniversary posts, either. On Aug. 23, 2016, he posted a picture of himself and Murphy holding sparklers alongside this extremely adorable caption in honor of their fifth anniversary: I was so busy having the best time ever hanging out with you every day that I forgot to publicly thank you for being married to me for 5 years. Happy 5 years and 3 days, @annefrances. U da 💩!

May 2013: A fire burned down their apartment. In May 2013, a fire burned down Murphy and Versteeg's apartment in downtown Toronto. Luckily, nobody was injured. In fact, Versteeg told The Huffington Post that the largest losses were a house plant "that was a good buddy of" his, a teddy bear Murphy had owned for years, and an autographed Michael Jackson photo from his bad tour. Though The Huffington Post reported at the time that it would take "almost two months" to reconstruct their home, Versteeg reassured "we're fine, I don't want to make a big deal about it."

December 2014: Vesteeg was *very* excited for "Schitt's Creek." Schitt's Creek first premiered in January of 2015 and Versteeg was so excited for his wife's new show that he decided to post a picture of himself humping a bus stop poster of her promoting the show. He posted the (amazing) shot to Instagram alongside the caption, "Having a great Wednesday! #humpday."

March 2015: They hit their first acting award show together. Versteeg documented the monumental occasion by posting a picture of Murphy sitting alongside Dan and Eugene Levy. He captioned the post: Just got home from the first actors awards show that I have ever been to. I had a lot of fun, but it turns out they don't let you sneak in drinks in water bottles like they do at musician award shows. Good thing I had these three smiley dudes sitting a few seats away.

September 2015: They skinny dipped in the Atlantic. And there's picture proof! Versteeg posted a ~tasteful~ shot of them post skinny dip alongside the caption: Today we jumped butt assed naked into the Atlantic Ocean from the coast of the Aran Islands. It was freezing. There was some jellyfish but I wasn't worried about them stinging me in the junk because it had completely disappeared.

October 2015: He was by her side when she got lasik. Versteeg posted a photo of his visually impaired wife lying on their couch alongside the caption: My best bud Ray Charles just got laser eye surgery so I transformed our apartment into full "8 am on a Sunday morning sketch-bag" mode. #blinds#shades#couch#dialabottloftea

January 2016: She gave him the best happy birthday wish. In honor of her husband's birthday, Murphy posted a shot of him snacking on salami in the back of a limo and appropriately captioned it: "Happy birthday to my @mennovers. May you never stop eating salami in the back of a limo. Xo."

April 2016: A "Schitt's Creek" DVD brought him to tears. Remember DVD? Yeah, that was still sort of a thing back in 2016. And just the sheer sight of the season two Schitt's Creek DVD brought Versteeg to tears. In April of 2016 he posted a picture of Murphy holding the DVD alongside the sweet caption: This is the first time I've had tears in my eyes just from looking at a dvd since they released season 1 on dvd.

January 2017: They really showed up for each other with the PR. First, on Jan. 5, Versteeg supported Murphy by posting a picture of her posing alongside a bus stop poster promoting the third season of Schitt's Creek alongside the caption: This makes me very happy. (Annie if you don't post about the new hollerado single tomorrow I'm deleting this FOREVER!) Luckily he did not have to delete the post because Murphy pulled through on Jan. 6 by posting an image of the new Hollerado album with this sweet caption: My best buds @hollerado released their new single today and I am a proud papa. If you're in the mood to feel hopeful and triumphant, go find it on the iTunes or fiddle with your radio tuner until you find something that sounds hopeful and triumphant.

February 2017: They made out in a Starbucks. This isn't really that important, but I feel like it needs to be included. Murphy posted the make-out shot on Feb. 8 alongside the caption, "Just living my gross truth in the grossest picture ever taken."

March 2017: Versteeg penned a love letter to Murphy and all women. In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, Versteeg posted a photo of Murphy alongside this adorably sappy caption: Even when I am across a giant ocean you give me strength when I am weak. You give me direction when I am lost and inspire me through your kindness and humanity. Thank you Annie, and all of the other bad-ass women out there. I hope you go to sleep each night knowing that this world was better off that day because you were part of it.

December 2017: He created what may be the best b-day post. On Noc. 24, alongside a picture of Murphy rocking a tee shirt that features the illustration of a finger being pulled, Versteeg wrote: Happy birthday Annie; inventor, astronomer, believer in light. May your next year be filled with even more joy and “pull my finger” apparel than the last.

Sometime in 2018: They co-created the "A Little Bit Alexis" theme song. Any true Schitt's Creek fans know about Alexis Schitt's failed reality show, A Little Bit Alexis. The show's creator Dan Levy said he even knew she had a reality show before the show was actually made. "From the first few days my dad and I spent brainstorming about what the show could be, I had come up with this little detail from Alexis’s past: She had a very short-lived, critically reviewed reality show called A Little Bit Alexis," Levy told Elle in a Sept. 2020 interview. "It’s one of those things you write down as context for the character without knowing whether it’ll make it into the show. Four seasons later, Alexis auditioning for Cabaret felt like the perfect opportunity to hear the title track." Murphy was excited to see it in the script and decided she'd try to write it with Versteeg and Hollderado band-mate Nick Boyd. "Once I got the green light, of course I was like, 'Oh f*ck. Okay, resources, resources,'" she recalled. "So I found my two dear musician people, and told them, 'Well, I just got myself into a predicament.'" Luckily, Versteeg was down. "I remember very clearly the moment Annie described it to me, the whole scene and what it needed to be and the backstory of the song," he added. "Earlier that same day, I’d been in some chain fashion store and 'Work Bitch' by Britney Spears was on. The second she told me, I knew I wanted to rip off the feel of that song. We set out to make a song you want to do spin class to." Murphy continued, "we went into my friend Nick's studio, and we listened to "Work Bitch" so many times our ears started to bleed, but in the best way. We also listened to “Stars Are Blind” and a bunch of Paris Hilton stuff. And then Nick and Menno got to work on the melody, and I started writing the lyrics, and we all got on a roll." The final result was incredible:

January 2018: He makes it clear he's her Number One Fan. On Jan. 9, 2018, alongside yet another cute bus stop poster shot, Versteeg wrote: Not sure if it was the snow or the winter clothes that were throwing you off, but this is the closest you came to doing a half decent “Alexis” in this years bus stop photoshoot. That’s ok though cuz season 4 starts tonight and it’s the best one yet and you are incredible and I am so proud of you it makes me wanna yell woot in a crowded restaurant. 😘😘😘😘😘😘🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻

March 2018: They manage to bring alcohol in a water bottle to an acting award show. Remember when he thought they couldn't do that back in 2015? OK, well, this is a call back to that. On March 11, 2018, Versteeg posted a picture of Murphy drinking wine out of a plastic water bottle at the Canadian Screen Awards and paired it with this caption: You lose in your category to Catherine O’Hara every year at the CSA’s, but also you win the whole damn thing as far as I’m concerned. #wineinawaterbottle So proud of you Annie 😘😘🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻😘😘😘

June 2019: She made it clear she's also a huge fan of his. When Hollerado retired, Murphy commemorated the milestone by posting a picture of the band alongside this extremely sweet caption: After 15 years of music and the grandest adventures, my best friends @hollerado are releasing their final album, Retaliation Vacation, and are zipping up their leisure suits for retirement..Not only have they brought incredible music into the world, they have demonstrated time and time again that life is best lived outside the box. They’ve left a trail of joy, and colour, and concerning smells in their wake, and I’m the woman I am today because I got to tag along for the ride. Thank you, you bunch of goinks. I love you very, very much.

April 2020: He gave an emotional recap of her career thus far. On April 7, alongside — you guessed it — yet another bus stop poster photo shoot, Versteeg wrote a tear-jerker of a caption: Remember when you went to 1000 auditions and never got a role and then you told your first manager that you wanted to audition for some comedy and he said “only if you went to comedy lessons first”. And remember how you cried for the rest of the day and wanted so badly to give up but you didn’t and a few days later you got an audition for a little show from Canada with a silly name. There are no words to express the joy and hope that you and your brilliant cast mates and crew have brought into this world. I’d argue that these last 6 seasons were some pretty decent comedy lessons. In a time that this planet needs to believe in humanity more than ever, thanks for f*cking bringing it you bad ass betch. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

July 2020: He was absolutely pumped for her Emmy nomination. On July 28, Versteeg made his excitement for his wife's Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy nomination clear by posting a series of pictures of her wearing the same dress alongside the caption: And you thought the most exciting thing that would happen this summer was this cardboard box full of earthworms. Clearly you rule at acting, as these pictures are proof that you are nothing like Alexis in real life. Taken on three different days. Same outfit!! Congratulations on your very first Emmy nom. ❤️🦋❤️🦋❤️🦋❤️🦋❤️🦋😘you truly truly deserve it and I couldn’t be more proud of you. (p.s @instadanjlevy is gonna be SO STOKED when you tell him you are wearing Value Village to the red carpet)