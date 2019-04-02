Summer is on its way, which means it's time to start planning those much-needed weekend getaways. If you're currently in the process of planning a trip, you might be in the midst of figuring out travel details. Sure, traveling is often expensive and can easily put a damper on your vacay budget — but don't get too upset. Amtrak's "Unprank" Sale has cheap train tickets, which means you can get to your destination comfortably without breaking the bank. Amtrak's three-day flash sale is currently taking place, so solidify your travel plans and get excited.

Before you go ahead and search Amtrak's website for extra affordable train tickets, I should make one thing clear: The company's Unprank Sale is only valid for travelers within the Northeast Corridor, per Amtrak. Some cities included in the sale are Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, DC; Richmond, Virginia, and more — but you get the gist. If you're trying to take a weekend vacation to one of those spots (hello, New York City), you can visit Amtrak's website and book your train tickets now.

If you're not sure where you want to go yet (but are feeling major wanderlust for the northeast), you can scan example fares on Amtrak's sale page.

In order to do so, take a peek at the right side of the screen. You should see a grid that provides prices for trips to (and from) particular cities within the Northeast Corridor. One example it shows is a one-way train ticket from Boston to New York City for only $39. If you'd rather visit Pennsylvania, you can check out the $29 one-way ticket from New York City to Philadelphia. The cheapest fare that the company is providing during its sale is the $19 one-way trip between Richmond, Virginia and Washington, D.C. With train tickets that cheap, you'll be able to reach your destination on the cheap (and in total comfort).

Of course, the fares that I listed about aren't the only discounted trips that are included in Amtrak's Unprank Sale. In fact, you can search for your own discounted trips by visiting Amtrak's sale page and scrolling towards the bottom of the screen. Once you're there, you'll be able to type in your travel information, including your origin city, destination city, departure date, and the number of travelers. Once that information is completed, you can hit "Find Trains" and watch discounted tickets populate on the screen.

There is a catch, though. In order to take advantage of Amtrak's Unprank sale, you'll have to book your trip before Wednesday, April 3. With that being said, call your buddies and see who wants to take a weekend vacay to the northeast with you (or go ahead and take a solo trip). Just keep in mind that the sale is only valid for travel between May 1 and Aug. 28, so plan you weekend vacations accordingly. Once you're done purchasing your tickets, you can check out Amtrak's onboard amenities and get stoked for your much-needed vacation.