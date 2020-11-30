When you think about Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you probably thinkof deep discounts on gadgets and home goods — but don’t forget that it’s also the time to score up major deals on fashion.

Of course, after a month of non-stop sales that peaked with Black Friday — you may find yourself a little burnt out on digging for deals. That’s why we’ve scoured the sales and reviews to find you the products you’ll really, really want for way less. From luxe-looking pieces to round out your capsule collection to must-have grooming gadgets, it's time to score the best deals of the season before they run out.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

51% Off This 5-Pack Pack Of Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Underwear Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty $49 $24.09 | Amazon See On Amazon Now is a great time to stock up on basics like underwear — so pick up these best-selling Calvin Klein panties, which have been given over 3,000 five-star ratings by Amazon shoppers. Sold in a pack of five in assorted colors and made of a comfortable, cotton and elastane blend, they're over 50% off right now.

77% Off This DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage, 24-Inch $600 $137 | Amazon See On Amazon You do not want to miss this incredible deal. This hardside checked suitcase from DELSEY Paris is currently 77% off. If its 900 reviews and 4.7-star rating weren't telling enough, it's lightweight, durable, stylish, and optimized for organization.

50% Off A Value Pack Of Disposable Face Masks SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $19.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $10 — a whopping 50% off. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

43% Off A Fabric Shaver With Over 23,000 Reviews BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $19.99 $11.47 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of lint and pilling on everything from upholstery to clothing, all thanks to this battery-operated fabric shaver which helps your stuff look like new again. Its 23,000 reviews and 4.5-star overall rating speak to how convenient, versatile, and damage-resistant it is.

49% Off This 10-Pack Of Adjustable KN95 Masks KN95 Masks (10-Pack) $34.99 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon 2,200 reviewers have given these KN95 masks a 4.4-star rating. Each one in the 10-pack has stretchy ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, while the thermal cotton insulation and non-woven fabric help to prevent the spread of germs.

41% Off A 5-Pair Set Of Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Wssxc Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) $16.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel stud earrings stylish, but they're also hypoallergenic and come in five different sizes so you'll have all your bases covered. In fact, these studs are so beloved, they've earned ratings from 8,000 Amazon reviewers — who give them an impressive 4.5-star rating overall. If you act fast you can get these earrings for less than $10 during Black Friday.

53% Off This Cooling Sports Bra FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra $29.99 $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon There aren't many fashion items on Amazon that have made it into the closets of 26,000 reviewers. This racerback sports bra is one of them. With a 4.4-star rating overall, this workout staple has won over fans far and wide in part due to its comfortable and moisture-wicking design. It's even constructed with "Climacool" technology which provides superior ventilation to keep you cool and dry during your sweaty workout sessions. You can get this single sports bra (or some of the fun, multi-colored packs), for 60% off during Black Friday.

43% Off This Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless V-Neck Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless V-Neck Bralette $40 $22.99 | Amazon See On Amazon When thousands (2,000, in this case) of women log on to say, a bra is comfortable and flattering, it's often expensive. This one is normally more than twice this price. Get it now because lots of women have been waiting for this silky, seamless, lightly-lined comfort bra to go on sale. It comes with a 4.5-star rating overall and comes in 15 colors so you can stock up.

43% Off This Classic CK Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette $28 $16.07 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish cotton bralette from Calvin Klein is made of soft cotton and comes in a bunch of different colors, two of the reasons it has 9,300 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. Its breathable and stretchy design feels so comfortable, reviewers love wearing it everyday. Snag it for 44% off during Black Friday sales.

37% off This 3-Pack Of thongs Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton-Thong Panty (3-Pack) $35 $19.03 | Amazon See On Amazon Cotton, comfortable, and wildly popular with the women on Amazon — garnering over 3,000 positive ratings — these are the thongs you want to stock up on. And today is the day to do it because this three pack of basic colors is 46% off, saving you over $15 every time you drop a pack in your cart.

57% Off This T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra $46 $19.95 | Amazon See On Amazon : Nearly 3,500 Amazon reviewers have invested in these comfortable T-shirt bras from Calvin Klein, which would normally cost nearly $50 a piece. Today though? It's 47% off, a great deal on an everyday staple that comes in 22 colors and a wide range of sizes. Price: $46

44% Off This 9-Pack Of No-Show Socks Women's Casual Thin No-Show Non-Slip Socks (9-Pack) $14.99 $8.39 | Amazon See On Amazon No-show socks keep feet feeling good under shoes, unless, that is, they’re constantly slipping down. But these thin cotton-, polyester-, and spandex-blend socks stay on your heel, so there’s zero bunching or sliding annoyingness. Whew! Over 8,000 reviewers give these a 4.5-star rating overall for comfort, style, and ability to stay put.

37% Off This 3-Pack of Seamless Thongs Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty (3-Pack) $35 $22.05 | Amazon See On Amazon set of three pairs of soft, stretchy thong underwear with a seamless finish that won't show under your clothing, no matter how thin or sheer. Made from nylon and elastane for a flexible fit, these are well-made and machine washable.

24% Off This 5-Pack Of Warm Wool Socks Women’s Warm Wool Thick Knit Winter Socks (5-Pack) $13.99 $8.47 | Amazon See On Amazon You can snag this set of five warm wool-blend socks at a serious discount during Black Friday. Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers have invested in this value pack and the reviews are rave (4.5 stars on Amazon!). These socks come in a range of neutrals (pictured here), but you can also pick it up in a bunch of different styles and colors, including chevron designs and fun patterns.

25% off This 6-Pack Of Under Armour Socks Under Armour Women's Essential No-Show Socks (6-Pack) $20 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This six-pack of no-show socks from Under Armour would be a great purchase any day, but if you act fast you can get them for just $11 on Black Friday ($11!). With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and an impressive, 4.7-star rating overall, this multi-colored pack of athletic socks has earned the love of athletes, runners, and more. Thanks to their specially-designed arch support and anti-odor technology, these socks are a tried-and-true favorite that are sure to sell out fast.

52% Off Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $69.23 $33.23 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, these popular Levi's skinny jeans are likely to sell out on Cyber Monday. The mid-rise jeans feature four-way stretch fabric, for a stylish look plus unmatchable comfort.

52% Off A 3-Pack Of Hugo Boss Cotton Boxer Briefs Hugo Boss Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) $38.75 $25.03 | Amazon See On Amazon While supplies last during Cyber Monday, you can snag this three-pack of Hugo Boss boxer briefs. Made with a soft, breathable blend of cotton and elastane, the set includes three different colors — new grey, charcoal, and black — and comes highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of perfect five-star reviews.

59% Off A 2-Piece Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner Luggage (2-Pieces) $289.98 $119.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Cyber Monday is one of the best days to stock up on high-quality luggage like this two-piece set from Samsonite, which is being offered at an extraordinary price. The set includes two sleek suitcases — a 20-inch and a 24-inch. Both are expandable, with a retractable handle, smooth spinner wheels, and an extra-durable hardside shell.

90% Off This Classic-Looking Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Watch $495 $51.85 See On Amazon Water-resistant up to 200 meters, this Invicta diver watch features a stainless steel band and unidirectional bezel for a timeless aesthetic that'll last for years to come. Plus, with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, it's a fan-favorite on Amazon.

39% Off The Super-Popular Orolay Thickened Down Coat Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $246.99 $149.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This duck down winter coat is so nearly perfect that it has a cult following on Amazon where over 12,000 people give it an average of 4.5 stars. It's toasty, loaded with pockets, has a luscious soft lining in the hood, and comes in 13 colors. Don't miss nearly $100 in savings. That's almost 40% off. This will go fast.

25% Off A 6-Pack Of Under Armour Athletic Socks Under Armour Women's Essential No-Show Socks (6-Pack) $20 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This six-pack of no-show socks from Under Armour would be a great purchase any day, but if you act fast you can get them for just $15 on Cyber Monday ($15!). With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and an impressive, 4.7-star rating overall, this multi-colored pack of athletic socks has earned the love of athletes, runners, and more. Thanks to their specially-designed arch support and anti-odor technology, these socks are a tried-and-true favorite that are sure to sell out fast.

50% Off An American Tourister Hardside Luggage Set American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) $249.99 $124.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whenever you're ready to travel (safely) again, this American Tourister hardside luggage set has you covered. This suitcase set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews, and it comes with three different sizes: 21-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. You'll be able to get to your destination seamlessly thanks to the 1.5-inch expansion, smooth telescoping handles, and 360-degree roller wheels.