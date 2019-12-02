Amazon's Absolute Best Cyber Monday Deals

Savvy online shoppers know that while Black Friday is great, the best Cyber Monday deals can be just as sweet. From big ticket items like 4K TVs and KitchenAid mixers to fashion and beauty must-haves, last year's best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon ran all the way up to 80%, and you can expect the same from 2019.

Whether it's an Instant Pot or a Nintendo Switch, the Amazon Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are going fast. But with Prime shipping and easy returns you'll get it quickly — and buyer's remorse? You don't know her.

65% Off The Colossal Maybelline Mascara Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Washable Mascara, Volumizing, Glam Black $7.77 $3.01 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the long, dramatic, clump-free lashes of your dreams with the Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Washable Mascara. Score this fan-favorite for just $3 on Cyber Monday only.

39% Off The Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Set Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Everyday & Deep Cleansing Set $129 $79 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your skin a deeper, more effective clean with a Clarisonic. Normally expensive, the Clarisonic Mia Prima is being offered at just below $80 right now. It even comes with two different brush heads and a bonus cleanser. See all beauty deals.

42% Off These Silicone Baking Mats AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet (2-Pack) $13.99 $8.18 | Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers rave that these silicone baking mats are even better than aluminum foil when lining your baking sheets. Non-stick and oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit these half-sheet mats are a great buy for anyone who's serious about cooking, and an even better while Cyber Monday sales last. See all kitchen deals.

29% Off This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat NewLife by GelPro Anti-Fatigue Comfort Kitchen Floor Mat $29.95 $21.22 | Amazon See On Amazon This anti-fatigue floor mat is a great buy if you stand by the sink, by the mirror, in in any place for long periods of time. Made from thick ergonomic foam, this mat absorbs any pressure on your feet throughout the day, allowing you to stand for longer without foot aches. It also comes with a slip-resistant bottom, should your floors get wet in the bathroom or kitchen, and has the backing of 500 Amazon reviewers. See all kitchen deals.

46% Off This 6-Pack Of Under Armour Show Socks Under Armour Adult Resistor 3.0 No Show Socks (6 Pairs) $22 $11.89 | Amazon See On Amazon For just $12, this six-pack of Under Armour socks is a fantastic deal for Cyber Monday. Designed with arch support that will keep your feet from hurting throughout the days, these socks can work for everyday wear or for working out. And, without a seam in sight, you'll stay blister-free wearing these socks. See all fashion deals.

51% Off This Boxer Brief Set By Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs $42.50 $20.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Each one of these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex, which means they're both breathable and comfortable. They boast stretchy elastic waistbands and can be purchased in various color combinations. See all fashion deals.

41% Off These Resistance Loop Exercise Bands Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $9.95 $5.89 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating overall, these exercise bands are certainly a favorite among reviewers. The heavy-duty resistance loop bands are made of 100% natural latex and come in five varying resistance levels, so you always have one that fits your needs. This set can be integrated seamlessly with virtually any workout, including yoga and pilates. Best yet, these bands come with a lifetime guarantee. See all health & personal care deals.

59% Off A Pro Lens Kit For Your Phone Oroncho Phone Camera Pro Lens Kit $39.99 $16.49 | Amazon See On Amazon Attach this lens to your phone camera to turn it into a DSLR camera with both a wide angle and macro lens. Compatible with most common phones, this lens is an essential for any amateur photographers or anyone looking to up their Instagram game. Normally $40, you can get it for under $20 during Cyber Monday. See all electronics sales.

43% Off A Wireless Phone Charger For Your Car CHGeek Wireless Car Charger $39.99 $22.99 See On Amazon This convenient car phone holder doubles as a wireless charger. It works by securing your phone and using Qi technology to quickly power your device while you drive. The platform even charges through various phone cases, depending on the thickness of them. See all electronics sales.

52% Off A Surge Protector With 4 Outlets & 3 USB Ports Huntkey Surge Protector USB Wall Adapter $32.99 $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This cubical surge protector boasts three USB ports and four outlets, giving you the option to charge seven devices at once. You can extend the plug-in by combining it with others, and they're each use overload protection for added safety. See all electronics sales.

49% Off The Champion Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Champion Women's Freedom Seamless Racerback Sport Bra $25 $12.80 | Amazon See On Amazon This seamless sports bra is made with a good amount of spandex to add support while you work out. It's also designed with ventilation, wide straps, and moisture management technology. You can get it in one of eight colors, all on sale for Cyber Monday.

35% Off These Saucony No-Show Sport Socks Saucony Women's Performance No-Show Sport Socks (8 Pairs) $14.99 $9.74 | Amazon See On Amazon These fan-favorite socks are great for everyday wear, but particularly excel when you're working out. With heel tabs you can use to pull these up if they slip down in your running shoes, you won't get any blisters with these socks. They also are designed with superior moisture management properties to keep your socks from getting sweaty, and have arch support for extra comfort. You can get eight pairs for under $10 if you act fast.

71% Off Calvin Klein's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panties Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty (5-Pack) $49 $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These classic undies from Calvin Klein feature their signature black-and-white logo waistband. Made of cotton and Elastane, this multi-colored multipack is a great core basic to add to your wardrobe.

35% Off The Core 10 Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Core 10 Women's Cloud Soft Yoga Fleece Jogger Sweatpant $35 $22.75 | Amazon See On Amazon These fleece joggers are warm without feeling heavy and come with an elastic waistband that makes them comfy for everyday wear (or for working out!). A slight taper at the bottom means these joggers will be a bit fitted throughout the leg. Available in various sizes, these joggers are a well-kept secret on Amazon that you can get for a great price today only.

67% Off These Croc Clogs Crocs Men's and Women's Baya Clog $44.99 $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The Croc Baya clog is on sale for Cyber Monday. A slight update on the classic Croc, this model provides a bit more ventilation with the contouring comfort and lightweight wear you love.

64% Off A Fleece Pullover Hoodie Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie $22.47 $14.94 | Amazon See On Amazon A favorite amongst more than 2,000 Amazon reviewers, this Champion hoodie is made of cotton and polyester blend that's soft, durable, and machine-washable. It even comes in 36 different color options, so you can pick up one or two in neutrals or go bold with a few of the brighter reds, blues, and green tones. These popular hoodies are just $15 during Cyber Monday.

58% Off This 10-Person First Aid Kit First Aid Only 10 Person First Aid Kit $21.45 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This bulk first aid kit comes with enough medical supplies to service 10 people, including gauze pads, latex gloves, medical scissors, and, of course, band-aids all in a convenient carrying case. Normally $22, you can get this essential first aid kit for just $9 while Cyber Monday lasts.

32% Off This Collagen Peptides Powder Collagen Peptides Powder (16oz) | Grass-Fed, Certified Paleo Friendly, Non-GMO and Gluten Free $27.95 $19.12 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers say that simply by putting a scoop or two of this collagen peptide powder into their morning coffee or a cup of water, they saw improved skin and hair over time. This gluten-free and non-GMO formula is packed with collagen to improve the health of your skin, hair, and even bones. And if you don't see results or improvement in 90 days with this formula, you can even get your money back.

20% Off The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $99 $79 | Amazon See On Amazon This sous vide precision cooker can cook veggies and meat consistently and well, without you even having to roll up your sleeves. Easily attachable to your favorite stock pot, this sous vide can be controlled by an app on your phone so you can keep an eye on things even when you need to step outside of the kitchen. See all kitchen deals.

40% Off This Stainless Steel S'well Bottle S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17oz $35 $20.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Normally $35, this stainless steel S'well water bottle is vacuum insulated and has three internal layers that keep your coldest drinks cool even in hot weather. BPA-free, this bottle is made from food-grade materials, and even comes in a variety of solid colors and patterns, in addition to the faux wood design of the one shown above. Get it for just $21 on Cyber Monday. See all kitchen deals.

33% Off This Sparkling Water Maker Bundle SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $149.95 $99.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your own sparkling water at home with this sparkling water maker from Sodastream. This kit is great for just getting into at-home seltzer making as it has everything you need including two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, a reusable 1-liter carbonating bottle, and even flavored fruit drops in lime and orange. See all SodaStream deals.

57% Off A Braun Electric Foil Shaver Braun Electric Foil Shaver with Clean & Charge Station, Series 3 $139.99 $59.94 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling electric shaver, which boasts over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, comes with a charging station and a brush to keep your tool in tip-top shape.

33% Off The 43-Inch Insignia Smart Fire TV Insignia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition $300 $199.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 4K Smart TV from Insignia has over 8 million pixels to provide brilliant colors and stunning contrast for a vivid TV watching experience. With built-in Fire TV you can steam all your favorite services like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime and with the included voice-remote you can even control your TV with Alexa. See all electronics sales.

25% Off The 2nd-Generation Sonos One Smart Speaker Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker $199 $149 | Amazon See On Amazon This voice-controlled smart speaker comes with Alexa technology built in, so you can play music, check the weather, or even set alarms with just the sound of your voice. Even better, you can pair this speaker with other Sonos speakers to build out a speaker system that reaches all over your home or office. This popular speaker is 25% off for this year's Cyber Monday. See other Sonos deals.

38% Off The L'Oreal Paris Night Cream L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Night Cream $20.99 $12.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This nourishing night cream is formulated with retinol, which helps encourage cellular renewal for smoother, clearer skin, plus centella asiatica, a soothing botanical that helps reinforce a healthy skin barrier. Despite being on the rich side, it's noncomedogenic and safe for use on sensitive skin. See all beauty deals.

50% Off The AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Eucalyptus Bath Salt AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt, Eucalyptus $22 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of mineral salts from the Dead Sea, these AHAVA bath crystals have an invigorating eucalyptus scent that's perfect for winter, since eucalyptus is known to help clear up the airways and relieve sinus congestion. See all beauty deals.

30% Off The Hydrating TONYMOLY Sheet Masks TONYMOLY I'm Real Hydrating Mask Sheet $26 $18.20 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe, and hydrate skin with this bundle of sheet masks that boast a 4.3-star rating after over 250 reviews. Each mask has three-layers with natural ingredients like pumpkin, red wine, lotus, and ginseng. These masks will make skin brighter and hydrated in just 20 minutes. See all beauty deals.

30% Off This Grande Cosmetics Brow-Enhancing Serum Grande Cosmetics Brow Enhancing Serum $70 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon This sulfate-, paraben, and phthalate-free serum makes your brows appear thicker in about two months. Its formula combines amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins to give your brows a fuller look. See all beauty deals.

30% Off This Grande Cosmetics Lash-Enhancing Serum GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $65 $45.50 | Amazon See On Aman This lash serum's formula uses a blend of amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to make your lashes looking longer and thicker in about a month. Use it like a liquid eyeliner at the root of your lashes, this serum uses ingredients like radishes, grapeseed, and ginseng root to enhance your lashes and with a 3.8-star rating after 2,400 reviews, this serum is worth a try. See all beauty deals.

20% Off These Noise-Cancelling Bose Headphones Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $349 $279 | Amazon See On Amazon These noise-cancelling Bose headphones have rave reviews on Amazon and are seriously discounted while Cyber Monday lasts. Easily pair these headphones with your device using Bluetooth technology to listen without any outside distractions. The soft ear cups and padded headband allow you to wear these earphones comfortably for long periods of time, which will come in handy: These headphones have a 20-hour battery life. See all Bose sales.

40% Off The Fire 7 Tablet Fire 7 Tablet $49.99 $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With dual-band Wi-Fi, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 16GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, this tablet has all sorts of power built-in. But it also has the great user-friendly features of a 7-inch display, 7-hour battery, front and rear racing cameras, and, finally, Alexa-compatibility. And for under $30, this tablet is a seriously great buy. See all electronics sales.

31% Off This Sous Vide By Instant Pot Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide $79.95 $54.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This sous vide and precision cooker from Instant Pot can cook meats uniformly so you get an even and well-cooked meal every time. It's also designed with a touch screen digital control panel that you can adjust the temperature and the timer as you go. You can use this with your favorite stock pot, or even clip it to the 6-quart or 8-quart Instant Pot to give the popular multi-cooker even more functionality. See all kitchen deals.

34% Off This LEVOIT Air Purifier LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Smokers Allergies and Pets Hair $89.99 $59.58 | Amazon See On Amazon This air purifier from LEVOIT features a three-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter while still being incredibly quiet, as low as 25 decibels. Plus, this purifier has a nightlight feature with two brightness levels. See all home deals.

29% Off The 50-Inch Toshiba Smart Fire TV TOSHIBA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition $380 $269.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this 50-inch smart television. Using the built-in Fire TV, you can connect this with your favorite streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, and, of course, Prime Video, to watch all your favorite shows and movies. The remote is even equip with Alexa technology so you can turn on and operate the television with just your voice. Get it for a great price while sales last. See all electronics sales.

55% Off These Beats Wireless In-Ear Headphones Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones $199.95 $89.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Both water- and sweat-resistant, these wireless headphones with Bluetooth technology are ready to work with you through multiple workouts. With a battery life of up to 12 hours and a "Fast Fuel" charge that gives you an hour of playtime in just a five-minute charge, these flexible and comfortable headphones can be ready super quickly. See all Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals.

40% Off The Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker Bose SoundLink Revolve, Portable Bluetooth Speaker (with 360 Wireless Surround Sound) $199 $119 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 1,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this powerful (and portable) Bluetooth speaker is one of the best-rated options on Amazon. Listen to this for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and pair your favorite device to blast music or stream a podcast. Boasting an impressive 30-foot wireless range and 360-degree, immersive sound, this speaker is a fantastic deal while Cyber Monday continues. See all Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals.

33% Off The iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi and Alexa Connectivity $449.99 $299.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Now's your chance to snag an iRobot Roomba at a great price for Cyber Monday. It's Wi-Fi-enabled, Alexa-compatible, and can be used together with the app on your smart phone so you can easily start, stop, and schedule cleanings from anywhere. It runs for up to 90 minutes at a time, and will return to its charging dock automatically when the battery's running low. See all home deals.

30% Off The Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity) $99 $69 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable outdoor speaker is a favorite amongst hikers and outdoorsmen. With a six hour playtime, IPX-7-rated waterproofing, and a Bluetooth range up to 30 feet, this speaker is perfect for nearly any weather condition and can sync wirelessly to your phone to play your favorite music, a podcast, or an audiobook. Even better? This speaker has thousands of Amazon reviews testifying to how well it works. Get it for under $70 while Cyber Monday lasts. See all Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals.

57% Off The JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker $229.95 $99.95 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 1100 reviewers on Amazon give this portable speaker a 4.5-stars rating because it's so much more than just a high-quality speaker. It has IPX7 waterproof capability, you can connect two devices wirelessly to it, it has up to 20 hours of playtime on one charge, and it can charge your device via its USB port. During this Cyber Monday sale, it's nearly 60% off and under $100! It also comes in a variety of color and pattern options like camo, pink, teal, yellow, and red. See all Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals.

39% Off The Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum With Zero-M Anti-Hair Wrap Technology $229.99 $139.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With this lightweight Shark vacuum, you'll never have to worry about clearing out hair and other debris from a brush roll again— it comes with the brand's Zero M technology, which means it has non-stop hair removal built right in. It has enough power to be used for deep carpet cleaning or on hardwood floors. Plus, you also be able to convert it to a lightweight hand vacuum. Click here to see all home deals.

31% Off The 43-Inch Samsung Smart TV Samsung 43-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV $429.99 $297.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart television from Samsung is a fantastic buy for Cyber Monday. Not only is it Alexa compatible (or your preferred smart assistant), this television screen is designed with HDR (high dynamic range) which allows it to display vibrant, true-to-life colors and crisp clear pictures. A universal guide allows you to select from your favorite streaming sites or sync it with apps like YouTube or Spotify. You can get it in a range of sizes from 43 inches (pictured above) to 75 inches, all on sale if you act fast. See all Samsung 4K TVs on sale.

53% Off This Self-Charging Convertible Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Self-Charging Convertible Robotic Vacuum Cleaner And Mop $399.99 $189.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This robotic vacuum can do much more than vacuum. The dustbin can interchangeably become a water tank to mop your house and with its 110-minute battery and automatic ability to return to its charging station this vacuum couldn't be easier. See all home deals.

50% Off This Oral-B Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Genius 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity $179.94 $89.94 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to work with your smartphone, this Bluetooth-enabled rechargeable electric toothbrush from Oral-B helps you achieve cleaner teeth, with "position detection" technology that lets you know if you're missing any spots. It can even alert you if you're brushing too hard, preventing gum irritation. See all health & personal care deals.

55% Off The Braun Beard Trimmer Braun BT3040 Beard Trimmer for Men $43.99 $19.94 | Amazon See On Amazon This beard trimming kit comes with a cordless hair clipper that's fully washable, two combs, and a Gillette ProGlide razor. With sharp (and lifetime-lasting) stainless steel blades, you'll get a close shave unrivaled by drugstore razors. It can also run for up to 60 minutes on one eight-hour charge. Get it for less than $20 on Cyber Monday. See all health & personal care deals.

35% Off The Embark Dog DNA Test Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed Identification & Genetic Health Screening $199 $129 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by a "research-grade genotyping platform" that was developed with the help of Cornel University's College of Veterinary Medicine, this DNA testing kit not only identifies the breed of your dog but potential genetic health concerns. This test can detect over 250 dog breeds and over 171 genetic diseases to give you the knowledge of how to keep your pet healthy.

50% Off The BISSELL Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $399.99 $199.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for sucking up pet hair, this Bissell cordless vacuum spins up to 420 miles per hour in order to quickly suction up dirt and grime. You can even convert this vacuum to a handheld or a high reach vacuum so you can get cobwebs stuck to your crown molding or clean your stairs more easily. This vacuum would normally cost you $400, but it's on sale for just $200 during Cyber Monday. See all home deals.

22% Off The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier & Fan Dyson Pure Cool, DP04-HEPA Air Purifier and Fan $449 $348.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier eliminates 99.97% off allergens down to 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, and mold spores. It's even great for homes with pets, and it's WiFi-enabled, so you can use the Dyson app on your smartphone to get reports, set the purifier on a schedule, and more. See all Dyson products on sale.

25% Off This Cordless Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $599.99 $448.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This cordless vacuum from Dyson easily reaches hard to reach places like under furniture and with no cord and a 60-minute battery its mobility is endless. Its High Torque head works on any number of floor surfaces and its filtration system picks up 99.97% of dust particles. See all Dyson products on sale.

52% Off This Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2 $499.99 $239.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a half gallon capacity, superior suction, and a tangle-free turbine brush system, this vacuum is powerful and even automatically adjusts to new floor surfaces so it works for everything from wood floors to carpet to tile. Plus, its HEPA filtration system rids your home of bacteria and allergens. See all Dyson products on sale.

40% Off The Multigroom Tool & Storage Case Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 With Storage Case $49.99 $29.95 | Amazon See On Amazon The Multigroom may look like a simple grooming tool, but it comes with 18 different pieces so you can use it on everything from your beard, to your ear hairs, to your nose hairs. This pack comes with six hair trimming guards, three beard trimming guards, two stubble trimming guards, and two body trimming guards. Even better? Because this tool comes with a convenient storage bag, a cleaning tool, and can run cordlessly for up to three hours on one charge, you can take it with you anywhere. Get it for just $30 for Cyber Monday. See all Philips Norelco saver deals.

35% Off The Bioderma Eye Contour Gel Bioderma Eye Contour Gel, 0.5 Fl Oz $19.90 $12.94 | Amazon See On Amazon This gel from Bioderma soothes and moisturizes the skin under your eyes and is great for sensitive complexions, providing eight hours of long-lasting hydration. See all beauty deals.

40% Off The LORAC PRO Matte Eye Shadow Palette LORAC PRO Matte Eye Shadow Palette $28 $16.80 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of eight super pigmented matte shadows is perfect for creating a variety of looks from subtle to standout. Infused with cucumber and other botanical extracts, they're buttery smooth, long-lasting, and can be used wet or dry. See all beauty deals.

55% Off This Mineral-Tinted Sunscreen With SPF 30 MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 oz $32 $14.50 | Amazon See On Amazon This tinted sunscreen that suits most skin tones goes way beyond protecting your skin with SPF 30 and is infused with skin-loving antioxidants like vitamin C and green tea, too. Noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, the light mineral formula is even water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Get it for more than 50% off. See all beauty deals.

36% Off The Bioderma Sensibio H2O Cleansing Wipes Bioderma Sensibio H2O Biodegradable Soothing Cleansing and Makeup Remover Wipes for Sensitive Skin - Face and Eyes - 25 count $9.90 $6.43 | Amazon See On Amazon These wipes are packed with an "active micellar solution" to help cleanse skin and remove makeup even for those with sensitive eyes and skin. Hypoallergenic and paraben-free these wipes are a no-brainer for a gentle cleanser on the go. See all beauty deals.

53% Off The Nioxin Haircare Kit Nioxin Care System Kit $45 $21.25 | Amazon See On Amazon This three-part Nioxin hair thinning treatment includes a shampoo that thickens and cleanses hair, a scalp therapy conditioner that strengthens from root to tip, and a volumizing and shine-boosting treatment that you apply to your scalp after you've conditioned. One fan raves, "Have already been using for a week. I notice that my hair feels and looks thicker. [M]y scalp is usually very sensitive to shampoos and i get dandruff with most. As of yet, I don't have any dandruff." See all beauty deals.

53% Off This SexyHair Volumizing Hairspray SexyHair Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray $15.26 $7.19 | Amazon Se On Amazon If you're on team go big or go home when it comes to your hair (and discounts), you'll love this deal on a fan-favorite volumizing hairspray. This medium-to-firm hold spray even helps improve your hair's resistance to humidity for 72 hours. Best of all, it's more than 50% off. See all beauty deals.

35% Off The Bioderma Micellar Cleansing Water Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water and Makeup Removing Solution for Sensitive Skin $14.99 $9.69 | Amazon See On Amazon This micellar water by Bioderma can be used to gently cleanse your face without the need for additional washes. It can even help remove makeup, and it's suitable for sensitive skin. See all beauty deals.

40% Off The LORAC PRO Plus Fiber Mascara LORAC PRO Plus Fiber Mascara, Black $24 $14.40 | Amazon See On Amazon This formula boosts lash length and volume with nylon fibers that latch onto lashes like lash extensions. The brush is specially designed to coat lashes from the roots to the tips for ultimate coverage. See all beauty deals.

48% Off This 2-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside 2-Piece Luggage Set (20/29) with Spinner Wheels $259.99 $134.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Grab this Samsonite two-piece luggage for 48% off this Cyber Monday. The soft-side set has smooth-rolling spinner wheels, multi-stage aluminum handles, and expanding interiors to fit all your travel essentials. The polyester exterior is also padded and durable. See all luggage deals.

33% Off This 5-Piece Luggage Set By Nautica Nautica 5-Piece Luggage Set $165 $109.80 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-piece luggage set from Nautica comes with three suitcases in varying sizes (ranging from 28 inches in height to carry-on size), all set on 360-degree spinner wheels that make it easy to take these with you anywhere. Also in the set: an overnight duffel bag and one hanging travel kit for all your essentials. Get it for a great price during Cyber Monday. See all luggage deals.

34% Off The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer With Food Grinder Attachment $364 $239.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This KitchenAid stand mixer is the classic appliance to have in your kitchen because of how many time-saving things it can help you do— like kneading, whipping, and mixing. If you hurry, you can grab this 10-speed version of the mixer and a bundled food grinder attachment for $124 off! The food grinder is perfect for grinding raw meats for burgers or meatloaf or making things like breadcrumbs and salsa. Oh and did we mention you can pick your mixer in a number of chic colors, including a golden toffee, black, white, red, and classic silver. Click here to see all kitchen deals.

59% Off The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine Bundle Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle by De'Longhi with Aeroccino Milk Frother $282 $114.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this incredible deal include a Nespresso coffee maker for over 50% off, but it also comes with 30 Nespresso coffee capsules and an Aeroccino milk frother so you can create lattes and cappuccinos in addition to coffee and espresso.

59% Off The AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity & Traits Test AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $119 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon DNA Kits are some of the best kinds of gifts to give this holiday because they provide so much value to the recipient. For today only, this one by AncestryDNA is a whopping 59% off! Simply mail back your saliva via the included collection container, and you'll get back a report that not only includes historical data about your ancestors and an ethnicity estimate, but also offers details about 26 of your most unique and interesting traits. Click here to see all health & personal care deals.

43% Off This Breville Countertop Electric Toaster Oven BREVILLE the Compact Smart Oven, Countertop Electric Toaster Oven $229.95 $129.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This versatile toaster uses seven different cooking settings to work (in addition to toasting). And thanks to its large non-stick inside, both cooking and cleaning comes easy. Plus, the LCD screen makes reading details a breeze.

54% Off The Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer $139.95 $64.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The cult-favorite Instant Pot can create everything from yogurt to chili with barely any effort required. The digital display couldn't be easier to use and the interior components are dishwasher-safe.

45% Off The Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker $179.99 $98.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Create coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and more with this updated Keurig K-Cafe. All it takes is the press of a button, and you can have a Starbucks-worthy creation at home in mere seconds.

52% Off The Kasa Smart Light Bulb Kasa Smart Light Bulb by TP-Link $24.99 $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Using the Kasa app, these WiFi-enabled light bulbs allow you to control your lights from anywhere and they can even connect to Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, these bulbs are even dimmable for ultimate lighting control.

33% Off The Kasa Smart Plug Lite TP-Link HS103 Kasa Smart Plug Lite $17.99 $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn on and off fans, lamps, TVs, and more from anywhere using your smartphone with this handy gadget. The app also lets you schedule and control multiple devices at once. Plus, you can hook it up to an Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana device so you can use voice commands.

36% Off The Samsung Galaxy Tab Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64 GB Wifi Tablet Black (2019) $279.99 $179.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Get surround sound and amazing image quality in a small package with this 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound. Lightweight and with a battery that lasts up to 13 hours, it also has 64GB of memory and a pen for easy navigation.

33% Off The 10.1-Inch Lenovo Tab Android Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1” Android Tablet (32GB) $179.99 $119.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 10.1-inch HD screen this tablet is a great family friendly tech buy for Cyber Monday with a ton of great features like face recognition to unlock the tablet, the quad-core, the 2.0GHz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429, and the dual Wi-Fi bands at both 2. 4 GHz and 5 GHz. This device is both powerful and user-friendly for the whole family.

35% Off The 14-Inch Lenovo Flex Convertible Laptop Lenovo Flex 14-Inch 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop $539.99 $349.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 14-inch Lenovo laptop can be turned in multiple directions, to convert it from a classic laptop to a tablet with one simple turn. The 10-point touchscreen enables you to use a stylus to draw and create straight from your laptop. With an Intel Core processor and 128 gigabytes of storage, this is one tech deal you won't want to pass up while this price lasts. See all laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets on sale.

29% Off The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Touchscreen Laptop ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 HD Touchscreen Laptop $349.99 $249.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This ASUS VivoBook functions as both a laptop and tablet, thanks to its adjustable design. You can even prop it up on itself since the keyboard doubles as a tablet stand. Even cooler, the laptop has touchscreen technology and is paper-thin; in fact, it only weighs 3 pounds

36% Off The 14-Inch HP Chromebook Laptop HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Hinge $279.99 $179 | Amazon See On Amazon There are a lot of cool features about this laptop, but perhaps the coolest is its adjustable hinge that allows it to be rotated at an 180-degree angle. Other highlights include a TrueVision HD Camera, an anti-glare display, an eight-hour battery, and dual speakers.

37% Off The 11.6-Inch Samsung Chromebook Laptop Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6" $279.99 $176.99 | Amazon See On Amazon A great laptop at a better price, this Samsung Chromebook 3 has cool features like a spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-reflective display, and the ability to recline at a 180-degree angle. It's lightweight, has a long-lasting battery, and for a limited time only, costs just under $200.

43% Off The 11.6-Inch Acer Chromebook Laptop Acer Chromebook 11, Celeron N3350, 11.6" HD $219.99 $124.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Chromebook laptop was made to be extra-durable, thanks to its military-grade construction and spill-resistant keyboard. It's automatically pre-programmed with all your essential Google apps, and it even has a 180-degree hinge so you can lay it flat like a tablet.

48% Off The 11.6-Inch ASUS Chromebook Laptop ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 11.6" $229 $119 | Amazon See On Amazon This ASUS Chromebook is lightweight and paper-thin, making it the perfect laptop for college students and travelers. Powered by Google, it boasts features like a spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-glare display, and a 180-degree hinge so you can adjust the screen at any angle.

50% Off The 23andMe Genetic Testing Kit 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test $199 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect holiday present for anyone (and a must-try if you haven't done it yet yourself), the 23andMe DNA testing kit is on sale for a whopping 50% off this Cyber Monday. Find out about your ancestors and ethnicity, and get in-depth reports about your health, allergies, carrier status, and more.

47% Off This Best-Selling Makeup Brush Set BESTOPE 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set $18.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling set from BESTOPE comes with 18 essential makeup brushes designed for use on your face, eyes, lips, and brows. The brushes are made of vegan-friendly, synthetic fibers and have an impressively high 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

32% Off This Exfoliating Foot Peal Mask BEA LUZ Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $17.98 $12.22 | Amazon See On Amazon Get ready for smooth, baby soft feet, because this exfoliating foot peel mask from BEA LUZ is super effective — and it comes in a two-pack. Ingredients like fruit acid and lactic acid help exfoliate and remove rough, flaky skin. The masks are designed to be worn like socks. After an hour or so, you can remove the masks, rinse your feet, and in one to two weeks the dry skin should start to magically peel right off, revealing soft skin underneath.

33% Off This TSA-Approved 3-Piece Toiletry Bag Set Lermende TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag Set (3-Pack) $15.99 $10.74 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you choose the rose gold, pink, or fully translucent version of this toiletry set from Lermende, each set comes with three TSA-approved toiletry bags. The bags are all the same size and made of transparent PVC that's both durable and waterproof. Each bag has a secure zipper and convenient carrying handle. While they're great to throw in your airplane carry-on, the bags are handy for all kinds of situations. Use them to stow small children's toys, store that massive lip balm collection, or hold your SPF at the beach.

29% Off The Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor With 4 Razor Refills Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor and 4 Razor Refills $20.99 $14.96 | Amazon See On Amazon Good razors can be pretty expensive — which is why it's smart to stock up when they go on sale. This Schick Intuition razor comes with four razor refills, so you don't need to run to the store when it's time to replace the blade. You might even be able to forgo the shaving cream with this razor set, because the blades come with built-in moisturizing strips.

28% Off St. Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara St. Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara $18 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular silk fiber lash mascara from St. Mege is perfect for thickening your lashes, adding length and volume with a single swipe. It also happens to be waterproof, hypoallergenic, and easy to remove — and it's majorly discounted for Cyber Monday.

15% Off These Compression Socks For People With Plantar Fasciitis ACTINPUT Compression Socks For Plantar Fasciitis $16.59 $14.10 | Amazon See On Amazon These compression socks from ACTINPUT provide comfortable support for anyone who's suffering from foot pain due to plantar fasciitis or other inflammation. The socks use compression technology to gently restrict your feet, reducing swelling, improving blood flow, and providing some arch support in the process. With seven socks in each pack, you can choose to wear them for extra comfort while working out, flying on an airplane, or every day of the week. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers are glad to own them — and on Cyber Monday, for less than their usual price, you can be glad to own them too.

15% Off This 128 GB Flash Drive That Can Plug Into Both USB And Lightning Ports Richwell USB Flash Drive 128GB $21.45 $18.32 | Amazon See On Amazon This Richwell flash drive is no ordinary thumb drive — it's a handy gadget that's compatible with your Android, iPhone, and laptop, making it easy to transfer photos or files between your devices. The multifunctional flash drive comes in a few pretty metallic colors and has 128 gigabytes of storage.

15% Off This Volumizing Hair Brush That Also Dries Your Hair JINRI One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush $39.98 $33.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair tool from JINRI is a hybrid of a round bristle brush and blow dryer, making it easier than ever to style your wet hair at home. Amazon users with all kinds of hair (short, long, fine, thick, and everything in between) rave about the results they've received with this product, calling it "the closest thing to getting your hair done at the salon." The design features a 1.25-inch barrel with nylon bristles that allow you to safely style close to your roots. Ionic and ceramic tourmaline technology give you smooth, shiny strands, and two heat and speed settings give you options.

25% Off The TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane $20 $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Got sore or tense muscles in your back, neck, or shoulders? This TriggerPoint massage tool can help. The ergonomic shape of the cane, with three massage balls to target sore spots, is ideal for athletes, people who hunch over their desks every day, or anyone whose body gets sore sometimes. Which — let's be honest — is everyone. Get it for just $15 on Cyber Monday while supplies last.