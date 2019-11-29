Whether you've been eyeing fashion and beauty favorites or much-loved gadgets like an Instant Pot, Nintendo Switch, 4K TV, and KitchenAid stand mixer, the best Black Friday deals on Amazon deliver, big time. Last year even saw deals at a staggering 70% off, and you can expect much the same from Amazon's Black Friday deals in 2019.

The only drawback might be that these deals go fast. From selling out to flash sales that only last for a few hours, you'll want to snag these to keep or to give before they're gone.

61% Off A Singer Heavy Duty Sewing Machine Singer Heavy Duty 4432 Sewing Machine $399.99 $155 | Amazon See On Amazon This SINGER sewing machine is ready for anything, with a heavy-duty frame and powerful motor that can tackle thicker fabrics. Convenient features range from a built-in needle threader, one-step buttonhole, adjustable presser foot pressure control, and three needle positions (among other features) and make it easy to use and adjust the machine to your needs. If you've ever needed to sew anything, now is the time to hit "add to cart" — at 60% off, you may not find a better price.

50% Off The 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test $199 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon This upgraded version of 23andMe's popular DNA test gives you information about health predispositions, genetic traits, and ancestry composition. It's a simple process once you get the kit — just send a saliva sample to the lab and await your full, detailed report.

30% Off A 13-Inch Apple MacBook Air Apple MacBook Air (13-Inch) $999 $699 | Amazon See On Amazon The classic 13-inch MacBook Air is heavily discounted in honor of Black Friday. With an LED backlit display, 8 gigabytes of memory, and a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor, it might not be newest model, but it's plenty powerful. It's also plenty portable, weighing just under three pounds so that it's easy to take on the go, and offering up to 12 hours of battery life for when you don't feel like plugging in.

50% Off The Breville Vertuo Coffee And Espresso Machine Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Chrome $249.95 $124.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Create barista-grade coffee at home with this Breville automatic coffee and espresso machine. The machine uses Nespresso Vertuo capsules to brew single-serving cups, whether you're drinking an espresso, double espresso, or other types of coffee. A 40-ounce removable water tank makes for easy refilling, and a quick 15-second heat-up time means you'll never have to wait long for caffeine. The machine comes with 12 single-serve Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules to get you started, as well as an Aeroccino 3 milk frother, though it's possible to buy the machine without the frother if you'd prefer.

45% Off The Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask, Fragrance Free, Paraben Free, 5 Ounce $18 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Belei charcoal face mask is ideal for clarifying your skin and clearing your pores, especially if you have a normal to oily complexion. Made without fragrances, parabens, or phthalates, the dermatologist-tested mask uses charcoal and kaolin clay to absorb impurities. Hyaluronic acid and aloe help keep your skin hydrated. For best results, use after cleansing and before serum and moisturizer.

40% Off Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes (2-Pack) Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes $11.98 $7.18 | Amazon See On Amazon These Yes To Tomatoes facial wipes let you cleanse and detoxify your skin in one easy swipe. The paraben-free, 95% natural wipes utilize charcoal to get rid of dirt and impurities. The set comes with two packages of 30 wipes each, which should keep your face clean for quite a while.

61% Off A Magnetic Eyeliner And Lashes Kit Coolours Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Magnetic Kit $22.99 $8.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Want thicker lashes with a natural look? This magnetic lash kit from Coolours comes with three different styles of lashes that attach to your eyes using the power of magnets. Simply apply the included magnetic eye liner and use it to stick the magnetic lashes to your lash-line. The lashes are durable, waterproof, and — best of all — reusable. If you've never used magnetic lashes before or simply want a new set to get glamorous with, Black Friday is a great chance to nab the kit for an affordable price.

56% Off An Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (3rd Gen) $49.99 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your home smart for less than $25 with the Echo Dot. This compact Alexa smart speaker lets you play music, make a call, or ask questions with just your voice. Connect it to other smart devices like plugs and doorbells to control the lights, see who's at the door, and much, much more. There are four colors to choose from including plum and heather gray, as well as a further discount if you buy three.

52% Off A Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Show 5 $288.99 $139 | Amazon See On Amazon This Alexa-friendly set with both a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 lets you easily know when someone has pressed the doorbell or even if there's just motion detected outside your door whether you're at home or from your phone when you're out. There's two-way talk to you can chat with visitors, and it's compatible with other Alexa devices, too.

33% Off The All-New Kindle With a Built-in Front Light All-New Kindle With a Built-in Front Light $90 $60 | Amazon See On Amazon The classic Kindle is better than ever, and it now has a built-in front light that you can adjust to the brightness level you prefer. Even better? During Black Friday, this Kindle comes with a $5 credit toward your first e-book.

50% Off The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $49.99 $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick for 4K will give you access to thousands of shows and movies via Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more (depending on which apps you download). It can also be controlled by your voice, thanks to the microphone button located on the included remote.

29% Off The Bissell PowerEdge Lift Off Hardwood Floor Cleaner Bissell PowerEdge Lift Off Hardwood Floor Cleaner $69.99 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-in-one steam mop and detachable handheld steamer from Bissell helps you clean and sanitize your floors using the power of steam. A demand steam trigger lets you control the amount of steam used, and the triangular foot design makes it easy to access corners. An included bristle scrub brush and grout tool makes it easy to steam-clean sinks, countertops, stovetops, and grout.

38% Off The Fire HD 8 Tablet Fire HD 8 Tablet $79.99 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Fire tablet comes with an 8-inch vibrant high-definition display and 16GB of storage, with an option to double the storage space. Cameras in the front and back make it easy to chat on, and it has up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

30% Off The Nest Fragrances Petite Trio Holiday Candle Set NEST Fragrances Petite Trio Holiday Candle Set $64 $44.80 | Amazon See On Amazon This Nest Holiday Candle Set brings the holidays into your home with inviting scents like sparkling cassis and birchwood pine. Each of the three candles burn for 40 hours.

20% Off The Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $99 $79 | Amazon See On Amazon Anova's 2018 precision cooker is a widely-loved way to cook meat or veggies as perfectly and consistently as possible. The device can clip onto the side of your favorite stock pot, allowing you to cook food with the sous vide method long beloved by restaurants. The Nano connects to your phone so that you can access recipes and monitor and control your cook via Anova's app.

29% Off The Instant Pot DUO80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker $140 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite cooking appliance can be used so many different ways: as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, or even as a yogurt maker. All it takes is the press of a button: The digital display comes pre-programmed to create everything from porridge to chili.

26% Off The iRobot 675 Roomba iRobot 675 Roomba $269 $199 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've always wanted a robot vacuum, now is the time to buy one. The iRobot 675 Roomba has sensors to navigate around furniture, can be controlled with your phone (or with Alexa or Google Voice), and automatically docks itself for recharging when it's done. Plus, it's capable of cleaning any type of floor.