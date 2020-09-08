Amazon Prime Video, or "Prime Video," as most people call it, has been Netflix's most obvious competitor for years. It started as a video streaming rental service as "Amazon Unboxed," as a companion to Amazon's original venture as a vendor of books and videos. It moved to rentals via DVD in 2011 to compete more fully with Netflix, only to be blindsided by Netflix's "Originals" in 2013. Since following suit with its own TV series and films, Amazon has been the second-biggest streamer in the U.S. So what shows and movies are new to Amazon Prime Video this month? Let's run down the list.
Even though Amazon has been churning out original series nearly as long as Netflix, it has never embraced the levels of production of its rival. By mid-2020, Netflix has regularly had on the order of 60-odd "original" releases a month. Amazon, by comparison, has only a handful. September sees the premiere of The Boys Season 2, Get Duked, and Utopia. There's also All In: The Fight For Democracy, a documentary on the 2018 election.
But Amazon, first and foremost, has always been in the business of providing access to other people's content. It's about selling books over the internet, selling Amazon Fires to access Disney+, and creating "Prime Video Channels" for those without streaming services like STARZ and EPIX. That's why this month's notable titles also include things like Gemini Man, The Addams Family, and Judy.
Here's the full list of what's coming to Amazon in September of 2020.
Sept. 1
- 1/1
- 1 Million Happy Nows
- A Birder's Guide To Everything
- Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game
- Addicted To Fresno
- Alex Cross
- American Dragons
- Bachelor Lions
- Barney Thomson
- Beach Party
- Bewitched
- Big Time
- Bitter Melon
- Bully
- C.O.G.
- Carrington
- Casino Royale
- Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
- Dark Matter
- De-Lovely
- Defense Of The Realm
- Die, Monster, Die!
- Don't Talk To Irene
- Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
- Eaten By Lions
- Employee Of The Month
- Enemy Within
- Extreme Justice
- Face 2 Face
- Gas-s-s-s
- I'd Like To Be Alone Now
- I'm Not Here
- Kart Racer
- Kramer Vs. Kramer
- Lakeview Terrace
- Lord Love A Duck
- Man Of La Mancha
- Microbe And Gasoline
- Miss Nobody
- Muscle Beach Party
- Music Within
- No Way To Live
- Patriots Day
- Rambo
- Sex And The City: The Movie
- Sex And The City 2
- Slash
- Slow Burn
- Snapshots
- Sunlight Jr.
- The Bank Job
- The Billion Dollar Hobo
- The Birdcage
- The Dunning Man
- The Festival
- The Go-Getters
- The Graduate
- The Hanoi Hilton
- The Haunted Palace
- The House On Carroll Street
- The Last House On The Left
- The Mechanic
- The Ring Thing
- The Video Dead
- The Visitors
- The Weight Of Water
- The White Bus
- The Woods
- The Yes Men
- To Keep The Light
- The Turkey Bowl
- Twice-Told Tales
- Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
- Warrior Road
- Weather Girl
- What Children Do
- What If It Works?
- Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
- Yongary: Monster From The Deep
- Zoom
- A Chef's Life: Season 1
- Cedar Cove: Season 1
- Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1
- George Gently: Season 1
- Hero Elementary: Season 1
- How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1
- I'm Dying Up Here: Season 1
- Keeping Faith: Season 1
- Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1
- Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1
- Stuck With You: Season 1
- Texas Metal: Season 1
- The Blood Pact: Season 1
- The Bureau: Season 1
- The Celtic World: Season 1
- The Crimson Field: Season 1
- The Jack Benny Show: Season 1
- The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1
- Wrong Man: Season 1
Sept. 2
- Hell On The Border
Sept. 4
- Dino Dana The Movie
- The Boys: Season 2
Sept. 16
- Blackbird
Sept. 18
- All In: The Fight for Democracy
- Gemini Man
Sept. 22
- The Addams Family
Sept. 25
- Judy
- Utopia: Season 1
Sept. 28
- Force of Nature
- Inherit The Viper
Sept. 29
- Trauma Center