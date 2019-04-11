This post contains spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Despite its collegiate Oregon setting, Pretty Little Liars spinoff series The Perfectionists hasn't shied away from filling fans in on the current happenings of Rosewood. While Ezra and Aria, as well as Hanna and Caleb, have welcomed babies, Spencer and Toby chose to spontaneously elope. But it hasn't been all sunshine for the grown-up Liars. Alison and Emily are now divorced on The Perfectionists, and the fallout of this relationship was far from pretty.

When Pretty Little Liars wrapped in 2017, Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Emily (Shay Mitchell) were engaged and parenting twin girls together. But when The Perfectionists premiered this March, Alison had moved to Beacon Heights to begin a teaching job at its local university. As she told Mona (Janel Parrish) in the pilot episode, Emily couldn't move past their rocky past together. "We're happy and then we're not," Alison explained about the women's relationship.

Thus, her mission in Beacon Heights was to prove that Emily could trust her. Alison swore to ditch her mean girl past and become a solid mentor to her students. While she hasn't quite graduated to encouraging kids to pursue their academic dreams, Alison has filled in that guiding role by looking after students Ava (Sofia Carson), Dylan (Eli Brown), and Caitlin (Sydney Park) in the wake of Nolan's (Chris Mason) murder. However, while she still managed to track down Taylor Hotchkiss' (Hayley Erin) whereabouts in April 10's "The Ghost Sonata," Alison was originally distracted by her own issues throughout the episode.

First, viewers learned that Alison had been ignoring texts and voicemails from Emily. It turns out that she was anticipating the arrival of divorce papers from a Rosewood court, but Alison was initially reluctant to sign. She confided in Mona, saying that Emily was without her wedding ring in a new Instagram picture with the twins. Despite thinking she had moved on, Alison tearfully spilled that perhaps she hadn't.

As Mona pointed out, Alison moving across the country was a strong sign of her actually understanding where the relationship with Emily was headed. This is a valid point, and Alison's distance from Emily and the twins was among fans' main concerns when the premise for The Perfectionists was revealed. Who leaves behind babies and a partner when life is going well?

While Alison first thought she moved to build a trustworthy life for Emily's sake, it was really because the pain of living close to her without them being together was too great. After this confession, Mona responded, "I think you moved on, but you just never said it out loud."

With her wine glass in tow, Alison eventually signed her divorce papers and removed her wedding ring. She even sent an email to Emily apologizing for her radio silence. "This last step has been hard for me," she wrote in the message.

Of course, what better way to kill a sad mood than to chase down a woman presumed dead? Using the clues left in the maps of Taylor's Wonderful Wizard of Oz books, Alison found the trailer the Hotchkiss daughter has been living in while not working in the cabin. An unknowing Taylor crashed her investigation of the space, but quickly ran away upon seeing Alison. She even locked her in the trailer, leading to the episode ending without anyone else knowing that Alison was trapped.

Something tells me that Taylor didn't exactly want to be found, but at least her appearance took Alison's mind off her heartbreaking divorce. As tough as it is to know that Alison and Emily have officially split, maybe their time apart will lead them to a reconciliation down the road.

