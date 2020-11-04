The 2020 election cycle has been a wild ride, hasn't it? While the presidential election has been a roller coaster, other races are a little easier to predict — but that doesn't mean anyone should take them for granted. On Nov. 3, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily won re-election to her House seat representing New York's 14th District, and she chose to celebrate by honoring her constituents. AOC's post about winning re-election in 2020 is both gracious and emotional, and honestly, it's lovely to see during a contentious election season.

Ocasio-Cortez first won her seat in a headline-making upset in the 2018 midterms, when she unseated longtime incumbent Joe Crowley in that year's Democratic primary. Since then, AOC, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, has been a rising star in progressive politics. It was hardly unexpected that she would easily win re-election, and as of about 10:30 p.m. ET on election night, she had won nearly 70% of the vote over Republican challenger John Cummings, per The New York Times. But she clearly didn't take her victory for granted. In a tweet shortly after her race was called by major publications, she thanked her constituents for "trusting [her] to represent you once more."

"Serving NY-14 and fighting for working class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, & responsibility of my life," she wrote.

The victory puts Ocasio-Cortez back in Congress for the next two years, where she will be joined by at least one more of the progressive congresswomen who have become known as "The Squad." Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th District, also won her race earlier in the night.

As the election results roll in, voters can only hope that all the candidates in their various races, whether they win or lose, will respond as graciously as AOC.