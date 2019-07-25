Dating J.Lo obviously means delivering on some J.Lo-worthy birthday presents when the time comes around, and Alex Rodriguez’s reported birthday gift for Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday did not disappoint. It is exactly as extra and over-the-top as Lopez absolutely deserves. What could this perfect reported gift possibly be, you ask? It's reportedly a... drumroll please... car. And not just, like, a nice, practical car. No, Rodriguez reportedly gifted his bride-to-be none other than a Porsche.

The Daily Mail reported Rodriguez got Lopez a flaming red 2019 Porsche 911 GTS and even managed to snap some pics of the superstar taking it for a spin out. Paparazzi also snagged pictures of Rodriguez inspecting the car, that he had adorned with a giant gold bow, like a concerned dad before reportedly giving it to Lopez. Daww.

While getting a brand spanking new Porsche would probably be enough of a gift for most of us, Rodriguez didn't stop there when it came to celebrating his love. He also took to Instagram to post literally the cutest video I think I've ever seen in my entire life. Are you ready? No, seriously. Like, can you handle it? It's a tear jerker. And it really doesn't help that it looks like a cute home-made video that Rodriguez's daughters probably spent hours helping him make.

"Hi, baby girl," he says to the camera that he has adorably set up on selfie mode. "Just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we've been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."

"You're simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer," he continued. "We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one."

In the caption, he wrote:

It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you. 🎁 🎉 🎈

In response, Lopez commented on the emotional video, "I’m crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho..."

It's full of intimate pictures of them with their family, cute little candid moments shared between them at different super glamorous destinations, and about a billion smooches all over the world.

OK, so let's recap everything we've learned so far. For J.Lo's 50th birthday, A-Rod nailed it in the material department by reportedly getting her a gorgeous red Porsche. And he nailed it in the sentimentality department by home-making her this super sweet video and sharing it with the world.

And just when you think he already crushed it on all fronts, he shares a video of himself having the time of his life partying it up alongside his bae at her star-studded Miami birthday bash. You guys. The video is so freaking cute.

Safe to say, Rodriguez is boyfriend #goals and none of us should expect anything less! That is all! Happy birthday J.Lo!