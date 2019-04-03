If you know me at all, you're probably aware of the fact that I'm the queen of procrastinating, whether it comes to chores, taxes, or cleaning... you name it, I'm not doing it. However, I will say it's only the beginning of April and I already have my Easter baskets planned. Do I deserve a trophy? Maybe honorable mention? To be honest, I'm not sure. I can't take all the credit, though — Aldi's Easter 2019 offerings include everything you could possibly need, from chocolates, to cute kitchenware, and of course brunch supplies. For real — all of it is about to come in clutch.

Aldi seriously has the hookup for Easter, which is Sunday, April 21 this year. Honestly, after taking a look at their limited springtime offerings, one might refer to them as "the other Easter bunny." From decently priced wines (I have my eye on the rosé), to decadent chocolates, they have everything your Easter baskets need. They're also offering wide variety of breakfast delicacies, so you can pull together a tasty Easter brunch, as well as inexpensive, festive household items for additional gifts, or to deck out your home. Make sure to check out a few of the most notable items, below — I don't know about you, but I am beyond impressed.

Choceur's Chocolate Surprise Egg Courtesy Of Aldi Chocolate lovers, rejoice — Choceur's Chocolate Surprise Egg was released as of March 27, according to Aldi. For $4.99 you get a gigantic chocolate egg filled with other mini eggs. For real — I can't imagine anything I'd love more.

Moser Roth Easter Egg Truffles Courtesy Of Aldi If you're feeling particularly fancy, Moser Roth's Easter Egg Truffles became available as of March 27 in four flavors: Crispy Hazelnut, Chocolate, Smooth Hazelnut, and Milk Chocolate, per Aldi. They cost $2.99 per bag, and if you're looking for something smaller and just as sweet, they also released Mini Truffle Eggs in Hazelnut and Milk Chocolate for $2.69.

Specially Selected Chocolate Truffle Eggs Courtesy Of Aldi If you're looking for something more colorful, on the other hand, you can snag yourself a pack of Specially Selected colorful chocolate truffle eggs for $3.49 as of March 27, per Aldi. They're super cute and honestly, they look beyond decadent.

Landshut Wines Courtesy Of Aldi For your beloved wino (or to serve alongside some OJ), Aldi's Landshut Pinot Grigio and their Pinot Noir Rosé both became available as of March 20, and the good news is that both are ridiculously inexpensive. According to Aldi, bottle of the Pinot Grigio rings in at $4.99, and the Rosé will cost you $5.49. Definitely a solid edition to any 21-and-over Easter basket, or for a pretty twist on a mimosa.

Simply Nature Coconut Water Pouches Courtesy Of Aldi One of the most important parts of hosting a solid brunch is having a variety of non-alcoholic beverages alongside those mimosas and bellinis. Luckily, on March 13 Aldi started selling boxes of their coconut water for $2.99, and they come in two flavors: Strawberry Lemonade and Fruit Punch, according to Aldi. Nothing says "good morning" like a solid sip (especially when it's in a Capri Sun-type pouch!).

Deutsche Küche Imported Strudel Assorted Varieties Courtesy Of Aldi The perfect Easter brunch spread can be difficult to conquer, especially if you have several guests coming to your house. But as a sweet treat, you can select from an assortment of strudels. The best part is you can get them on your hands as soon as you'd like: per Aldi, they were released March 20 for $2.49 each.

Specially Selected Flatbreads Courtesy Of Aldi On March 27, Aldi released several flatbread varieties, which are a delicious and savory addition to any brunch table. According to Aldi, they cost $3.99 each, and require minimal effort. All you have to do is put it on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 440 degrees, per the Aldi Nerd. Then, boom! You're good to go.

5-Inch Pot Assorted Folliage Courtesy Of Aldi As of of March 6 you can pick up any potted plant of your choosing for $4.99 each, according to Aldi. Whether your BFF loves gardening, or if your house is in serious need of greenery, this is definitely a solid springtime Easter purchase.

Huntington Home 3 Wick Courtesy Of Aldi I'm constantly burning candles at home, so as you could imagine, I'm pretty stoked about the release of Aldi's giant three-wick candles. They came out on March 6, per Aldi, they'll cost you $3.99, and come in a variety of springtime scents, like Indigo Flowers, Jasmine, and Black Cherry. So perfect for an addition to your basket, or simply to make your home a little cheerier.