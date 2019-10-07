There are so many awesome boozy advent calendars available this year. From red wine to sparkly prosecco, you can get an alcohol-filled calendar that fits whatever beverage you like best. But don't stop there, because everyone knows that whenever there's vino, you've got have cheese. To complete your countdown to Christmas experience this year, you've got to get your hands on Aldi's Cheese Advent Calendar. Aldi's 2019 Cheese Advent Calendar is the perfect holiday wine pairing.

Since Aldi's Cheese Advent Calendar was a huge hit last year, the company is bringing it back this season, and fans are rejoicing. The brand's Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar is just the perfect Christmas delight. It's got a big blue box featuring festive gold and red designs that'll get you in the holiday spirit in no time. Inside the box, however, is where the real nuggets lie: There are 24 mini imported cheeses hidden away behind each door, just waiting to be opened and devoured. Featuring your cheesy faves like Cheddar and Gouda as well as unique versions like Edam and Red Leicester, the selection has something to fit everyone's taste preferences.

You'll be able to purchase the Cheese Advent Calendar at Aldi stores beginning on Nov. 6, which gives you plenty of time to prepare for Christmas Day. It'll set you back $14.99, which is a superb deal, considering how much delicious cheese it'll add to your daily life. Of course, I'd recommend giving away many Cheese Advent Calendars as gifts this season, so you and all your friends and family can count down down the days 'til Christmas together, with a fun activity and a shared snack at that.

Courtesy of Aldi

Along with the Cheese Advent Calendar, Aldi is releasing a whole slew of other advent calendars on Nov. 6. You can take your pick from a bunch of options, including the Choceur Advent Calendar for $1.39, the Beer Advent Calendar for $49.99, and the Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year for $24.99. If you've got your eyes set on the Beer or Sparkling Wine countdown calendar, you'll want to note that there's also a limit of only two per customer for boozy calendars. They're also only available while supplies last, so if I were you, I'd make a run on Nov. 6 to ensure you won't miss out.

Courtesy of Aldi

Aldi is also selling plenty of family-friendly advent calendars, such as Barbie and Toy Story calendars for $24.99. The calendars feature a kid-sized toy a day, which sounds totally fun and perfect for the kiddies (though, unfortunately, they won't be edible). There's even a Disney Book Advent Calendar for $9.99. It looks like it features many characters from the classic Disney films, like Mulan and Aladdin.

Advent calendars are seriously all the rage this year, and it looks like many companies are expanding beyond foodie products. With so many options, why limit yourself to just one advent calendar? Whether it's food, drink, toys, or something else, now's the time to check out the cool countdowns out there and give Christmas a proper celebration.