Aerie's New OFFLINE Activewear Brand Has The Affordable Workout Sets You Need

Aerie has been the place to buy your bathing suits, intimates, and more since it launched back in 2006, but now, the brand is adding a whole new sub-brand to its wheelhouse. Aerie’s new OFFLINE activewear brand is full of affordable workout sets that’ll change up your whole exercising routine — and for a reasonable price. Every piece is made with ultimate movement and comfort in mind, so you’ll never want to wear anything else. And OFFLINE is available as of July 27 on American Eagle’s website.

“OFFLINE by Aerie is a new sub-brand offering a complete collection of activewear and accessories built for movement, comfort, and your REAL life — from the small wins and the big ones,” reads a press release shared with Elite Daily. “The brand doesn’t believe in telling women how to define their ‘me’ time, or how to stay active. OFFLINE was inspired to remind women to slow down. Take a minute for themselves.” The new sub-brand is all about treating yourself, be it running a few miles, doing yoga, or relaxing on the couch. The sub-brand started as an expansion of Aerie’s popular Chill.Play.Move collection, but with even more options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

So far, OFFLINE has dropped three collections, each with leggings, bike shorts, sports bras, and a slew of other workout essentials created with you in mind. The OG collection is all about comfort and uses the softest cotton. Meanwhile, Goals is focused on giving you the most support for crushing all of your workout goals. The third collection, Real Me, includes funky patterns and prints, so you can bring your full personality to all your workout classes.

Athleisure workout sets are the activewear to get. As people work from home more and more during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, having cute, comfy clothes has become even more of a necessity. But the rise in the matching set’s popularity has been impressive. Luckily, you can rock OFFLINE’s matching sets on your hikes and when you’re just chilling. Not to mention, it’s so much easier to work out when you’re feeling good. Currently, you can shop all ofOFFLINE’s products online, but American Eagle also plans on opening two retail stores for the activewear retailer by the end of 2020. To make things even easier for your shopping, check out some of OFFLINE’s matching, activewear sets below: