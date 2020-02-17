As if simply being friends with Adele wasn't cool enough, the singer used some of her many talents over the weekend to make a friend's wedding an extra special occasion. Not only did she sing, but Adele even dished out some details about her upcoming album, and now that videos from the event are making the rounds online, fans can't stop watching. Adele performed "Rolling in the Deep" at her friend's wedding reception and the video is everything.

First things first, Adele actually officiated the wedding of Laura Dockrill and Hugo White at the Mason’s Arms pub in London on Feb. 15, according to The Daily Mail. Once the "I Do's" were out of the way, the real fun began, and Adele was front-and-center belting out a variety of songs. In videos that surfaced on social media from wedding guests, Adele and Dockrill rocked out to The Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life" as attendees danced and cheered them on. She also gifted the attendees with a performance of her breakout hit "Rolling in the Deep."

Adele wasn't the only superstar to perform during the celebration, either. Florence Welch performed Florence & The Machine's mega hit "Dog Days Are Over." As the night went on, Adele clearly felt comfortable in the room full of her close friends, and revealed that she'll be releasing her next album in September.

Watch Adele be the ultimate wedding singer in the videos below.

Obviously Adele fans will be watching these videos on repeat, but stans are also thrilled that she mentioned she'll be dropping in album in less than seven months. It's been nearly five years since Adele's last album, 25, was released in 2015, so fans are *so ready* for new music.

It makes sense that Adele would start teasing her upcoming album now. On Jan. 16, Adele's agent confirmed that new music was coming in 2020, stating "the sooner the better."

If Adele's new album has even an ounce of the energy she had at her pal's wedding over the weekend, it's sure to be well worth the wait.