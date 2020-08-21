If you’re looking to up your TikTok beauty game, I have just the thing for you: Addison Rae’s Item Beauty has officially launched and it features all the basics you need for a gorgeous, natural look. For its first line with Rae, the brand dropped five basic, clean, makeup products, making it possible to complete your whole beauty routine using just Item Beauty goodies. Because the products only use natural ingredients, your skin will thank you.

If you’re wondering why TikTok dancing star Addison Rae decided to venture into the beauty world, the answer is simple: her mom. “[My mom] was a makeup artist, and being in competitive dance, for performances, we would always wear super flashy makeup, like the shiny eyeshadow and bright red lips and lots of blush,” Addison Rae told Allure. “So, I feel like I was kind of always around makeup growing up. I loved her love for makeup, and it really just fueled my love for makeup.” And Item Beauty is more than just trying to look your best; it’s about showing off who you are. “Item Beauty is all about embracing your imperfections, not masking anything, because they all play a part in what makes you truly unique,” Addison Rae says on the brand’s website. If you’re ready to strut your best self, you may want to shop some of Item Beauty’s first drop below. All products are available now on Item Beauty’s website.

The Lip Quip ($12, Item Beauty) is one of Addison Rae's favorite products. "I love a good wet lip, so it's so perfect for that," Addison Rae told Allure. "I literally will eat it out of the bottle. It's probably the best flavor I've ever had on my lip." Since it's made with almond oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil, you get high shine alongside a deep hydration on your lips.

You can shape your face and get a soft, natural glow with Cheek Money's ($16, Item Beauty) contour and bronzing shades. And as an extra cute detail, the compact mirror reads, "I love you. Say it back," so you won't forget to hype yourself up.

Eyeshadow fallout can be one of the most frustrating parts of putting on your makeup, but not anymore. The Lid Glaze ($14, Item Beauty) is a jelly eyeshadow that's super easy to apply and won't slip throughout the day. It comes in five colors that each have a wet-shine finish, so you can look as dewy as the morning grass.

Lash Snack ($14, Item Beauty) is another Addison Rae favorite. "It's really amazing and has such good ingredients like castor oil to nourish lashes while giving them a dramatic look," the dancer told Elle. And, as an avid mascara-wearer, you know if Addison Rae approves it, it must be good.

Get your fluffiest eyebrows yet with Brow Chow ($14, Item Beauty). The product includes a smudge-proof pencil and a shaping brush. Both work to give you full control so you can get your preferred eyebrow shape from morning to night.