When John Legend married Chrissy Teigen back in 2013, the world could not have known what kind of force they would release upon the world. Chrissy's devil may care attitude about expressing her opinions about, well, everything coupled with Legend's intelligent and well- spoken political stances have turned them into a power couple for our era. Now with two children as part of their growing family, the Legends are an entertainment force to be reckoned with. Combining forces with another Super Bowl LIII star, Adam Levine and John Legend's Pampers Super Bowl commercial features Legend's son Miles' "stinky booty," singing dads, and a glimpse at Levine's youngest daughter. It might just be too cute for words.

Legend was already a world renowned composer and singer before he crossed over into pop celebrity relevance on Twitter this decade. His talents have been put to use by everyone from Jay-Z to Alicia Keys in the music business, and earned ten Grammys for it. He's won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his work on films like Selma, he has a Tony for producing August Wilson's Jitney on Broadway, and this past fall, he took home an Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar Live, making him the youngest artist to have what is known as the EGOT (Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony).

Now he's putting these skills to work for Pampers. Check out the Pampers' first Super Bowl commercial featuring John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and another famous dad — Adam Levine.

Pampers on YouTube

The commercial starts off with Legend on diaper duty. Like the good sport that he is, Legend is singing the "stinky booty" song as he gets ready to change Miles' diaper but then stops abruptly when he sees just how bad the situation is. Legend looks towards his eldest child, Luna, and tells her, "I'm going to need some backup on this one." Luna, ever so resourceful, throws a couple of baby wipes in her dad's direction. But Legend is skeptical.

It soon becomes clear that the backup he was talking about is actually an entire army of dads holding their babies. While they provide the backup vocals for Legend, the singer and actor presumably gains strength to finally change that diaper. But he's not alone because halfway through the commercial we see that Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has also just changed the diaper of who is likely his youngest daughter Gio Grace. As the backup-singer-dads hit one more angelic note to celebrate diaper success, Teigen walks in with an exasperated look on her face. "Must we do this every time?" she asks the room. Legend shrugs as if to say "yes," and the Pampers logo flashes across the screen.

The ad kicks off Pampers' "Love the Change" campaign. According to a Pampers press release, the campaign is all about celebrating transitions and changes in the lives of babies and parents. Andre Schulten, Vice President and General Manager Baby Care North America and Procter & Gamble said:

Celebrating dads is just the beginning of a meaningful future for our brand, as we commit to helping parents to ‘love the change’ that comes with life with babies. While every transition might not be always be easy, Pampers wants to help parents and babies ‘love the change’ together.

Here's to more Super Bowl ads as sweet as this one!