ABC Revealed 33 Potential 2020 'Bachelor' Contestants, So Grab Your Roses

Bachelor Nation has to wait until the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise to learn who their next leading man is, but the good news is, they can start composing their Bachelor fantasy league brackets ASAP. ABC revealed 33 potential Bachelor 2020 contestants, so start debating about who gets your rose now.

The Season 24 Bachelor will finally be announced during Sept. 17's Season 6 Paradise finale, but impatient fans were blessed when The Bachelor released photos of the potential new contestants on Facebook hours before the reveal of the show's lead. "We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on The Bachelor," the post releasing the photos reads. "Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose."

The network previously did this before Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, too. At the time, this was seen as a subtle, extra step in the vetting process, potentially allowing producers to run the pool of contestants by the public and remove any with social media scandals or controversial pasts, especially following Becca Kufrin's scandal-heavy 2018 season. Sure enough, a handful of the men announced on Facebook ultimately didn't make it to the mansion to meet Hannah B., so it appears ABC is trying this method again with the upcoming Bachelor season.

Following the Paradise finale, fans will enter a Bachelor drought before the franchise returns in January 2020, but until then, let's take a look at the group of women who may soon be vying for the next Bachelor's heart.

Alayah — San Antonio, TX

ABC

Alexa — Chicago, Illinois

ABC

Alexis — Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

ABC

Avonlea — Fort Worth, Texas

ABC

Courtney — Venice, Florida

ABC

Deandra — Plano, Texas

ABC

Eunice — Chicago, Illinois

ABC

Hannah Ann — Knoxville, Tennessee

ABC

Hayley — Los Angeles, California

ABC

Jade — Mesa, Arizona

ABC

Jasmine — Houston, Texas

ABC

Jenna — New Lenox, Illinois

ABC

Katrina — Chicago, Illinois

ABC

Kelley — Chicago, Illinois

ABC

Kelsey — Des Moines, Iowa

ABC

Kiarra — Roswell, Georgia

ABC

Kylie — Los Angeles, California

ABC

Lauren J. — Los Angeles, California

ABC

Lauren M. — Miami, Florida

ABC

Lexi — New York City, New York

ABC

Madison — Birmingham, Alabama

ABC

Maurissa — Atlanta, Georgia

ABC

Megan — Daly City, California

ABC

Mykenna — Langely, British Columbia, Canada

ABC

Natasha — New York City, New York

ABC

Payton — Wellesley, Massachusetts

ABC

Sarah — Knoxville, Tennessee

ABC

Savannah — Houston, Texas

ABC

Shiann — Las Vegas, Nevada

ABC

Sydney — Birmingham, Alabama

ABC

Tammy — Syracuse, New York

ABC

Victoria F. — Virginia Beach, Virginia

ABC

Victoria P. — Alexandria, Louisiana

ABC

That's a whole lot of names to memorize for a rose ceremony. Before The Bachelorette began filming earlier this year, three men originally announced online were cut from the group, so the same may occur with The Bachelor. It's a little too early to pick favorites from this lineup of women, so I'll at least wait until the Bachelor is confirmed before making a decision about my Final Rose pick.

The Season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC. Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres in January 2020 on ABC.