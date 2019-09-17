ABC Revealed 33 Potential 2020 'Bachelor' Contestants, So Grab Your Roses
Bachelor Nation has to wait until the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise to learn who their next leading man is, but the good news is, they can start composing their Bachelor fantasy league brackets ASAP. ABC revealed 33 potential Bachelor 2020 contestants, so start debating about who gets your rose now.
The Season 24 Bachelor will finally be announced during Sept. 17's Season 6 Paradise finale, but impatient fans were blessed when The Bachelor released photos of the potential new contestants on Facebook hours before the reveal of the show's lead. "We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on The Bachelor," the post releasing the photos reads. "Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose."
The network previously did this before Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, too. At the time, this was seen as a subtle, extra step in the vetting process, potentially allowing producers to run the pool of contestants by the public and remove any with social media scandals or controversial pasts, especially following Becca Kufrin's scandal-heavy 2018 season. Sure enough, a handful of the men announced on Facebook ultimately didn't make it to the mansion to meet Hannah B., so it appears ABC is trying this method again with the upcoming Bachelor season.
Following the Paradise finale, fans will enter a Bachelor drought before the franchise returns in January 2020, but until then, let's take a look at the group of women who may soon be vying for the next Bachelor's heart.
Alayah — San Antonio, TX
Alexa — Chicago, Illinois
Alexis — Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
Avonlea — Fort Worth, Texas
Courtney — Venice, Florida
Deandra — Plano, Texas
Eunice — Chicago, Illinois
Hannah Ann — Knoxville, Tennessee
Hayley — Los Angeles, California
Jade — Mesa, Arizona
Jasmine — Houston, Texas
Jenna — New Lenox, Illinois
Katrina — Chicago, Illinois
Kelley — Chicago, Illinois
Kelsey — Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra — Roswell, Georgia
Kylie — Los Angeles, California
Lauren J. — Los Angeles, California
Lauren M. — Miami, Florida
Lexi — New York City, New York
Madison — Birmingham, Alabama
Maurissa — Atlanta, Georgia
Megan — Daly City, California
Mykenna — Langely, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha — New York City, New York
Payton — Wellesley, Massachusetts
Sarah — Knoxville, Tennessee
Savannah — Houston, Texas
Shiann — Las Vegas, Nevada
Sydney — Birmingham, Alabama
Tammy — Syracuse, New York
Victoria F. — Virginia Beach, Virginia
Victoria P. — Alexandria, Louisiana
That's a whole lot of names to memorize for a rose ceremony. Before The Bachelorette began filming earlier this year, three men originally announced online were cut from the group, so the same may occur with The Bachelor. It's a little too early to pick favorites from this lineup of women, so I'll at least wait until the Bachelor is confirmed before making a decision about my Final Rose pick.
The Season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC. Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres in January 2020 on ABC.