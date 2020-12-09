It sounds like a cult-favorite HBO series is about to rise from the dead. According to Variety, a True Blood reboot is reportedly in the works at HBO, which would pump some fresh blood into the vampiric horror drama. (HBO declined to comment on the reports when Elite Daily reached out.)

The original True Blood ran from 2008 to 2014 for seven seasons on HBO. The series imagined a world full of monsters and fantasy creatures, centered on a group of vampires who exist alongside humans after scientists invent a synthetic blood that allows them to feed without killing. It starred Anna Paquin, Alexander Skarsgård, Stephen Moyer, Joe Manganiello, and many more. But, according to Variety's sources, none of the original cast is attached to return in the reported reboot.

Instead, it sounds like this reboot will bring a whole new cast to Bon Temps, Louisiana. The new project will reportedly be executive produced by the original True Blood's creator Alan Ball, with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien attached as fellow EPs and writers. Aguirre-Sacasa is best know as the showrunner of Riverdale, and his spinoff series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is very much in line with the dark, monstrous vibe of True Blood. Likewise, O'Brien is well versed in creating horror-inspired supernatural dramas thanks to her work on NOS4A2 and Fear the Walking Dead.

It's unclear exactly what this reported True Blood reboot would look like, but given the few details available, it could likely reinvent the series with a new cast, updating the vampire love story for more modern times. Given the writers rumored to be involved, the new show may combine the youthful energy and campy humor of Riverdale with the darker horror elements of NOS4A2.

The reboot is still unconfirmed, as HBO has yet to comment on any of the reports, but it sounds like something that True Blood fans can look forward to in the near future. If the reports prove true, this True Blood reboot may hit HBO or possibly HBO Max later on in 2021 or sometime in 2022.