Traveling to new places is one of the most exciting experiences you can take part in. But all the prep work it takes beforehand? Exhausting. Between trying to pack in tons of activities that work for you (and whomever you may be traveling with) and finding restaurants that meet everyone’s needs — while also sticking to a budget and, of course, having fun — things can get stressful really fast. That’s where we come in. Below, you'll find all the details for a perfect weeklong getaway to Canada for less than $2,000 with our Prince Edward Island travel itinerary.

If you and your partner are in the mood for a truly memorable stay, planning a romantic getaway to Canada's Prince Edward Island is more attainable than you'd think. Picture waking up with your SO and heading out for an afternoon of horseback riding along a postcard-worthy river, stopping by a distillery for a moonshine tasting, falling in love with lobster poutine at a charming eatery by the water, and dining at one of Canada’s most romantic spots, Dalvay by the Sea. The possibilities are endless — and that's just a taste of all this itinerary has in store for you.

To deliver on the promise of an unforgettable getaway together, we here at Elite Daily did the tough work for you. Working with — and taking tons of the best recommendations from — travel influencers and Instagrammers Barbara Rahal, Rheanne Scott, The Redhead Roamer, Taylor Northey, and Rebecca VanDeMark, below you'll find an epic itinerary that'll make you fall in love with the island and with each other all over again. The only thing left to do is pack your bags and get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure on Prince Edward Island.

Destination: Prince Edward Island, Canada

When: Late June/mid-July

Budget: $2,000 USD/per person

Duration: 7 days

Flights: ~$575 USD/per person

Accommodations: ~$600 USD/per person

Notes: While prices on this itinerary are listed in USD, the Canadian dollar is the currency used on Prince Edward Island and travelers are encouraged to convert their currency into Canadian dollars before arrival. Credit cards are also an option.

DAY 1, FRIDAY

10 a.m. — Touch down on Prince Edward Island in late morning/early afternoon, pick up your rental car in Charlottetown (be sure to book it ahead of time), and get ready for a spectacular adventure with your SO. ~$175 pp

11 a.m. — When in Prince Edward Island, you'll want to savor lobster poutine at The Chip Shack, so make this your first stop. This casual eatery is close to the water and offers tons of refreshing treats while you're taking in the island vibes. ~$15

Noon — Check out downtown Charlottetown for the afternoon, where there's tons to see and enjoy. You and your partner can split chocolate-covered potato chips from Anne of Green Gables Chocolates or taste delicious ice cream from Cow's Creamery. While you're there, make sure to also snap pics at Victoria Park. Since your Airbnb might not be ready yet, park and leave your luggage in the trunk.

3 p.m. — Drive to your Airbnb and check in. We recommend staying in Charlottetown, in a sweet apartment with a rooftop balcony, or a charming one-bedroom apartment across from Port Charlottetown. After that, take some time to kick back and relax at your home for the next few days before heading back out.

6 p.m. — Treat yourself to a fresh seafood dinner at Blue Mussel Cafe in North Rustico Harbour. Kick the meal off with seafood chowder poutine, and then enjoy the seafood bubbly bake. Make it a slow, leisurely meal so you can hang out and enjoy the beautiful sunset. ~$40

DAY 2, SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Enjoy a cup of morning joe and breakfast treats like California toast or a house-smoked salmon bagel from The Kettle Black (~$10). Once you've finished, it's time to explore the island.

12:30 p.m. — Saddle up for horseback riding along the Brudenell River with Brudenell Riding Stables. (Be sure to book your ride time in advance by calling the stables.) Riding through the woods and by the water will definitely offer up some romantic photo ops with your partner, so have your camera ready. $40

1:30 p.m. — What's cooler than saying you and your partner experienced a moonshine tasting? (Not much.) Head to Myriad View Artisan Distillery to get your 'shine on. (The tasting is free, but you might want to purchase a small bottle of moonshine, which starts around $12.)

4 p.m. — Call an Uber and head back to your Airbnb after a morning spent on the back of a horse. You've had a jam-packed day and all the Instagram likes to prove it, so a shower and some relaxation before dinner is a must.

7 p.m. — Enjoy the sunset from Brighton Beach Range Front Lighthouse. Be sure to wear something cute and comfy for even more incredible snaps.

8:30 p.m. — The best way to close out such an awesome day with your partner is with a late dinner at Hopyard, which is home to delicious beer, even better food, and all the old-school vinyl records you could dream of. (Pepperoni fries, anyone?) ~$40

DAY 3, SUNDAY

11 a.m. — Whether you're in the mood for sandwiches or salads, Stir It Up will stir things up for you in the best way. Order your meals to go for an afternoon picnic at the beach. ~$20

11:30 a.m. — It's time to grab your swimsuits, sunnies, and sunscreen because you're spending the day at North Rustico Beach. Get ready to kick back, relax, and catch some waves.

3 p.m. — After a morning spent relaxing in the sun, take a stroll along Cavendish Boardwalk. Shop, eat tons of snacks from the neighboring little shops, and soak up the beach boardwalk vibes.

5 p.m. — Hop in the car and head back to your Airbnb. Your home away from home is looking pretty great right about now, especially since you're in need of a shower and some time to chill before getting ready for dinner.

7:30 p.m. — If you want to make a little pit stop before your last meal of the day, you are sure to enjoy browsing vinyl records at Back Alley Music. Tons of artsy Instagram snaps await, and you can stock up on your at-home record collection.

8 p.m. — Dinner tonight is at Slaymaker & Nichols Gastro House, where the treats will not disappoint. (Their mac and cheese with panko breadcrumbs sounds like a real winner.) ~$40

10 p.m. — Order a beer at bar1911 and cheers with your partner over another amazing day together. ~$10

DAY 4, MONDAY

9 a.m. — Did someone say eggs Benedict with guac and jalapeño? Yes, please. If this sounds eggs-actly like your jam, Leonhard's Café and Restaurant has you covered. ~$20

10:30 a.m. — Put on your sneakers and head to the trails at Green Gables Heritage Place. What better location to start your morning hike with bae than Lover's Lane and the Balsam Hollow Trail? Don't forget to check out the Haunted Woods, too.

12:30 p.m. — Head over to Dalvay by the Sea for a tasty lunch. According to its website, this sweet spot is No. 1 on a list of Canada's Top 10 Romantic Places. ~$30

3 p.m. — Time to shower, relax, and get ready to roll out for a night out on the town.

5 p.m. — Kick off your shoes and take a barefoot walk at Tea Hill Provincial Park. You'll definitely want to take pics and see the red sand for yourself.

6 p.m. — The wine and charcuterie board at Terra Rossa is not to be missed. If you love checking out new wine bars, this spot will be right up your alley. ~$50

DAY 5, TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. — Start your day with a breakfast wrap, sweet treats, and coffee at Beanz Espresso Bar & Cafe. ~$12

11 a.m. — If you've never played disc golf before, you'll definitely enjoy your time at the Disc Golf Course at Hillcrest Farm. You can check out the par, length, overview, and pics on their website before showing up. Don't be afraid to get a little competitive — betting that the loser buys lunch still feels like a win-win. $12

5 p.m. — Stop at Small Print Cafe for a brew or espresso as a little pre-dinner pick-me-up, as well as a complete library of board games. This game-themed café is the spot for some old-fashioned fun, and the perfect way to close out your game-themed afternoon. ~$15

7 p.m. — The sunset and dinner are calling your names on the deck at Point Prim Chowder House. This casual spot is right on the water and known for its fresh steamer pots and overstuffed lobster rolls, so you should order one while your partner gets the other. Sharing is highly encouraged so you get to try a little of everything. ~$30

DAY 6, WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. — Every person with a sweet tooth will want to check out Seaside Bakery. From delicious baked goods to confections and sandwiches to go, you're sure to find whatever you're in the mood for. Grab some gingersnaps, scones, cinnamon buns, or a sampling of treats. ~$10

11 a.m. — Next stop: Greenwich Beach, for an afternoon of sunshine, stunning views, and a floating boardwalk.

* Alternate Plan (half-day): If you're in the mood for a little more adventure, opt for a Giant Bar Clam Dig half-day experience instead. This afternoon would include snorkeling, digging for clams, and a beach cookout. Just make sure to book this in advance online if you're interested. $98

7 p.m. — Tonight's dinner includes live music at The Trailside, Music Café & Inn. If you love seafood chowder, you're definitely in the right place. ~$40

DAY 7, THURSDAY

8 a.m. — It's your last morning, so you absolutely need to head out for breakfast at Receiver Coffee — The Brass Shop. It'll be bittersweet, but delicious. Make sure to leave ample time to take tons of #foodstagrams to post now or later. ~$20

9:30 a.m. — Walk to The Bookman and Bookmark after breakfast and pick up some great reads before heading to the airport for your flight back home.

