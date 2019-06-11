By now, you’ve probably heard the news that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly ended their relationship and it’s so sad. What’s also quite heartbreaking is hearing A Star Is Born’s role in Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's breakup was reportedly huge. Like, bigger than I thought.

For those who don't know, A Star Is Born was Cooper’s directorial debut, which cast Lady Gaga as his leading lady. Cooper starred alongside Gaga and the pair totally sizzled on screen. Cooper and Gaga's chemistry was like, palpable. Amazing performances from both of them in the 2018 box office hit. However, their chemistry spurred so many romance rumors. When the duo performed their popular track "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars and stared longingly into one another's eyes while Shayk watched from the audience, the rumors only got worse. But could that really be what up-ended a whole four-year-long relationship? Say it isn’t so! Well, one source is spilling the beans and it looks like the eight-time-Oscar-nominated film played a part. But not in the way everyone thought.

Here’s how it all went down: According to People, the pair were going through a rough patch for quite some time. “Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born. They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.” Elite Daily reached out to Cooper and Shayk's teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But while everyone thought romance with Lady Gaga was what caused Cooper and Shayk's split, it looks like Cooper's romance with his prized film itself was what ultimately caused the split and Gaga had nothing to do with it.

Of course, no one really saw Cooper and Shayk's split coming because they were actually really good at keeping their business on the low-low. TBH, I respect that.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source added.

Yeah, they definitely fooled me. Remember when Cooper thanked his now ex at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards while accepting the accolade for best original music. He thanked her for “putting up” with him while he prepared for the role of washed-up musician Jackson Maine.

“Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year,” he said. “Thank you very much. Thank you.” Aww, I feel like he really meant that since he spent an entire six months learning piano and guitar. Shayk also flew all the way to the UK just to support him at the BAFTAS. They looked like they were doing so well.

While the split is super recent news, breaking as of Thursday via People, an earlier report from the magazine claimed the two were already leading very different lives. “They were living totally separate lives."

"If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town," the insider finished. Honestly, that sounds tough. Long distance can strain even the strongest relationships.

Apparently, Shayk doesn't want to be in the limelight either. “[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now,” the source added.

The 44-year old actor and 33-year-old model share a 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

At this time, I'm just hoping the best for both parties.