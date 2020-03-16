A Solo Trip To Formentera, Spain For Less Than $1,500

Traveling to new places is one of the most exciting experiences you can take part in. But all the prep work it takes beforehand? Exhausting. Between trying to pack in tons of activities that work for you (and whomever you may be traveling with) and finding restaurants that meet everyone’s needs — while also sticking to a budget and, of course, having fun — things can get stressful really fast. That’s where we come in. Below, you'll find all the details for a perfect five-day getaway to Spain for less than $1,500 with our Formentera travel itinerary.

When it comes to traveling solo, there are a few bullet points every destination should tick off: 1. The location should be scenic; 2. The trip should be equal parts relaxing and adventurous; and 3. Above all, it should be safe to explore on your own. The stunning Spanish island of Formentera offers all of that and more.

Though not as widely known as Spain’s other Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, and the ever-popular Ibiza), Formentera is brimming with culture and history without the crowded party scene. The traditional music is soulful, the local art is vibrant, and the beach views are breathtaking. In the mood for seafood paella? Great— you're about to have the best dish of your life.

We understand how tough it can be to do all the research yourself, so we did the work for you for this dreamy, off-the-beaten-path island getaway. Teaming up with female/femme-identifying Instagram influencers, writers, and organizations like Ana Vlad, Maria Uribarri, and The Ladies Abroad, we curated a go-to itinerary for a solo trip tailored to Spain's hidden gem island hideaway. Five days of adventure await you. All you have to do is get yourself on a plane (and ferry) to Formentera. ¡Buen viaje!

Destination: Formentera, Spain

When: Early May

Budget: $1,500 USD (or €1330.36)

Duration: 5 days

Flights: ~$500 USD (or ~€443.45)

Accommodations: ~$55 USD/night for 4 nights: ~$220 USD (or ~€195.12)

DAY 1, THURSDAY

9 a.m. — After landing at Ibiza Airport, take the ferry from Ibiza to Formentera. Depending on the kind of ferry you take — with or without a vehicle — the duration of the ferry ride can range from 30 minutes to 1 hour. Tickets start at €15.25.

10 a.m. — Grab a taxi (~€12) from the ferry port in La Savina to your Airbnb. (We recommend staying in Es Pujols.) Unpack, put on your bathing suit, and get ready to just chill.

Noon — You'll work up an appetite while traveling, so walk to Cafe Miranda for an afternoon pick-me-up of tapas and stunning seafront views before hitting the beach. The staff is known to be quite friendly, so feel free to ask them questions about the menu, as well as local activities. ~€18

1:30 p.m. — Walk to Playa es Pujols from the restaurant (it'll take you about 15 minutes) and spend the rest of your day at the beach. (Pro trip: Pack a beachy read to enjoy.)

5:30 p.m. — Take the walk back to your Airbnb (about 15 minutes), wash the sand off, and prepare for your first night out in Formentera. (FYI, there's no need to get all fancy — this vacation is all about feeling refreshed and relaxed.)

6:30 p.m. — Call a taxi to take you to dinner (~€12) at Restaurante Es Cap (~€50), located in Formentera's capital, Sant Francesc de Formentera. Our recommendation: Get the T-bone steak or the lobster — or both! You can never go wrong with a little surf and turf. ~€62

8 p.m. — Take in the sunset from Es Cap de Barbaria, aka Barbaria Lighthouse. (The sun sets around 8:50 p.m. CET in May, so plan accordingly.) It's about time for you to spam all your friends back home with some envy-inducing #vacationmode content.

9:15 p.m. — If you're not too tired, have a drink at Fonda Plate (~€13.50) before heading home for the night (~€10.75). They've got live music every night of the week, so you can unwind while you take in the sounds of traditional Spanish music. You may even get to hear a Mariachi band. ~€24.25

DAY 2, FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. — Give yourself a beat to sleep in, and when you're ready to begin your day, walk 20 minutes to Blat Picat for a lovely vegan breakfast. ~€13.50

11 a.m. — Take a taxi to Camí de Sa Pujada in Es Calo (~€10.75). The walk along the ancient Roman footpath is known for being one of the best ways to get familiar with the island, as you get a chance to be up close with nature.

Noon — If you're looking for the best paella Formentera has to offer, Can Rafalet, also in Es Caló, is the place to go. While you can try it on a whim if you want, most recommend booking in advance to avoid a long wait. ~€27

2:30 p.m. — Take a leisurely stroll through the historic fishing pier of Es Caló de Sant Agustí after lunch — it's only steps away from Can Rafalet and offers some of the best spots for pictures, especially if you take the time to climb the cliffs of La Mola.

4 p.m. — Make your way to Castellum Can Blai (known as Can Blai Roman Castle), which is — SPOILER! — not a castle at all. It's actually a small fort built during the Roman Empire that's shrouded in mystery. No one can pinpoint its original purpose, so it was declared a site of archaeological cultural interest in the early '90s.

5 p.m. — Head back to your Airbnb via taxi (~€10.75), and prepare for a much-deserved nightcap after a day of exploring.

7:30 p.m. — Take a taxi to Es Molí de Sal (~€10.75) to cap off your evening with dinner (~€35.75) and a view. Reservations are highly encouraged, so make sure you plan ahead. ~€46.50

9 p.m. — Once you're done, it's time to head home to wash up before you go to sleep. ~€10.75

DAY 3, SATURDAY

9:15 a.m. — Restaurante Gran Iberico serves up some of the most delicious breakfasts, especially if you love meat. (You should try the platter of chorizos or "house speciality" ham.) On your way out, order a sandwich and some bocadillos (snacks) for the perfect lunchtime treat. ~€35

10:15 a.m. — Take a taxi to La Savina (~€12) to catch the ferry to Isla de Espalmador (~$14.75), a gorgeous island full of natural coves, freshwater springs, and mud baths, and spend the day there, snacking and relaxing. (Note: Ferries generally depart from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. so make sure you time it correctly.) En route, you'll stop at Playa de Ses Illetes, so you can get a taste of its gorgeous, sandy terrain. ~€26.75

4:15 p.m. – Take the ferry back to Playa de Ses Illetes (€14.75) — ferries generally start departing at 4:15 p.m. — and start making your way back to Es Pujols (~€12). A siesta before dinner may be necessary, so be sure to take in the sights along the way. ~€26.75

8 p.m. – After a long day in the sun, keep things local at El Sabor Formentera for dinner, which is located in the heart of Es Pujols. The restaurant opens for dinner at 8 p.m., so get there early to ensure you've got a prime seat. ~€35

DAY 4, SUNDAY

8 a.m. — Grab coffee and some brioche with Nutella at Can Vent to kickstart your day. ~€13.50

9 a.m. — Rent a bike from one of the local bicycle rental shops (Motorent Pujols and Formentera Moto Rent are both located in Es Pujols) and prepare to explore the island. Rentals start at €4 for the day.

1 p.m. — If you're willing to splurge on a delectable seafood-filled lunch with #views, Juan y Andrea is absolutely where you need to go. It's located directly on the beach, so you can sit back and relax with your toes literally in the sand as you eat and enjoy a fruity cocktail. If you think of it, reserve a seat via email ahead of time. If you don't, that's OK too — you can wing it. ~€55

4 p.m. — Bike on down to La Mola Artisan Market and peruse the original products handmade by local artists. You may stumble upon a one-of-a-kind souvenir to take home. The market is open starting around 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays from early May to mid-October, so make sure to leave a little room in your suitcase for all your goodies.

5 p.m. — Drop off your bike at the rental shop and head back to your Airbnb to freshen up for another delicious meal.

7:30 p.m. — Enjoy the authentic Spanish cuisine (think pig's trotters and dried fish) at Can Forn, which is a 20-minute walk. You should probably book ahead to guarantee a table. ~€35

DAY 5, MONDAY

9 a.m. — Looking for coffee and a light breakfast before you head home? Head to Claro Formentera for some amazing options, including a delicious ham and cheese piadina (flatbread). Since it's located in a more residential area, it's a total hidden gem and the perfect way to spend your final morning. ~€18

10 a.m. — Grab a taxi to La Savina and visit the lighthouse before you leave the island. A selfie near the port with Far de la Savina in the background is sure to give your friends back at home major FOMO. ~€12

11 a.m. — Take the ferry from Formentera to Ibiza and begin the trek home. Tickets start at €15.25.

