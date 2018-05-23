A Sinkhole Is Growing On The White House Lawn & Twitter Is Having A (Sinking) Field Day

Just when you thought 2018 couldn't get any weirder, in comes a report that says a sinkhole is growing on the north lawn of the White House. According to Voice of America reporter Steve Herman, it's even been growing larger by the day. It goes without saying that it's a pretty scary situation, which is why my immediate reaction was to panic. Twitter users had other ideas, though, and the tweets about this whole ordeal are taking me out. Elite Daily reached out to the White House press for comment on the sinkhole, but curiously did not get a response at time of publication.

Herman initially discovered the sinkhole just near the press briefing room. “This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day," he wrote on Twitter on May 22.

“It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday,” Herman continued, according to Quartz. “It’s more than a foot long right now,” he said. He also stated that a second sinkhole has opened up right next to it.

But instead of freaking out, Twitter users made jokes about the giant hole. My favorite ones are the ones that highlight the long-running joke/fact that Washington D.C. was built on an actual swamp. Take a look below.

One user wrote that the swamp was swallowing its own.

But seriously — as Fox News notes, the city was, indeed, built on a real swamp that could sink up to six inches in this century, so I really don't know if we should chuckling about this...

Of course, there are always conspiracy theories.

Twitter user @Klassic_KT wrote that mother nature herself is trying to kick people out of the White House.

While @wardeew4 wrote that it was a sign from above.

Multiple users joked that the sinkhole was merely an escape route for one particular person in the White House.

"Sink hole on the White House lawn, or Melania's escape route? You tell me," @sralleman wrote.

You might also remember the fact that a giant sinkhole opened up on the street in front of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on May 22, 2017. The giant hole turned out to be due to a new water main, but even so, the probability that this happened again — on the exact same date — is blowing my mind.

One user echoed my sentiments, writing, "A sinkhole has developed on the White House lawn. Exactly one year ago today, a sink hole also formed in front of Mar-a-Lago. Something. Is. Happening."

Of course, someone turned the matter into a song, too.

The good news is that the sinkhole apparently doesn't pose any risk to the White House and doesn't appear to represent a bigger issue. A statement from National Park Service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles read,

On Sunday, May 20, a small sinkhole was found on the north White House grounds near the entrance to the press briefing room. The National Park Service has been monitoring the situation and is bringing in some additional experts to help best determine a remedy. Sinkholes, like this one, are common occurrences in the Washington area following heavy rain like the DC metro area has experiences in the last week. We do not believe it poses any risk to the White House or is representative of a larger problem.

Whew, I know.

I'm glad that everything's expected to be OK and all, but to be honest, the conspiracy theories I've seen on Twitter about this sinkhole really have me stirred. I'm gonna go with the reports for now, but if I see another suspicious thing going on, I'll know something's up, and I'm gonna want answers.