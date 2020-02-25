A Senior Version Of 'The Bachelor' Is Coming To Win Your Heart

The Bachelor is one of the longest-running reality shows in the history of television. The series began in 2002, and has the distinction of being one of the only American reality series to originate in this country. (Survivor, American Idol, Love Island, and so many others originated in other countries.) It is also one of the all-time most successful reality series with eight official spinoff series, and dozens of imitators. With so many versions succeeding, it shouldn't be a surprise that a senior version of The Bachelor is coming to TV as well.

During one of the commercial breaks of The Bachelor Season 24's penultimate episode, a quick advert flashed a casting call. The ad was seeking "seniors looking for love." It was the latest in a set of advertisements for the series, which includes an Instagram post from one of the Bachelor producers, and a post on the ABC casting page.

New Dating Show for Seniors: Now casting Seniors Looking for Love! Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show! Applicants must be legal U.S. residents; other eligibility requirements apply. If you are A SENIOR CITIZEN ready for a committed relationship, apply today.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC reality chief Rob Mills confirmed the series is happening.

"Golden years," per a tweet from ABC reality chief Rob Mills, is strictly 65 years of age and older. Representatives from the network did not immediately respond to a request for further information, but this is not the first time this subject has been floated.

The idea of a Bachelor iteration aimed at the baby boomer crowd is not a bad one. The original series, now in its 24th season, remains enormously popular, second only to Fox's The Masked Singer in reality series ratings. The gender-flipped version, The Bachelorette, is still going strong 16 seasons in. Other variations, like Bachelor In Paradise and the Olympic-themed Bachelor Summer/WinterGames, are also big hits.

A series made up of senior contestants is one of the few untapped arenas for reality shows in general. If this as-yet-untitled senior Bachelor series hits big, ABC could create a brand new direction for spinoffs, much like Master Chef Jr. helped usher in the "tween-and-teen" reality competition subgenre.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor Season 24 concludes on Monday, March 2, 2020.