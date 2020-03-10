A-Rod & J.Lo's Rumored Double Date With Harry & Meghan Sounds Iconic

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall during A-Rod and J.Lo's rumored double date with Harry and Meghan. During a March 9 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy presented A-Rod with a new game aptly titled, "Q & A-Rod." With each question, Jimmy tried to clear up different rumors and myths about the retired baseball star. The first of his questions? "Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? If so, who paid?"

And here's where things get good, you guys. A-Rod did not deny it. He looked conflicted for about a second then finally revealed, "I signed an NDA... non-disclosure." In other words, he signed a contract saying he wouldn't spill the beans about his (maybe) double date with Harry and Meghan.

"I'll take that as you did," responded Jimmy adding, "OK. I would make him pay... and her pay or whatever, right?" Again, A-Rod did not deny anything. He just sat back in his chair and laughed. So, while he definitely stayed true to the terms of his NDA, I'd guess the date really did happen. And I have never had so much FOMO in my life.

News of A-Rod and J.Lo's rumored double date with the soon-to-be formerly working royals first started swirling in February, when Us Weekly reported the two power couples got together for a dinner on Feb. 6 at Habitat restaurant, part of Miami's 1Hotel in South Beach.

The rumored double date came shortly before Harry and Meghan's speaking engagement at JP Morgan, also known as their first public appearance since announcing that they would be stepping down from their royal duties.

“We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Harry and Meghan announced via Instagram on Jan. 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The couple made their last royal appearance on March 9 at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service and will officially stop using their HRH titles and receiving royal money on March 31.

Here's to hoping their future in North America holds many more iconic double dates with A-Rod and J.Lo, who are practically American royalty, anyway.