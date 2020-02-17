A decade after the release of its fan-loved Tangled, the Mouse House is busy working on a live-action retelling one the classic story. According to the website The DisInsider, Disney is reportedly working on a Rapunzel live-action movie, so get ready to see the age-old tale of the long-haired princess come to life. Elite Daily reached out to Disney for comment on the report and to inquire if the adaptation will be inspired by the animated Tangled, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since Walt Disney Studios set the stage for a new era of animation with the release of the blockbuster hit Tangled. The 2010 film, which was helmed by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, was the first of the company's animated films to use CGI technology — and viewers' overwhelmingly positive responses to the movie set the stage for a shift in animation techniques and storylines in Disney animated films in the following years.

It's no secret that Disney has been jumping on the remake train in the past few years, giving fans live-action retellings of animated classics like The Jungle Book, Aladdin, The Lion King, Dumbo, Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella. Considering the popularity of Tangled, which spawned TV spin-offs like Tangled Ever After and Tangled The Series, it's not surprising that Disney is planning to revisit the classic Brothers Grimm tale — although DisInsider does note that Disney did not confirm whether or not the script will be based on Tangled or will feature a whole new storyline.

According to both DisInsider and Screen Rant, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' Ashleigh Powell will be writing the script, so I wouldn't be surprised if the live-action film takes a significant detour from Tangled's plot. In addition, this live-action film will be released in theaters instead of on the Disney+ streaming service like the recent Lady and the Tramp remake, so it sounds like the studio is planning on making it a bigger production.

Unfortunately, there aren't any further details on when we can see this exciting remake head to theaters or who will be starring in the project at this time. However, fans have previously suggested Cher and Amanda Seyfried as Mother Gothel and Rapunzel, so I wouldn't be surprised if they chime in now that the live-action film sounds like it's been given the green light.

In the meantime, with live-action retellings of The Little Mermaid, 101 Dalmatians, and Mulan currently in the Disney pipeline, it sounds like fans don't have to worry about any shortage of nostalgia-inducing material from the Mouse House in the coming years.