Queen fans have yet another new movie to look forward to in the coming weeks. While last year's Bohemian Rhapsody tracked the rock band's rise to success with original frontman Freddie Mercury in the '70s and '80s, and now a new documentary will pick up where that one left off, giving fans a look inside the band's current iteration under lead singer Adam Lambert. The new Queen documentary featuring Adam Lambert and Rami Malek promises to continue the story of Bohemian Rhapsody and show how the iconic rock group moved on after Freddie Mercury's death.

The new documentary is called The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story, and it will air on ABC at the end of April. As the title indicates, the film will focus on how the band formed their current iteration with American Idol breakout Adam Lambert as the new frontman. Lambert first met and performed with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor in 2009 on his season of American Idol during the final weeks of the season. Prior to that, Lambert had actually auditioned for American Idol by singing Queen's hit "Bohemian Rhapsody." Shortly after their American Idol collaboration, Lambert was officially brought on board as Queen's new lead singer. Now dubbed Queen + Adam Lambert, the reformed rock band has toured the world and most recently opened up the 2019 Oscars with a brief medley of hits.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following the Oscars performance, Queen + Adam Lambert announced they would be embarking on a North American tour this summer.

Of course, Queen is also enjoying a resurgence right now following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody. The rock documentary became one of the biggest movies of 2018, and not only did it clean up at the box office but also nearly completely swept at the Oscars. Bohemian Rhapsody wound up winning four of the five categories it was nominated for, including the Best Actor trophy for its star Rami Malek.

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story will also bring fans behind the scenes of the making of Bohemian Rhapsody. The new documentary will also feature Rami Malek, who will share how he was able to channel Freddie Mercury on the big screen. Adam Lambert revealed that the new documentary will premiere on ABC on April 29, noting that he was so excited for fans to see the film.

The new movie sounds like it will be the perfect follow-up to Bohemian Rhapsody, not only showing how Queen continued to rock after the loss of Freddie Mercury, but also providing behind-the-scenes details about the rock doc from Rami Malek himself. Plus, you do not even need to leave your house to see it! Look for Queen + Adam Lambert to have a big year following this new documentary — the group is also about to set out on a North American tour, and Lambert recently announced his fourth studio album will drop soon as well. Check out The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story on ABC on April 29.