Get ready to sip on a new seasonal special from Pepsi. A hot chocolate-flavored Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola is coming in early 2021, which means you can ran ring in the new year with a new sip. The brand's twist to its signature soda promises to be a treat for chocolate fans.

Pepsi announced on Thursday, Dec. 17 that it plans to launch a hot chocolate version of its signature soda. The new beverage, which is cheekily called Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola, will feature a mix of cocoa, Pepsi, and a hint of marshmallow. That means you'll be able to enjoy your two favorite drinks with every sip, even if it may be hard to imagine how the flavors will pair.

Pepsi shared a photo of the new flavor in a Twitter post on Dec. 17, along with the caption, "What’s sweeter than saying 'bye' to the worst year ever? Pepsi 'Cocoa' Cola - the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen." The photo includes the special can design, featuring the brand's classic blue background with a chocolate swirl at top and a marshmallow below the white Pepsi-Cola lettering.

The brand also asked fans to give a shout if they wanted to try out the new sip, writing, "Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch." Since the post got past the needed RTs, Pepsi followed up with another tweet later that day: "Well, it looks like you’re all pretty thirsty for some Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola. Stay tuned for details coming in 2021!"

The upcoming Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola isn't the only new flavor the brand has teased this year. Pepsi launched a limited-edition Apple Pie flavor ahead of Thanksgiving in November, featuring notes of cinnamon, crisp apples, and buttery pastry crust. The apple pie flavor never hit shelves, however, and was only available to win through a social media challenge which asked fans to share their best baking fail on Twitter or TikTok.

Since Pepsi hasn't announced if its hot cocoa flavor will also be up for grabs through a giveaway or sold at retailers, you'll want to keep an eye out for more news in 2021.