Days after giving Haunting of Hill House fans a glimpse of what to expect in Season 2's equally spooky Bly Manor, viewers have another eerie way to mentally prepare themselves for the upcoming follow-up. A Haunting of Bly Manor phone number is circulating the web — and the answering message is seriously chilling. Here's what to expect if you dare to call it.

If the initial Haunting of Bly Manor poster and behind-the-scenes photos, which the streaming service shared on Monday, Aug. 24, weren't scary enough, now fans have a way to bring some of the haunting into their real lives. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the show's Twitter account shared a grainy photo of an advertisement that appears to be a still from Season 2, which will apparently be set in the 1980s.

"Seeking au pair for two perfectly splendid children at the Bly Manor residence, the ad reads. "Manor is located on the English countryside. Position begins immediately." A phone number is located on the bottom.

While we're pretty sure no one would actually want to take this position, fans have decided to call the number — and one shared the chilling answer he received on Twitter.

Amelie Smith, who will play young Flora Wingrave on the show, can be heard saying in a voicemail, "Hi, you've reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor. We're not here right now. If you're calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our Uncle Henry in five days. It'll be perfectly splendid. We can't wait to meet you."

You can then hear her humming in the background before the phone clicks off.

The creepy new message is sure to get fans even more pumped for the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018's The Haunting of Hill House sometime this fall. Not too much is known about Bly Manor, but preview photos shared by Netflix show that a number of familiar faces will be returning. For one, Victoria Pedretti, who played Nell in Hill House, will be returning as the lead, governess Dani. Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel will also be returning to the new haunted house. Smith will play Flora and Benjamin Ainsworth will play Miles, the two seemingly sweet children who live at Bly Manor.

Only time will tell when Hill House's successor finally heads to Netflix, but judging from this voice message and the first promo poster urging fans to "look under the surface," it seems like viewers are in for an even spookier tale than the original.