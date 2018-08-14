The Emmys are just about a month away. As has been the case for several years running, Game of Thrones has the most Emmy nominations of any individual show, with 22 nods for Season 7. From Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress to Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing, the show has nominations that cover all the spectrum of show creation. But an accidental Game Of Thrones Season 7 script leak due to these Emmy nominations has revealed a spoiler for Game of Thrones Season 8, which had been held tightly under wraps until now.

As mentioned above, one of Game of Thrones' nominations this year with for Outstanding Writing in A Drama Series. The show has been nominated in the category before, sometimes for multiple episodes. This year, they're only up for one of their scripts: The Season 7 finale "The Dragon And The Wolf" written by David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

"The Dragon And The Wolf" is up against scripts from other illustrious shows. Though Game of Thrones has had luck here, the frontrunner for this category is The American's series finale episode "Start." Other competitors include including the series premiere episode of Killing Eve's entitled "Nice Face" and the Season 2 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale "June." There are also two other season finales, including The Crown's finale "Mystery Man," and Stranger Things' finale "Chapter Nine: The Gate."

HBO

The way these scripts are judges is the Emmys puts them up in PDF format for everyone to read. Most of the time, no one really pays much attention to this page, it's not advertised, it's just buried deep in the Emmys.com website. (The scripts for 2014, for instance, are here.) They also turn up on sites like Simply Scripts, a resource for those trying to learn to write teleplays.

But the interest in Game of Thrones is such that someone quickly unburied the page that leads to this year's nominated script, fans can read it in its entirety at the link.

There's just one little problem. Season 7, as fans will doubtlessly recall, ended on a cliffhanger. Beric Dondarrian and Tormund Giantsbane were standing in the lookout tower at the top of the Wall when Viserion the Ice Dragon drove up and began breathing his blue fire. Before either of them could make for an escape, the castle at Eastwatch-By-The-Sea and the Wall started to collapse out from under them. The question for fans: did they survive?

HBO

In post-show interviews, both actors valiantly claimed they had no idea of their fates. But both were spotted in Northern Ireland when it came time for Season 8 filming, suggesting the improbable had occurred and both lived to tell the tale.

Now the script seems to confirm it.

Tormund and Beric lead their wildling comrades to the stairs carved in the ice — Eastwatch has a massive zig-zag stairway, not an elevator like Castle Black. They run for their lives and disappear from view.

That doesn't sound like anyone died, does it? Hopefully, viewers will rejoin Beric and Tormund on their miraculous escape from the Night King's army when Game of Thrones Season 8 returns in 2019.