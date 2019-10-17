A 'Clueless' Drama Series Is Coming & I'm Totally Buggin'

It was inevitable that TV would get around to the late 1990s for content eventually. After spending time digging around in the 1980s with reboots of Heathers and Murphy Brown, the newest TV series being shopped is inspired by the 1995 hit, Clueless. CBS TV Studios is following the model set by Heathers, changing up the original story to fit in with these changed 21st century times. Instead of a comedy, a Clueless drama series is coming, and Cher is nowhere to be found.

Much like Riverdale, the new Clueless is going dark and mysterious. Instead of a story focused around Cher, she is now the Twin Peaks-ish Laura Palmer missing girl of this dark and gritty Clueless story. Instead, the story focuses on Dionne, who was played by Stacey Dash back in the day. With Cher gone, she's the new head of the school, but at what cost?

Dionne may have the power, but that power is also what she'll use to find out what happened to her best friend. So it's a little bit Clueless, a little bit Veronica Mars, and a whole lot of teen soap opera drama. No wonder the CW has expressed interest, along with several high profile streaming services.

This new Clueless is also being updated for the 2020s. According to Deadline, which broke the news:

Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace), the new Clueless — a Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video — is also set in high school. It is described as a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long number two (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 LA?

It's not clear as of yet who will pick up Clueless for airing. CBS TV Studios is one of the leading suppliers for the CW, and a reboot like this would, by rights, almost certainly be headed there, all things being equal. But the fact is, the streaming wars for content have begun in earnest, and CW style shows are winding up being snapped up by deep-pocketed streamers. Something like the Grease reboot Rydell High is going to HBO Max, Dickinson is over at Apple TV+, and even Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was developed with the idea of going to the CW to pair with Riverdale, is on Netflix. Where Clueless will land is anyone's guess.

Also, there's no cast as of yet, which means fans will start speculating wildly over who might play Dionne and her 2020 era crew, as well as who might play the missing Cher. As for Stacey Dash or Alicia Silverstone, cameo roles are probably available if they want them. It just might be awkward if Paul Rudd shows up since he famously hasn't aged a day between then and now.

Clueless is expected to turn up somewhere on TV in the early 2020s.