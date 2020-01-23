When Kevin Feige announced Marvel's Phase 4 at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, most of the titles he revealed were ones fans expected. From Black Widow to a second Thor under the direction of Taika Waititi, the lineup matched the films rumored to be in the works. But a few notable titles were missing, including Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, sequels to two of Marvel's biggest success stories. As audiences know, Black Panther 2 got a release date shortly after that, and now, there's word the Captain Marvel sequel is reportedly in the works. Elite Daily reached out to reps, but Marvel declined to comment on this report.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who wrote and co-directed the first film, will not be back for Captain Marvel 2, according to a report about the sequel in The Hollywood Reporter. That's a touch surprising, considering how well the original movie did. Opening weekend for the film brought in $153 million, putting it within the top 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe openings ever, and third overall in non-crossover MCU films.

Considering how much Feige put stock in bringing back the same team for Black Panther 2, it's a surprise to hear the franchise might not do the same for Captain Marvel's sequel. But it seems this is because Marvel has decided to go with someone else within the MCU.

Marvel

Per THR:

The company has tapped rising scribe Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on the Marvel-based series WandaVision, to pen a script for a follow-up to the 2019 pic that starred Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. McDonnell is in final negotiations to seal her deal. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the initial film hit, will not return to helm the sequel but are in talks to remain in the Marvel Universe and direct a possible Disney+ series. Marvel is hoping to find a female filmmaker for Captain Marvel 2 and is eyeing a potential 2022 release.

In recent years, Marvel has pushed to diversify its director pool. Both 2020 releases, Black Widow and The Eternals, have women helming as directors, but notably, both have male writers as part of the team. If this new report is correct, Captain Marvel's sequel will be the first MCU film to be both written and directed by women only.

As for what fans can expect, THR only confirms what most already anticipated, that the new film will take place in the present day, rather than the original film's 1990s setting. However, there's not much else out there about the movie just yet.

Captain Marvel 2 does not yet have a release date, but with the MCU's Phase 4 calendar already stretching into 2022, it is most likely at least two to three years away.