99 Genius Gifts On Amazon Prime When You Don't Know What To Give

We've all been there before: that uncomfortable moment when you're gift shopping for someone and you're drawing a total blank when it comes to what to buy them. The great thing about shopping for genius gifts on Amazon Prime is that even if you don't really know someone that well, you're guaranteed to find something really clever that's also useful in everyday life.

If you're shopping on Amazon for gifts, you could start at the Movers and Shakers page, which shows how things are selling over a 24-hour period, this one can actually just tip you off to stuff that's super cool and building buzz online. Or you could check out this curated list so you don't have to do the guesswork anymore. Your choice!

When it comes to giving gifts when you're not completely sure what to buy, sometimes it's best to go with things that have universal appeal. From a set of soothing bath bombs to a beanie that actually plays music, popular products on Amazon can make for really memorable gifts. Best of all, you can practically wait until the last minute to get any of these, since these are all available on Amazon Prime and will arrive in 48 hours.

1. A Pack Of Dryer Balls That Reduce Wrinkles And Cut Drying Time In Half Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (12 Pack) $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Wool dryer balls are one of those really practical buys that you might not even think twice about — but can end up saving you so much time and energy down the line. Designed as a gentler alternative to dryer sheets, these work to reduce wrinkles in clothing and keep fabrics lint-free. They also are completely chemical-free, so if you're looking for an all-natural option that won't harm or irritate sensitive skin, these are a must.

2. This Stainless Steel Mug That'll Keep Your Drink Warm Or Cool For Hours Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug $22.66 | Amazon See On Amazon Never underestimate the usefulness of a really good travel mug. This stainless steel option has more than 6,000 rave reviews on Amazon, which alone should tell you just how good it is for the job. Durable and insulated, it can keep beverages hot or cold for up to 18 hours at a time — and comes with a wide mouth design, which means it can accommodate ice cubes.

3. A Timeless Bag For Storing All Your Toiletries Vetelli Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men $74.99 $44.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant toiletry bag is made with faux leather, but it looks like the real thing and exudes timeless sophistication. It comes with four internal pockets, the inside is canvas, and you can hang it or use it laying flat. "The bag looks amazing and it is really well made," wrote one reviewer.

4. A Funky Scalp Massager That'll Make You Feel So Relaxed Head and Neck Massage $8.29 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-pronged scalp and neck massager not only helps relieve muscle tension but also aims to improve blood circulation. Use it daily to unwind, improve your sleep, and indulge in a little self-care.

5. A Tactical Pen That Can Bail You Out Of So Many Situations Black Fly Creations Tactical Pen $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This tactical pen is a super useful gift —because it's essentially like getting a few gifts in one. Heavy duty yet still light to hold, this military-grade pen is good for writing, but it also works as an emergency window breaker.

6. A Notebook That You Can Reuse Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook $29.99 $23.37 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of wasting paper and looking for a more eco-conscious way to take notes? This smart notebook from Rocketbook is exactly what you need. It comes with 36 reusable pages that you can completely wipe clean with a damp cloth. Designed to be used with Pilot FriXion pens, it also allows you to scan pages using the Rocketbook app — and save them directly in the cloud.

7. This Set Of Bath Bombs So You Can Unwind In Style LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Need some self-care time — or know someone who desperately does? These 12 handcrafted bath bombs are an amazing way to wash away those stresses and relax in true comfort. Formulated for normal and dry skin, each bath bomb has shea and coco butter and are individually wrapped. The scents also vary: there's mango papaya, lavender, lemongrass green tea, and more.

8. A Party Game That'll Really Test Your Wits Relative Insanity Party Game $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Get ready to put your wits to the test and poke fun at your favorite family members with this fast-paced and clever party game for adults. Players take turns reading a set-up card aloud with a fictional situation that involves a member of their family. The other players then select the funniest reply from one of their cards and the first player chooses the wittiest response as the winner.

9. This Super Strong Pasta Pot With Sturdy Twist-And-Locks Handles Gotham Steel Pasta Pot $39.95 $29.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Built with steady, twist-and-lock handles, this sturdy pasta pot won't shake around or splash when you're draining the hot water. The handles are fully heat-resistant too so they will stay cool to the touch and eliminate the need for pot holders. The main chamber is constructed with robust titanium and non-stick ceramic, making it durable, easy to clean, and long-lasting.

10. An Adjustable Sleep Mask For Uninterrupted Shut-Eye Nidra Luxury Patented Sleep Mask $20.85 $11.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a troubled sleeper, this sleep mask is a cheap and incredibly useful thing to have. Made from polyester and totally adjustable, it's lightweight but still powerful enough that it can block out unwanted light anywhere you need to nap. Because this mask uniquely contours to your face, it's more effective than other options on the market that are designed to fit universally.

11. These Ultra-Comfortable Yoga Pants That Come With Pockets ODODOS High-Waist Yoga Pants (S-XXL) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all yoga pants are created equal — and these are the cream of the crop. Made with stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, these high-waisted versions move with your body and the material is thick, so no one will see through it. Reviewers also say that the pockets on these pants are a huge selling feature — and they're surprisingly spacious.

12. A Bluetooth-Enabled Beanie That Music Lovers Will Especially Dig LEVIN Bluetooth Beanie Hat $13 | Amazon See on Amazon There's so much to enjoy about this knit beanie hat, because not only does it look cute as hell and help keep you warm, but it comes with Bluetooth functionality. Using this you can listen to music and talk on your phone while going hands-free. One reviewer wrote, "[...] I really didn't expect much for that price and was quite surprised by the quality of the material and craftsmanship of the beanie. However the wow factor came when I bluetoothed it to my phone and started playing music. The clarity and quality of the sound is impressive. The convenience of not having to constantly adjust earbuds and lack of wires as well as clarity has created a satisfied customer. [...]"

13. A Fitness Tracker That Monitors All Your Daily Activity LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This fitness tracker is half the price of other popular trackers — and it can make a major impact on your overall health and wellness. It monitors heart rate and sleep, logging your sleep duration and consistency so you get real quality data and can help make healthy lifestyle choices. It also records steps, distance, and more — and you can connect the GPS to record maps of your workout routes. Since this also has a USB plug and has call and message enabling, you can stay on top of absolutely everything with ease.

14. A Table Stand For Your Laptop That Makes Working From Bed More Fun Pwr Laptop Table Stand $36.90 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're working remotely, a table stand like this one can be crucial: Whether you're in bed or you're chilling on the couch, it's ergonomically-designed with adjustable legs and a collapsible frame so you can move it to fit your needs. Another reason to love this stand? It comes with a USB port and two whisper-quiet fans, which help to reduce the operating temperature of your laptop.

15. These Essential Oils That Promote Greater Tranquility Pursonic Aromatherapy Oils Gift Set $8.90 | Amazon See On Amazon Eager to explore the benefits of aromatherapy? This gift set features six oils that will absolutely help promote better thinking, concentration, and tranquility. It includes peppermint, lavender, tea tree, lemongrass, orange, and eucalyptus, and it pairs perfectly with a standard diffuser or oil burner. You can also dab these oils directly on your wrist (with a carrier oil) or pillow to experience instant benefits.

16. A Portable Speaker So You Can Jam Out Anywhere JBL Clip 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $44.20 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable Bluetooth speaker has incredible sound quality and is also powerful enough to provide eight hours of playtime off a single charge. It comes with a carabiner and you can wirelessly connect two speakers together, too. It's even water-resistant.

17. A Handy Car Mount That's Perfect If You Use Your Phone's GPS To Navigate iOttie Dashboard and Windshield Phone Mount $24.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This phone mount comes with a disc that secures directly to the dashboard for extra security — and reviewers say it provides an excellent amount of visibility as well. It also pivots around and comes with a lock and release feature, and best of all, it's universally compatible with phones, so it's sure to fit yours.

18. This Natural Melatonin Cream That Helps You Fall Asleep Without Medication Vita Sciences Melatonin Cream $29.99 $20.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble sleeping, this easy-to-use melatonin cream will feel like a miracle. The all-natural balm works like a charm, helping you drift off to sleep without using pills or other pharmaceuticals. "It is fast, safe and amazing," wrote one reviewer. " It goes to work faster because it goes through your skin into your blood stream. It is safer than pills because it doesn't go through your liver to get in your system. It does what it is suppose to do. . . . makes you sleepy not dopy."

19.This Plug-In Night Light That Turns On When Motion Is Detected Sensky Plug-In Motion Night Light $16.99 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This plug-in motion night light is motion-activated, saves energy, and has three settings — so it can be used to add ambiance to a room if you want something brighter or you can dim it down. "Perfect for my bathrooms and the hallway to the master suite - just enough of a night light that brightens the area as one approaches, but the light is soft enough to guide one through the night/dark without it being shocking," described one reviewer.

20. A Bath Pillow So You Can Soak Up The Suds In Style GORILLA GRIP Original Premium Spa Bath Pillow $26 | Amazon See on Amazon A simple but brilliant luxury, this spa pillow comes with six suction cups — and is sure to stay in place while you relax and unwind in the water. It's quick-drying, comes with a bath puff so you can really kick your luxurious self-care time into overdrive, and is machine-washable. Reviewers also say this works great in a Jacuzzi.

21. This Innovative Stick For Cleaning Jewelry Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stick Jewelry Cleaner (3 Pack) $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning jewelry is about to get a lot easier with this pen, which delivers a specialized cleaning solution to diamonds — and getting behind their mountings for a deeper clean. This contains a polymer-enhanced formula that can improve the look of gems without damaging or making them cloudy in the process.

22. A Radio Adapter That's Bluetooth-Enabled, So You Can Play Anything From Your Phone Nulaxy Wireless Bluetooth Radio Adapter $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Bluetooth-enabled radio adapter is a great way to make your car even more enjoyable to ride in. Compatible with most devices — including Apple and Android smartphones — this comes with a huge LCD display and allows you to take calls while in use. It also comes with a 5-volt port, so you can charge devices while you're using it — making it a major must-have if you spend a lot of time in your car.

23. This Wallet-Sized Tool That Has 18 Different Uses Wallet Ninja 18-in-1 Multi-Purpose Pocket Tool $12.99 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll want to file this 18-in-one multi-purpose tool under the category of best things ever. The Wallet Ninja is the first flat multi-tool and is designed to fit in most standard sized wallets. Made for heat-treated steel, this works as a nail puller, cell phone stand, can opener, box cutter, eyeglass screwdriver, and so much more. With an almost perfect five-star rating on Amazon, this is one nifty little device that virtually anyone can get use out of.

24. A Convenient Bedside Caddy That Keeps Everything Within Arm's Reach MISSLO Mini Bedside Caddy $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If your bedroom tends to get messy and cluttered, this bedside caddy is a genius solution that will keep your things organized and off the ground. Plus, it allows you to have everything you use in bed to be kept within arm's reach. The convenient accessory features seven roomy pockets designed to hold things like books, electronic tablets, phones, remote controls, and other items you want to keep close at hand.

25. These Flameless Candles That Really Set The Mood Flameless LED Candles $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to make your home a more calming environment but eager to avoid real candles because of the potential for spills and accidents? These flameless LED candles are the solution, since they cast an entrancing glow but they don't have real flames. Good for 50,000 hours of glow time, these come with a built-in timer and remote. Made from real wax, these candles are a real mood-setter.

26. A Waterproof Bag That You Can Take On All Your Outdoor Adventures Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag $18.99 | Amazon See On Amazon For hikes, camping trips, and other outdoor adventures, this waterproof dry bag offers unbeatable protection. Available in a range of sizes, this comes with a backpack-style shoulder strap and sternum strap for extra security. It's rugged enough to endure all kinds of conditions, and will keep your items dry and secure.

27. A Trio Of Skincare Products That Cleanse, Moisturize, And Leave You With A Glow InstaNatural Vitamin C Skin Trio Bundle $31.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Chock-full of vitamin C and other nourishing ingredients, this trio of beauty products will cleanse, hydrate, and tone your skin, leaving it with a vibrant glow. "I absolutely love the changes I've seen in my skin since using both these serums," wrote one customer. "I've seen shrunken pores, more hydration, overall 'glow', and my fine lines have reduced a little also. And that's all only within 2 weeks."

28. This Bamboo Cutting Board That Comes Attached With Bowls Napoleon Grills Cutting Board with Stainless Steel Bowls $55 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This cutting board is made from eco-friendly bamboo that won't dull out blades as you chop. It's sturdy and stable so it'll stay in place as you slice and dice. Best of all? It's attached to two stainless steel clearing bowls that are removable for easy prep and storage.

29. This Scalp Massaging Brush That Can Help Reduce Dandruff Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Dandruff can be a hassle, but this massaging shampoo brush from Vitagoods can actually help eliminate dead skin cells and oil build-up on the scalp — all while promoting healthy hair growth. Battery-operated and water-resistant, this has two speeds and comes in a variety of colors.

30. These Socks And Gloves That Seal In Moisture To Hydrate Your Skin Pinkiou Moisturizing And Gloves Socks Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Infused with sweet-smelling botanical oils, these moisturizing socks and gloves are designed to hydrate your skin and make it feel smooth and silky. To get the most out of the accessories, simply use your regular moisturizer like you normally would and then put the socks and gloves on over it. The combination of jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E will lock in the moisture and make your skin oh-so-soft.

31. This Organizer That Can Make It Easier To Find Things In Your Purse LEXSION Felt Insert Bag Organizer $22.28 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of digging through your purse for things and never seeming to find what you're looking for? This bag insert can bring order to your messy bag and make it easier to track down things you really need. It comes with 12 pockets in total, including four exterior pockets, eight interior pockets, and a removable set of middle pockets. This insert is also lightweight and easy to swap between bags, and is made from soft felt material.

32. A How-To Guide To Dot-Grid Journals Dot Journaling―The Set: A How-To Guide and a Blank Dot-Grid Journal $23.95 $21.56 | Amazon See On Amazon Streamline your life with this how-to introduction to dot journaling. Featuring 208 numbered dot-grid pages, you can tinker with creative layouts and make easy to-do lists that'll keep you on track with big plans. You can also learn symbols that'll make these lists more effective and spreads to help plan your day, week, month, or year. It also comes with a flexible cover and elastic closure and ribbon to keep all your things in place.

33. This Electric Toothbrush That's Great For Travel Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $29.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-slim electric toothbrush is the perfect accessory to travel with. It boasts five cleaning modes and can slip easily into a purse, case, or backpack, while also delivering 40,000 brush strokes per minute. It's battery-operated and features three replacement brush heads, so you really get a lot of value for the price here.

34. A Double-Sided Lighted Mirror So You Can Get Up Close And Personal Conair Double-Sided Lighted Makeup Mirror $36.75 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 4,000 reviewers rave that this lighted makeup mirror is one of the best beauty investments around. This double-sided mirror rotates 360-degrees and offers intense magnification, so you can really get a good view. It also comes in a polished chrome finish.

35. This Journal That Tracks How Your Life Changes Over Five Years Q&A a Day: 5-Year Journal $16.99 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Most of us have no clue where we'll be in five years. But if you've got this five-year journal, you'll know that at the very least, you'll still be answering questions in this little book. There's a variety of interesting prompts — On a scale of one to ten, how happy are you? — and a series of off-the-wall ones that you answer every day so you can keep a concise journal.

36. A Set Of Makeup Brushes For Professional-Like Results BS-MALL Makeup Brushes $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This 14-piece set of makeup brushes are a steal at their price — and include everything you need to get the look you really want. Made with synthetic hairs, these are soft to the touch but also dense enough that foundation, powders, and other cosmetics blend easily. This includes nine brushes specifically for eye makeup application, plus five larger Kabuki brushes.

37. This Exfoliating Back Scrubber That Can Reach Everywhere Loofah Back Scrubber $12.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you struggle with back acne or you're just looking to give yourself a good scrub down, this back scrubber is a shower accessory that can really get the job done. It has two sides: one is a loofah-like exfoliant, and the other is soft microfiber and can massage and buff exposed skin. Easy to use and designed to dry quickly, this scrubber won't get moldy in the shower and is machine-washable, so you can have it for years to come.

38. A Stylish Belt Made From Genuine Leather Bulliant Men's Belt $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon A good belt is something that never goes out of style, and this genuine leather belt comes with 32 ratchet notches to adjust, so it'll last a long time and fit anyone. It also features a zinc alloyed buckle, which is resistant to scratches. Reviewers say it's good quality and easy to use.

39. A Fluoride-Free Toothpaste That Can Help Brighten Your Smile Marvis Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste $10.34 | Amazon See On Amazon Made in Florence, Italy, this fluoride-free toothpaste can deliver long-lasting freshness to your mouth, while also helping to invigorate your smile. Peppermint-flavored for an intense taste it works to remove plaque and tartar build-up. Since it's also completely vegan and free of parabens and gluten, it's a must for those with sensitive teeth.

40. A Set Of Travel Cubes So Your Luggage Is More Organized Pro Packing Cubes Travel Cube Set $22.49 | Amazon See On Amazon Traveling can be stressful on its own, but if you're also spending most of your time sifting through suitcases trying to find what you need, it can be even worse. That's what's so great about this set of travel cubes — it comes with four lightweight containers in different sizes, which you can use to organize your bags easily. They also have mesh panels, so you can see through them and find what you need quickly.

41. This Fast-Drying Hair Towel That Helps Minimize Frizz And Fly-Aways Aquis Original Hair Towel $20.99 | Amazon See On Amazon For frizz-prone hair, this microfiber hair towel can really work wonders. Made with microfiber that helps to suck up moisture and dry hair quickly, it's soft enough that it won't damage hair in the process. Reviewers say it's great for all hair types, but especially thick, longer hair or hair prone to breakage.

42. A Stackable Lunch Box So You Can Pack Everything You Need Bentgo All-in-One Stackable Lunch/Bento Box $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This stackable, all-in-one bento box is an amazing way to bring everything you need for lunch or dinner from home. It's safe to use in the microwave, freezer, or dishwasher, and it's BPA-free, too. Since it comes with built-in plastic silverware and the top container nests inside the bottom for better storage, you can also minimize clean-up time with this.

43. This Essential Oil Diffuser For Aromatherapy Lovers ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $33.99 $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Essential oil diffusers are a great way to explore the benefits of aromatherapy, but this five-in-one aromatherapy device offers is something totally unique: It can flash in seven different LED light colors, purifies air, and also helps to improve the air quality in your home. This diffuser also releases mist and has an automatic shut-off functionality, so it won't overheat if it ends up running out of water.

44. An Ingenious Bathtub Caddy SemplicePulito Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $39.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Built to fit most bathtubs, this caddy has sides that can extend out to 41 inches and is fitted with a sturdy shelf, which can easily fit a book or tablet.There's plenty of space for wine, candles, soaps, and other luxuries, too.

45. A Facial Cleansing Brush That Can Make Your Skin Feel Incredible ETEREAUTY Facial And Body Cleansing Brush $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Removing blackheads, whiteheads, and other unwanted skin blemishes is a lot easier with this waterproof facial and body cleansing brush. It's equipped with four interchangeable heads to suit a range of skin care needs, it has two speeds, and it's powered by two AA batteries.

46. An Incredibly Soothing Way To Stay Warm Through The Cold Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa Heated Throw Blanket $59.99 | Amazon See On Amazon During the chillier months of the year, this heated throw blanket is one of the best snuggle companions you'll ever find. It comes with reversible sides — sherpa on one and ultra-soft mink fabric on the other — and has a controller that gives you the total ability to monitor heat levels. It even has an automatic shut-off function to prevent overheating.

47. A Chiller That'll Keep Your Beer Cool Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller $22.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your brew chilled with these weird but genius chillers. To use, just freeze and insert into a standard beer bottle, then drink right through the top. Because it's made of resilient stainless steel, these chillers are also easy to use and to clean.

48. A Set Of Stemless Wine Glasses That'll Never Crack Or Shatter Vivocci 2-Piece Stemless Wine Glass Set $15.95 $11.85 | Amazon See On Amazon These shatter-proof wine glasses are the kind of thing that you'll wish you bought a long time ago. Made from durable glass that won't shatter, these stemless glasses can fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and can hold up to 20 ounces of your favorite red or white wine. Since these are stemless, they also take up less room in a cabinet and are fairly cheap, so you can afford to stock up.

49. A Portable Charger That'll Keep Your Battery Fully Loaded Jackery Portable Charger $35.99 | Amazon See On Amazon It's never a good thing to run out of battery power on your phone, especially if you're on-the-go. That's what's so great about this portable charger — it comes with a built-in lightning cable to enable super-fast charging to all Apple devices.

50. A Foldable Duffle Bag That's Built For Big Trips VAQM Foldable Travel Bag Tote $20.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're traveling, this foldable duffle bag can be a nifty travel piece. It fits the personal carryon requirements for most airlines, and can be placed under a seat for easy access. The strap allows the bag to slide over your luggage's upright handle so it's easy to use with a larger rolling suitcase. This is made with tear-resistant oxford fabric, too.

51. This Set Of Eco-Friendly, Stainless Steel Straws The Original EcoTribe Metal Straw Set $29.99 $19.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Eco-friendly straws are basically all the rage right now — and these stainless steel versions are durable and designed to be long-lasting. Each set comes with four metal straws, plus two wooden cases and two cleaning brushes, so you can transport them anywhere. Because they're stainless steel, they won't rust or scratch, and they're safe to run through a dishwasher after use.

52. A Jade Roller That Can Help Reduce Puffiness And Tighten Up Loose Skin roselynboutique's Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with ultra-smooth and cool jade, this natural skin roller reviewers say this works wonders when it comes to reducing dark under-eye circles, puffiness, and swollen skin. Jade has also been linked with stimulating collagen production, minimizing enlarged pores, and helps tone facial muscles for improved elasticity.

53. This Facial Spray That's Like A Pick-Me-Up To Tired Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater $7 | Amazon See On Amazon For tight, dry skin that's dehydrated, this facial spray can bring soothing relief. Formulated with aloe vera, thyme, gardenia, rose, and rosewater, this spray is gentle on all skin types and can reinvigorate even the most damaged skin, restoring its dewiness and shine.

54. A Skin-Softening Duo That Can Nourish And Hydrate The Body Shop Shea Soft Hands Warm Kisses Duo Gift Set $9.88 | Amazon See On Amazon Nourish your skin and give it all the hydration it needs with this gift set from The Body Shop, which includes hand cream and lip butter. Both are formulated with shea butter, which absorbs readily into skin and never leaves behind a greasy residue. Reviewers say this stuff is amazing and makes for a perfect small gift, especially for those with dry skin.

55. Bubble Clay Mask That More Than 5,000 Reviewers Love Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $8.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This carbonated bubble clay mask has a cult-like following on Amazon — and it's definitely one of those skincare items that everyone should try at least once. Made in South Korea, this mask targets blackheads, removing them and exfoliating pores completely. It has a detoxifying effect thanks to the combination of clay mud and charcoal powder, and it helps to tighten skin and get rid of dirt. While technically it "turns you into a bubble monster," as one reviewer describes, it also delivers an incredible super-clean feel that'll feel like a treat for skin.

56. A Five-Star Rated Card Game Where You Conspire To Hide (Or Steal) Assets Grandpa Beck's Cover Your Assets $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-star rated game is one of the cleverest games you'll ever play. Designed to be highly competitive and easy to learn, the focus of this game is to battle to become the first millionaire to totally conceal your assets. You can steal assets from other players too, which gives this game a real edge. "Love this game! So interactive and unpredictable. This is great for a bigger group of people and only takes a few minutes to teach newbies," one reviewer raved.

57. These Fine Line Pens That Can Help You Stay Organized Bullet Journal Planner Pens $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're drawing or you're trying to jot down relevant notes for your daily planner, the fine-tipped pens in this set dry quickly and have minimal bleeding. Each set comes with 18 colors and are made with acid-free, non-toxic ink. They also come in a clear vinyl bag, so you can keep track of them no matter what you're doing.

58. This Streak-Free Self-Tanner That Won't Turn You Orange Fake Bake Self Tanning Liquid Solution $17.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular self-tanning lotion is a non-greasy solution that will give you a natural-looking glow on your skin within four to six hours. This tanner is free of parabens and other chemicals, and reviewers say it dries in minutes. It will leave your skin with an authentic-looking glow and without even a hint of orange.

59. This Elegant Pour-Over Coffeemaker That Caffeine Lovers Need To Try Coffee Gator Pour Over Brewer $23.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Pour-over coffee is an entirely different way of brewing, but for some, it can make that first cup of Joe in the morning even more delicious. This gorgeous 14-ounce pour-over coffee maker can help bring out the fullness and richness of your favorite coffee like nothing else. One reviewer wrote: "I'm an old school coffee drinker. Just give me some drip machine coffee and I'm a happy camper... at least I was until I was introduced to pour over coffee. My husband and I loved it so much we had to order one for ourselves. And we're very happy with our gator so far."

60. An Electric Blanket That'll Keep You Warm In Your Car During Chillier Months Stalwart Electric Car Blanket $23.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of feeling chilly when you're traveling in the car? This electric blanket can warm you right up. Designed to plug into a cigarette lighter, this 12-volt electric blanket heats up and comes with a 96-inch cord, so you can even hand it over even to people in the backseat. Reviewers recommend getting it with a two-way adapter splitter, and say it makes a terrific car accessory, especially if you're embarking on a long trip.

61. This Soap Made From Actual Beer And Ground Hops Beer Soap Hard Cider Soap $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for beer lovers, this scented soap is made from actual ground hops and real beer — and can leave your skin and hair smelling and feeling amazing. Available in a variety of scents — including hoppy IPA, honey pilsner, breakfast stout, and more — this soap is packed with minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids, so it definitely won't dry out skin.

62. A Handheld Vacuum That'll Keep Your Car Super Clean Deenkee Car Vacuum $36.26 | Amazon See On Amazon Your car can become a huge mess if you're not too careful — which is one of the advantages of having a handheld vacuum specifically for your car. It has several attachments to make it easier to suck up dirt, dust, crumbs, and other things that may be in the crevices of your car. The power cord that plus into your cigarette lighter, and it comes with a storage bag to stow all of the loose parts.

63. This Inverted Umbrella That's Built To Last BAGAIL Double Layer Inverted Umbrella $23.95 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to lose track of umbrellas, but this double-layer inverted umbrella is one that's too good to forget. It's made from resilient cloth, and is designed to be durable and wind-proof, so it won't break easily in harsh climates. It also comes with a unique C-shaped handle, which you can put over your arm to hold other things as needed. It also has UPF protection built into it.

64. A Table-Top Game That Provokes Serious Questions TableTopics Original $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This compelling set of cards is great if you have a dinner party or soiree that you're hosting and you're looking for a way to engage everyone on a deeper level. It includes 135 conversation-starting questions — and can help people get to know each other a lot better.

65. This Sports Game That's Good For Folks Of All Ages Spikeball 3 Ball Kit $57.57 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're indoor or outdoor, Spikeball is a thrilling way to pass the time and can make any backyard, beach, or tailgate get-together even more enjoyable. Seen on Shark Tank, this kit comes with a net, three balls, a drawstring bag, and a big rule book. You can fold it up easily for storage and you can play casually or with a larger group of friends. "Highly recommend to anyone looking for moderate to heavy outdoor activity! Spikeball is super engaging and will keep you moving until you work up a sweat," one reviewer noted.

66. A Microfiber Towel That Dries Super Fast Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a fast-drying, super absorbent towel that you can repeatedly use in a short time, this microfiber towel from Rainleaf really does the trick. It's antibacterial and safe to use on even the most sensitive skin. It's also compact and lightweight, and comes with a reusable carrying bag that makes it ideal for beach, camping, or gym use.

67. A Collapsible Water Bottle That Hikers Can Get Tons Of Use Out Of Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love outdoor adventures, you know how essential it is to have a water bottle that's durable, ultra-compact, and incredibly portable. This collapsible water bottle is all that and more, because it's designed to roll up and loop around your wrist for easy transportation. In the process, that makes this BPA-free silicone bottle one of the best for any kind of trip or hike. It's also dishwasher-safe and easy to refill, so you can get plenty of use out of it.

68. A Travel Aerator So You Can Experience High-Quality Wine Wherever You Go Soirée L/S Luxury Wine Aerator & Travel Case $34.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant wine aerator can make a 9-buck chuck (read: cheap wine) taste like top shelf booze. It's made from handblown glass and attaches to any bottle of wine. Simply pop it in the top of the bottle and pour. It even comes with travel case so you can take it with you and ensure you have great whine wherever you go.

69. An Atlas Filled With Fascinating Information About Obscure Places About The World Joshua Foer Atlas Obscura $35 $19.59 | Amazon See On Amazon This Atlas is the perfect way to learn about hundreds of the strangest and most mysterious places around the world. It includes natural wonders (like glowworm caves in New Zealand), architectural phenomenons, strange events around the world, and eerie spots such as the eccentric bone museums in Italy. The book contains hundreds of photographs, charts, and maps for various regions around the world, and one fan says it’s “a perfect book for a two minute break whenever your spirit needs boosting.”

70. A WiFi Smart Plug That Lets You Control Electronics Right From Your Phone TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Even with no hub required, this Wi-Fi smart plug can control various electronics throughout your home or office at just the touch of a button on your smartphone. While it is compatible with voice control through Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft’s Cortana, you can also simply sync it up by downloading the Kasa app on your Android or iPhone. This device allows you to control many devices at the touch of a button and according to one fan, it’s “reliable, well-built, easy to set up” and is an “excellent, affordable option for getting into home automation.”

71. A Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow That Regulates Temperature For The Perfect Sleep WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $44.99 $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in a standard, queen, or king size, this ventilated memory foam pillow includes a temperature-regulating gel that helps you achieve the ideal sleep conditions. The foam is gentle while also being firm, so you can experience pressure relief and maximized air circulation at the same time. It’s also super easy to care for, as the removable pillow cover is machine-washable.

72. This Glittery Top Coat That Turns Your Nail Polish Into A Hologram INM Northern Lights Silver Hologram Top Coat $9.99 $8.79 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with tiny holographic film particles, this unique top coat gives your nail polish a sparkling three-dimensional effect. It's easy to use, fast-drying, and doesn't have a weird smell. "The glitters they use are like crazy-bright tiny rainbow diamond fireballs in sunlight, but scattered enough that they don't interfere with the patterns I've worked so hard with tape/vinyls to create," wrote one reviewer.

73. A Super Secure Crossbody Purse With RFID-Blocking Technology K. Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody Bag $23.27 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from vegan leather, this crossbody purse is the perfect bag for ensuring that your valuables stay safe. The front flap can be secured with a magnetic closure, and the bag includes RFID-blocking card slots that will protect your credit cards and other information from being stolen through electronic scans. In addition to the crossbody strap, the bag also comes with a carabiner clip that attaches to your belt, giving you one more way to prevent pickpockets from stealing your belongings.

74. A Car Charger With Five Different USB Ports RapidX X5 Car Charger $24.99 $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With this five-port car charger, you’ll never have to worry about choosing between your phone, tablet, and ebook ever again. Whether you’re on a long road trip or simply stuck in traffic, this charger has five different USB ports, so you can quickly charge all your various devices at the same time. The 5-foot cable provides extra flexibility, and the device is designed to charge your items up to twice as fast as most chargers.

75. A Pan With Enough Slots To Make Three Different Recipes At Once Trio Baking Pans $60.53 | Amazon See On Amazon With three different slots designed to fit standard lasagna noodles, this trio pan allows you to prepare three different lasagna recipes all at once. But while it’s the perfect pan for various lasagna styles, it’s also perfect for plenty of other creations too — including loaves of bread, cakes, macaroni and cheese, and more.

76. A Moisturizing Lip Scrub Made From Natural Hawaiian Ingredients Hanalei Company Sugar Lip Scrub $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This sugar lip scrub is a wonderful way to gently moisturize and exfoliate your lips. It’s made from natural Hawaiian ingredients including raw cane sugar crystals (for exfoliation) and Hawaiian kukui nut oil and shea butter (for moisture). The mixture is cruelty-free and also free of parabens and phthalates. One satisfied fan says this lip scrub “always makes my lipstick look 10 times better. I used to get that dead skin on the inner corners of my lips. This is a lifesaver!”

77. A Milk Frother That Lets You Make Beautiful Lattes Right At Home Bean Envy Handheld Electric Milk Frother $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to $6 lattes, because this handheld milk frother is the perfect way to make delicious caffeinated drinks right in your own kitchen. The battery-operated device will allow you to create a rich and creamy froth just like the professionals — and in a matter of 15 seconds or less. In addition to creating frothy cream, it can also be used to mix hot and cold drinks, cocktails, and eggs as well. The frother is made from rust-resistant stainless steel components, and is designed to operate with little noise.

78. These Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats That Don’t Require Any Coating AmazonBasics Silicone Macaron Baking Mats $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This pack of mats couldn’t make baking any more convenient. They don’t require any oil or cooking sprays, as they’re already made from a non-stick silicone material. They’re safe in the oven up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and one also comes with pre-established guidelines to make 30 macaron halves or uniform cookie shapes on each sheet.

79. This Set Of Nesting Bowls To Mix Or Measure Whatever You Need Joseph Joseph Nesting Bowls Set $50 $37.77 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of nesting bowls provides an unbelievable amount of tools for your baking and cooking needs. Comprised of nine pieces, this set starts with a large and lightweight mixing bowl with a non-slip base. It’s followed by a colander, a steel sieve strainer, and a small mixing bowl. And finally, it includes five measuring cups/ Each piece is made of BPA-free plastic that is dishwasher-safe (excluding the steel sieve, which needs to be hand-washed).

80. A Plastic Cutting Board That Can Fold Up For Extra Convenience Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Foldable Plastic Cutting Board $11.99 $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this cutting board provide you with a durable surface, but it can also fold up into a chute-like shape, in order to guide chopped food or waste into the desired pan or trash can. The dishwasher-safe board features a soft-grip handle and a non-slip surface, and it’s available in six different colors. According to one reviewer, “These are the most amazing cutting boards! It is so handy to be able to slice, dice, chop and then fold it up and pour into a bowl. I love them.”

81. This Ointment That Rejuvenates Skin Using Natural Qualities From A Snail MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule $15.89 | Amazon See On Amazon This rejuvenating skin treatment is predominantly made up of — wait for it — snail mucus extract. And it’s for a great reason: snail mucus secretion has a thick, elastic texture (similar to honey) that soothes, hydrates, and nourishes skin while also providing nutrients. The formula contains cacao tree extract and five types of vitamins that soothe the skin, as well as hyaluronic acid that provides moisture. It’s free from parabens and artificial fragrances or colors, and requires only a small drop of the product with each use.

82. A Gel-Based Sunscreen That Works Just Like A Moisturizing Lotion Nivea Sun Protection Super Water Gel $11.28 | Amazon See On Amazon This daily moisturizing sunscreen is the perfect way to keep your face hydrated while also protecting your skin. With hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, your skin will stay refreshed and soft while also getting UV protection with an SPF of 50. According to reviewers, the water-based gel “is a godsend. This product melts into the skin. It’s lightweight and jelly-like and undetectable."

83. A Set Of Women’s Under That’s The Perfect Combo Of Soft And Breathable Jockey Women’s Elance Supersoft Bikini Underwear $25.50 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of bikini underwear from Jockey is mid-rise and is stretchy and durable. Each set comes with three different colorsor designs, and every pair is machine-washable and dryer-safe. One satisfied fan summed them up as follows: “They are soooo soft, wash well, fit well, and don’t leave those “dents” in your leg, butt, and hip that other undies can do. They also breathe well… you pretty much forget they are on, which is awesome for underwear.”

84. These Gummy Vitamins That Nourish Your Hair, Skin, and Nails OLLY Wellness Boost Gummy Supplement $19.99 $12.88 | Amazon See On Amazon These biotin-filled gummy supplements are chock-full of the B-complex vitamin thought by some to be responsible for healthy hair, skin, and nails. They're flavored like grapefruit and also have vitamin C and keratin for extra nourishment. "Love, love the taste, smell, effects," wrote one Amazon user. "Really great product! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair and nails."

85. A Collection Of Hand-Dipped Chocolate Treats In An Elegantly Decorated Box Barnett’s Chocolate Cookies Gift Basket $39.99 $32.99 | Amazon See On Amazon An ideal gift for any occasion, this chocolate treats collection comes ready to go in an elegant ribbon-wrapped box. The collection contains 20 hand-dipped chocolate-covered cookies with a unique assortment of flavors and toppings for each one. One fan writes: “I purchase these for every occasion, holidays, birthdays, mother's day, and Graduation. Everyone I send them to loves them.”

86. This Uber-Popular Hot Sauce From Portland Secret Aardvark Habanero Sauce $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite hot sauce uses a blend of habanero peppers and roasted tomatoes with a dash of white wine vinegar to create a mouth watering condiment that people are going wild over. Made in Portland, Oregon, the creators describe the flavor as "Caribbean meets Tex-Mex."

87. A Variety Pack Of K-Cups That Features Tons Of Unique Brands Custom Variety Pack Coffee Variety Sampler Pack For K-Cup Brewers $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This K-Cup variety pack features 40 different types of coffees and brands. Each coffee pod will work with all K-cup brewers — with not a single duplicate pod in the entire pack. With single serve cups from brands like Tim Horton’s, Entenmann’s, and Cold Stone Creamery, there’s bound to be a preferred flavor in here for everyone.

88. A Humor-Based Card Game That’s Appropriate For All Audiences Not Parent Approved $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Inspired by Cards Against Humanity, this is a family-friendly card game that (despite the name) is appropriate for everyone. It works as a fill-in-the-blank style card game that’s easy to learn and simple to play, and includes over 450 durable and long-lasting cards. It’s appropriate for ages eight and up, and can range anywhere from four to 10 players. One fan writes: “We took it out for the kids during a family BBQ and they had tons of old-fashioned fun, playing, talking to each other and laughing, instead of staring into screens. And, contrary to the name of the game, I approve as parent! We're definitely taking it out during the holidays.”

89. A Weighted Blanket That Can Promote A Calmer, More Restful Sleep CMFRT Weighted Blanket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This weighted blanket helps you sleep without medicine or pharmaceuticals. It’s made with Clima-cool material and is filled with a unique silica blend. "The blanket is really comfortable, and I have noticed an improvement in my sleep since using it," wrote one Amazon user. "I tend to wake up a lot during the night, and this blanket helped prevent that. The price is also fantastic!"

90. A Three-In-One Vacuum That Makes Cleanup A Breeze Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik Lightweight Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum $28.23 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 3.8-pound weight that makes it super easy to maneuver, this vacuum lets you clean your space quickly and efficiently without the typical hassle that heavier vacuums involve. It features a bagless design, smooth wheels, a wrap for the 16-foot cord, and a simple on and off switch that’s incredibly user-friendly. And in addition to the main vacuum, it can also detach into a handheld unit or an onboard crevice tool, making it easy to vacuum tiny corners and hard-to-reach spaces.

91. A Photo Printer That Can Instantly Produce Photos Right From Your Smartphone KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer $32.73 $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This smartphone printer will help you instantly print your favorite photos directly from your phone. And it’s super easy to use: all you do is insert film (which is sold separately), pull up your photo, and then place your phone on top of the device, push the button, and turn the crank. No batteries or electricity are required, and the foldable printer is easy to bring with you anywhere. You can even add filters and get rid of red-eye — and you’ll have a credit card-sized picture that’s perfect for wallets, lockers, bulletin boards, and more.

92. This Stretching Strap That’s Perfect For Yoga, Pilates, Healthy Muscle Recovery, And More OPTP The Original Stretch Out Strap $17.95 $15.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a strong, woven nylon material with 10 individual loops, this stretching strap will help you perform various activities — including warm ups, pilates, yoga, physical therapy exercises, and more. It can even help you safely perform stretches on your own that typically require assistance from another person. As one fan writes: “I'm the least flexible person in the world. And all my muscles are constantly clenched because I sleep knotted up in a ball and keep all of my stress stored safely in my muscles. BUT – this thing is amazing for stretching, especially if you are not naturally stretchy. I hate exercise but stretching with this strap saves me from crumbling to the ground in a pile of snapped tendons.”

93. A Cult-Favorite Spray That Adds Major Volume To Hair Oribe Dry Texturing Spray $46 $39.10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're giving someone a gift that loves living the glam life, try out this dry texturizing spray: It adds major volume to roots without feeling sticky or tacky, and also adds texture and removes build-up like a dry shampoo. Best of all, it's invisible, so it won't leave a white cast behind.

94. A Cast-Iron Dutch Oven That Facilitates Even Heating And Optimal Cooking AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $44.09 | Amazon See On Amazon This cast-iron Dutch oven can help you create your dream meals by facilitating a wide variety of cooking functions — including baking, sautéing, boiling, roasting, braising, and more. The 4.5-quart pot can be used on the stovetop, barbecue, and in the oven (safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Plus, it eliminates the need for multiple pots, dishes, and storage containers because you can move this container from the stovetop, right to the table, and then into the refrigerator with the leftovers. Just note that this pot is hand-wash only.

95. A Set Of Hangers That Can Hold Eight Items On Each Individual Hanger Velvety Womens Sport Tank Top (2 Pack) $11.99 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in a pack of two, this set of large capacity hangers is is coated in velvet to protect your your delicates and to help keep them from slipping. You can hang eight items on each of these three hangers, which can hold anything from sports bras to tank tops to dresses to bathing suits and more. Of the many five-star reviews, one fan says these hangers hold “all of my camis and tank tops. Made out of a strong material. I will definitely buy them again."

96. These Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths That Will Leave Your Skin Feeling Smooth Clean S & T Always Off Makeup Remover Cloths (Set Of 3) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a soft and non-irritating microfiber material, these reusable makeup remover cloths will lift makeup, dirt, and oil from your face as gently as possible. They eliminate your need for disposable makeup remover pads, which not only saves you money, but is friendly on the environment as well. You can use them with just water or combine them with your preferred facial cleanser or makeup remover. Once they’re dirty, just toss them right in the wash and you can use them over and over again.

97. These Glass Storage Containers That Are Shatter-Resistant And Oven Safe Glasslock Assorted Oven Safe Container Set $27.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Both airtight and totally leak-proof, this 14-piece set of Glasslock storage containers includes a range of sizes and shapes to fit any food. Made from tempered glass, they can stand up to almost anything. They're shatter-resistant, microwave and freezer safe, and can even be used in the oven, which means you can cook, store, and reheat food without ever taking it out of the container.

98. A Silky Shampoo That's Made With Super Soft Argan Oil Maple Holistics Argan Oil Shampoo $25 $9.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This smooth and silky argan oil shampoo combines nourishing natural ingredients to make your hair soft and shiny. The keratin hair treatment is made with avocado oil, peach kernel oil, silk protein, and a mix of vitamins including A, D, E, and others. "My hair just loves this shampoo," wrote one customer. "I also find that it goes a very long way and have used the same small bottle for months."