9 Women Reveal How Being Rejected By Men Actually Made Them Feel More Fulfilled

Once, because he was into my best friend. She went on to date him which I forgave her for later along the road. Turns out he ended up having a diaper/mommy fetish and she broke up with him after she found she couldn't indulge him in that. Like, I'm all for pursuing fetishes but that was a major bullet dodged for me. I was super upset when I was rejected but pretty happy afterwards!

—/u/falkenna

If nothing else, I hope this encourages you to be upfront and honest with your feelings.

