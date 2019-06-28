Dating can be a lot of fun. You get to meet new people, have new experiences, and then, of course, there is the potential for romance. After all, who doesn't love a little romance in their life, am I right? However, with all the good things about dating, there are also some not-so-great things, like the occasional bad date. Usually, an underwhelming date is just a case of not having great chemistry, but sometimes they can go legendarily bad. As was the case for some folks on Reddit, who shared stories about horrible dates they had been on in the past.

While these stories may make you never want to swipe right again, just remember these are the exception and not the rule — thank god. Still, we can all learn from other people's past experiences, so we can possibly avoid some of these oh-so-cringeworthy dates ourselves. It's also a reminder that even a really bad date can make for a really great story later. Hey, sometimes you just gotta laugh (or you’ll cry) about these kinds of moments in life — or, at the very least, consider them a cautionary tale to learn from. So, with that said, here are some of the most jaw-droppingly terrible dates stories, ever. And I mean ever.

This Is Why You Don't Go To A Psychic On A First Date Giphy He took me to go see a psychic, who proceeded to tell him that we wouldn't last as a couple and would end up splitting up. On the 2 hour drive home he cried and said he didn't see the point in dating if we weren't going to end up in a proper relationship. I just wanted to get the hell out of there. — u/AshleighElizabethOx

The Date Who Gave Super Creepy Compliments Giphy It was a blind date, we met up at a coffee shop close to our university. He was very high, and it was hard to get a conversation going. He just kept telling me I was as beautiful as the brick wall we were sitting next to, and that my skin looked soft enough to be made into a nice robe. The date lasted maximum 15 minutes. — u/merlot-o Yeah, that’s not a compliment dude.

Sock-Related Shenanigans Were Afoot On This Date Giphy I had a guy come over and he was attractive so we had sex and then went to sleep. I had to work at 1:30 PM the next day. I had to wake this kid up at noon and be like okay bro I have to get ready for work, you need to leave. My room was absolutely spotless at the time. So he started to get dressed and couldn't find one sock. HE ACCUSED ME OF STEALING IT. I was like what in the f**k would I want with your crusty sock. He searched through all my drawers and dumped out my dirty clothes hamper looking for it. I ended up finding it weeks later in my sock drawer. I kind of think he planted it there, but I'm not sure why. So he finally starts to leave and HIS CAR GOT TOWED because he parked exactly where I told him not to. Looking back now I would've told him tough sh**, got him an Uber and went to work. But I took him to the car tow place so he could get it back. And of courseeeeeee he doesn't have his wallet. So I had to pay for it, and sign for it because he doesn't have an ID on him. So he finally gets his car, I'm already like 30 minutes late to work, and he goes "okay I'll call you later" and I just said "never talk to me again." He texted a few hours later and said he lost the f**king stylus for his phone. I blocked his number. — u/shmalloryrenee

Not Even Bottomless Breadsticks Make This Date Behavior OK Giphy Once upon a time I went out with a guy who got wine drunk at Olive Garden and then in a drunk rage punched the windshield out of my car when I offered to drive him home because he was belligerent. — u/decentwriter

Unnecessary Rudeness After A Date Can Ruin Things Quickly Giphy The date itself wasn't terrible but when I got home after he texted me a list of all the things he didn't like about me. "I don't feel a spark" would have sufficed! — u/BettyTheDuck

Nothing Like A Little Misogyny On A Date To Kill The Mood Giphy One guy casually told me that women need to be escorted to the grocery store so that they “keep their eye on the prize” and “don’t spend like $200 on random things” (his actual words). Then he proceeded to explain why he was right about this and why it’s not offensive when I told him that I did not appreciate his statement. Then he told me about his years of psychological and physical abuse by his father eventually culminating in him being stabbed by his father. He also suggested I listen to a couple of his favourite podcasts by a trump-supporting, feminist-hating misogynist. —u/f**kmywagon

Brace For Supreme Awkwardness… Giphy I literally had a guy lean in to kiss me and sh*t his pants. He was like "it feels really warm in my underwear for some reason". Then I could smell what seemed to be a baby diaper. He ran into the bathroom and said he'd be free balling the rest of the night. — u/josh_t_bone

Maybe, Keep Your Pants On During A First Date? Just a Suggestion Giphy I've had a lot of terrible dates including someone picking me up with their mother and having her attend the date but the worst by far was when I was 19 I went to this guys house who had alluded that he lived alone. We were gonna go swimming then go out for lunch. I show up and it becomes apparent it's his parents house and they were currently not home... Ok kinda weird but no big deal. We're having a beer getting to know one another when out of the blue he INSISTS that he show me something in his room. I say something along the lines of nice try but I'm not gonna go into your room so you can try to put the moves on me. He continues to insist that it's actually really cool and I HAVE to see it. I'm visibly annoyed but follow him anyway. We get in there and within 3 seconds flat this guy gets completely naked while I'm just standing there dumb founded. To this day I have never seen someone undress so quickly. He's standing there like this is his grand reveal expecting me to just throw myself on him or something. I tell him I remembered I forgot to do something and need to go home and basically run back down the stairs while he's chasing me trying to get dressed and follow me outside. I book it to my car and leave hella fast. Dude then proceeds to call me every few weeks for 1.5 years leaving me creepy voicemails how he hopes I'm not hanging out with other guys and how he misses me. Worst date ever!! — u/Doctorsass